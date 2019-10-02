GameStop's 6.75% 2021 Unsecured Notes Are A High-Yield Pick

Future prospects in terms of cash management and revamping, as well as deeper analysis into their liquidity and credit profile, suggest an overpricing of risk in the short term.

Summary:

Recommendation: Long unsecured GME 6.75% 3/15/21 notes

Time frame: Hold until Maturity

GameStop Corporation (GME) (the "Company") operates specialty electronic games and PC entertainment software stores. The Company's stores sell new and used video game hardware and software, as well as accessories. They market their products worldwide. The Company's CFR is currently Ba2/BB- from Moody's and S&P, respectively.

The Company currently has $436 million face value of long-term debt outstanding.

These unsecured notes represent the entirety of the subordinated debt on the Company, and are the only upcoming major long-term debt balance to mature.

As of September 29, 2019, the price of the bond was $97.10, implying a roughly 8.8% yield to maturity and a 6.9% current yield. I believe the notes are an attractive potential investment in terms of their risk- to-reward profile, based on the potential to be repaid at par because of future positive developments in the underlying Company's profile within the coming year and a half.

Thesis:

It is clear that the Company does not have a future that is set in stone in a positive light, firstly. Make no mistake, if these were long-dated bonds the potential risk in this investment increases by an order of a magnitude, given the concerning switch of consumers towards downloadable games and riskiness in future hardware releases. Nonetheless, these notes mature in about 1.5 years. I believe that given this time frame, the yield provided by the coupon rate of the bond and the slight discount to par it is trading at are very acceptable for the yield-seeking investor.

Conservative Dividend Cut Implies Cash Management and Increased Liquidity

This past June, the Company announced that it would cut its quarterly dividend, "in an effort to strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and provide increased financial flexibility and optionality." Eliminating the dividend will save an estimated $157 million in cash each year, they said.

In addition, the board is "confident that redirecting capital towards debt reduction and transformation initiatives will create additional shareholder value over the long-term."

Source: Financial Times

Through this decision, and the rhetoric that management has put forth in their announcement, it is possible to surmise that they will be looking to operate the Company as a going concern, and hold cash dear in order to reinvest into profitable growth projects for the future. Through the Company's perspective, this will undoubtedly be a risky endeavor that may take years to matriculate, given their current reliance on their existing revenue streams - sales of physical video games and hardware. It is safe to say that this direction will necessitate downsizing of their underperforming operations, meaning a scale-down of their assets and a buildup of cash reserves while the Company decides on future directions to take.

Their newly appointed CEO also has made it clear that he will be looking to create a "GameStop 2.0," in which they will create a "cultural experience" within their platform. I am a little wary of the feasibility of whatever it is they are trying to do within their retail platform, but at the least this commentary corroborates the notion that they will be trying to act as a going concern.

The news of the dividend being cut completely spells the best possible scenario, at least in creditors' eyes. This is because as of now, there are no assumed obligations to their shareholders to return retained earnings to them. They will be looking to have enough liquidity to pay down their upcoming debt maturity, while still looking for potential acquirers who would still assume the debt regardless. This $157 million is no meager amount, either. Proportionally, it represents 4.9 times the annual coupon payment that they must make to their shareholders from this note alone, and 4.1 times their LTM interest expense. It means well for the Company's near-term ability to manage its debt balance and its credit fundamentals.

Further Analysis of Credit Fundamentals Suggests Health in the Short Term

The Company's current liquidity profile suggests a sufficient amount of cash and current assets available to honor short-term obligations.

Their current ratio has most recently been 1.43, which isn't outstanding but not terrible. Their cash ratio is 0.74 and quick ratio is 0.81. With the addition of the increased cash savings as a result of their dividend cut, this is a good sign for their ability to handle the upcoming debt maturation - i.e. they didn't need the dividend cut to honor their short-term debt. I see the Company as having a decent deleveraging ability in the next couple of years, which is the only time frame relevant for this position.

Their total debt/total capitalization ratio for FY 2019 is also 0.3805, which is fine for a Company of this profile. However, since that filing the figure has crept up to 0.5937, primarily as a result of the lackluster performance of the stock price as of late. I think this should not be too worrisome, as the underlying liquidity of the Company has remained relatively the same over the past couple of years. It is true, however, that the equity has caused the numerator of the ratio to fall significantly. But the cash reserves and current ratio are still intact - perhaps further supported by the dividend cut.

Nonetheless, it is still by no means sunshine and rainbows for the Company's long-term prospects for future debt service. This is why the upcoming 1.5-year maturity is useful. The Company's free cash flow to debt has gradually fallen over the past 3 years, completely due to their declining TTM FCF generation, not an increase in leverage used. This means that unfortunately, all else equal, they are not able to generate enough in their operations to service their debt on an operational basis for the long term currently. They are losing money; their TTM EBITDA has been negative for the past year.

Data by YCharts

This is exacerbated by upcoming projections that they will decline in revenue growth by 7.5%, 13.3%, and 14.35% YoY for 2019 Q4, 2020 Q1, and 2020 Q2, respectively.

The credit metrics above also paint a grim picture for the Company on a long-term basis in terms of their ability to generate enough earnings to service their debt. But again, earnings over future periods of time are more relevant for debt that will be issued in the future, or debt with maturities far greater than the note in question. Indeed, the Company is in for a tough time to operate years ahead if they do not return to positive EBITDA. The EBITDA metrics are all negative, which are quite poor for the Company's ability to refinance their debt and/or issue anew.

Leasing Terms and Relatively Liquid Inventory Mean Strong Recovery Rate in Worst-Case Scenario

The Company currently shuts down around 2-3% of their stores each year, as it gradually adapts to the headwinds faced by the physical video game medium in adoption and circulation. People just aren't buying discs anywhere near as much as they used to because of increased internet speeds, upgrades to Platforms' Web Store UI and design, and a distinct lack of inventory constraints.

But because they do not own many of their stores, meaning they can avoid many of the fixed costs associated with real estate and do not have to worry about disposition, they can downsize very quickly if need be.

Lease Term Expiration Timeline

Year Amount % 2019 2,004 2020 1,040 17.8% 2021 766 13.1% 2022 646 11.1% 2023 and Later 1,374 23.6%

Source: GME 2/2/19 10-K

They can choose not to renew over 20% of their leases for the upcoming 12-month period, pro rata (2/12*2,004+10/12*1,040). Having this amount of flexibility would allow them to cut down on their expenses significantly if they were to need to close down such a number of their stores under a worst-case scenario.

In addition, the Company has $1.2 billion of merchandise inventory on their balance sheet as of their 2018 10-K, representative of just over 40% of their current assets. Hypothetically speaking, underneath a worst-case scenario, the $436 million would represent a 36.3% recovery rate on their inventory under bankruptcy, which is very low. Basically, it seems very unlikely to me that the Company will have a significant problem mustering up the cash to pay back on their debt if they absolutely must. The only way this would happen is if the Company goes through bankruptcy which is, of course, very expensive.

On a side note, the Company also repurchased $53.6 million of their 2021 Senior Notes in open market transactions at prices ranging from 99.6% to 101.5% of par value in the first half of fiscal 2019. This signals to me, at least, that they are committed to seeing the note's maturity through, otherwise they would not have sunk $53.6 million into repurchasing some of it anyways.

Source: GME 8/3/19 10-Q

In the meantime, continued operations of the Company and their maintenance of their cash reserves will likely cause the near-dated notes to be repaid at PAR, implying the aforementioned 8.8% yield to maturity.

Scenario

The upside scenario of this note being held to maturity is the 8.8% yield to maturity. The downside scenario would be that the Company's cash flows and turnaround prospects flounder significantly within the next 1.5 years - either through news or a market revelation. The global economy causes the potential recovery value of the Company's inventory to fall to severely depressed levels, and/or the Company enters bankruptcy because it believes it will do none other than continue bleeding cash in the foreseeable future. In the downside case, holders would earn 30-50% of their money back from the current return plus whatever is awarded in bankruptcy, as stated by the 4 recovery rating.

Risks

This is a risky investment, as indicated by the higher yield. If the Company were liquidated today, the Notes would almost certainly be impaired. The Company has decreasing free cash flow and negative EBITDA. Under the current late-stage state of the credit cycle, it is doubtful if the Company will be able to refinance their debt principal.

Physical video game and hardware sales have declined, and without an industry recovery or revamp of the Company's core strategy, the Company may not be able to establish their creditworthiness if it were to need to refinance. Last but not least, if interest rates were to rise significantly, the value of the notes would decline.

Appendix:

Bond Information - Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.