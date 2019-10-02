Netflix Earnings: Not The Time To Be A Hero

Not a big fan of gambling, I believe now is still a good time to stay away from NFLX.

Has Netflix's aggressive growth story come to an end? Third quarter results, to be delivered in two weeks, should provide a clue.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shareholders must be sitting on the edge of their seats. The Los Gatos, California-based company is only two weeks away from announcing the results of its third quarter, following a 2Q19 that could have marked a turning point in this impressive growth story. Shares now trade nearly 30% below the all-time highs reached in 2018 and are desperately in need of a boost.

All about user growth

In my view, stock price support would have to come primarily from a rebound in user metrics. Last quarter's sizable net add miss of 2.3 million, only the fourth time that Netflix disappointed on this metric in the past 14 quarters (but by the widest margin), justified investors' run for the exits. For the third quarter, the management team is expecting to see global streaming paid membership rise by nearly 22% YOY over tough 3Q18 comps - Netflix delivered a strong quarter in October of last year.

The problem is that the streaming video landscape looks substantially more challenging now than it has in a while. Fierce competition from Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Video and even Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) YouTube Premium is nothing new. However, the second half of 2019 marks the debut of brand new streaming services by Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), and even AT&T (T) - more of a re-branding of its DirecTV Now service, in addition to HBO Now.

Right out of the gate, Apple showcased its willingness to play ball by marketing Apple TV+ at an aggressively low price of $4.99 per month and offering special launch deals. Meanwhile, Disney is creating quite a bit of buzz around its own service debut, also priced well below Netflix's streaming plans. Even if it takes the incumbent platforms a while to gain the necessary scale to threaten Netflix, as some analysts believe to be the case, the competitive pressure on the Los Gatos company is more likely to mount than it is to subside.

The other item worth paying close attention to is margin. In part as a result of increased competition, Netflix has embarked on a spending spree to defend its content leadership. From acquiring rights to hot new movies to TV series like Seinfeld, the purse strings have been loosened.

I don't believe that Netflix missing its 15.9% op margin guidance (an impressive YOY expansion of nearly four percentage points) or delivering a timid margin outlook for the fourth quarter will be the main factor impacting investor sentiment this time. But it is a good idea to keep track of content expenditures, considering this pivotal moment in the video streaming space.

Not the time to be a hero

I would not dare make predictions about Netflix's 3Q19 numbers. For all I know, the company could very well deliver robust results to ease concerns over uninspiring second quarter performance, as it did in October of last year.

The more important point, however, is that the risks of investing in NFLX seem high enough to trigger caution ahead of earnings. This is particularly true of a stock that still trades at a current-year P/E multiple of 83.5x that is richer than AMZN's comparable metric, even though the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud giant is expected to produce slightly better earnings growth in the next several years (see graphs below).

Not a big fan of gambling, I believe now is a good time to stay away from NFLX. A move into this stock would be better justified, in my opinion, if and once the company provides evidence that it can support its user base, revenue and earnings growth pace despite an increasingly-crowded video streaming industry.

