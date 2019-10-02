This 7.8%-Yielding Bond Is Certainly Attractive

While the Fed raised interest rates quite aggressively since the end of 2016, it has begun to lower them again lately. It is thus becoming increasingly hard for investors to find attractive yields. In addition, as the stock market is hovering around its all-time highs and seems fully valued right now, its risk-adjusted expected returns are not as attractive as they were a few years ago. Therefore, the time is ideal for investors to take advantage of some corporate bonds, which have attractive yields. In this article, I will analyze why investors should consider purchasing the 7.25% bonds of Conn’s (CONN), which are trading below par and thus they are offering a 7.8% annual yield until they mature, in July-2022.

The ongoing bull market has lasted for more than a decade and hence it has become the longest in history. It has thus greatly rewarded investors. However, due to the duration of the bull market and the current all-time high level of the S&P, it is safe to assume that future returns will be lower than the returns over the last decade. It is worth noting that S&P has remained essentially flat since early 2018. Moreover, S&P will have significant downside risk whenever the market sentiment takes a turn for the worse due to a deterioration of the economic outlook. We witnessed that late last year, when S&P plunged 20% in less than three months. Therefore, investors should not continue showing contempt for some corporate bonds, which offer attractive yields and are almost risk-free.

The 7.25% bonds of Conn’s mature in July-2022 and are currently trading below par, at 98.6. As a result, they are offering a 7.8% yield to maturity. This yield is markedly attractive, particularly given that Conn’s is in a healthy financial condition, with no risk of going out of business anytime soon.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and provider of financing solutions to credit-constrained consumers. The retailer targets consumers who have credit scores below 650 and thus have limited financial options.

Conn’s has steadily improved its performance in the last three years. To be sure, it has enhanced its operating margin from 4.0% in fiscal 2017 to 10.9% in fiscal 2020, which ends in January-2020.

Source: Investor Presentation

During this period, the company has greatly improved its profitability, from a loss of $25.6 million in fiscal 2017 to a profit of $83.6 million in the last 12 months.

If one considered purchasing the stock of Conn, one would need to make sure that the retailer will continue growing its earnings. That would be much harder than the due diligence required to purchase the 3-year bonds of the company. In this case, one only needs to make sure that the company will not go bankrupt within the next three years. Conn’s has several characteristics that ensure investors that a bankruptcy is not on the horizon for the next three years.

First of all, Conn’s is in an expansion phase. The retailer has 133 stores in 14 states and intends to expand to Florida, its 15th state, in August-2020. Management considers Florida a key state for future geographic expansion while it expects mid-single digit annual sales growth from new stores in the upcoming years. A company that is expanding by opening new stores is certainly not a company that is struggling to survive.

Moreover, Conn’s has positive business momentum. The retailer is poised to grow its earnings per share by 7% this year, from $2.51 to $2.73. Even better, analysts expect Conn’s to grow its earnings per share by another 15% this year, to $3.15. It is also remarkable that the company has exceeded the analysts’ estimates in 12 of the last 13 quarters. It is thus safe to expect Conn’s to at least meet the analysts’ consensus next year.

Furthermore, Conn’s is in a healthy financial position. To be sure, the company has interest coverage of 2.9, i.e., its operating income is almost three times the interest expense. In addition, net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $690 million, which is only about 8 times the earnings in the last 12 months. Overall, Conn’s has a decent balance sheet, which does not signal any trouble in the upcoming years.

The financial health of Conn’s is also proven by its share repurchases. The company has reduced its share count by 11% in the last four years. When a company is under financial stress or its management expects rough waters ahead, the first thing it does is to eliminate share repurchases. Therefore, the continued share buybacks of Conn’s signal that the company does not expect to come under pressure anytime soon.

Some investors will claim that Conn’s will be vulnerable whenever the next recession shows up. In fact, this is probably the reason behind the high yield of the bonds of Conn’s. However, in the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, Conn’s remained profitable. During rough economic periods, some consumers default on their loans but Conn’s performs its due diligence before providing loans to its customers. Moreover, the percent of the population that has a FICO score below 650 increases during recessions. As a result, Conn’s appeals to more consumers during rough economic periods.

Overall, while a recession cannot be excluded in the upcoming years, it is not likely to be as fierce as the last one. As Conn’s remained profitable in the Great Recession and still has a healthy balance sheet, it is not likely to go out of business whenever the next recession shows up. In such an event, Conn’s will be able to save additional funds by eliminating its share repurchases and postponing the opening of new stores.

To sum up, the bonds of Conn’s are currently offering an almost risk-free 7.8% yield to maturity. A profitable company, which opens new stores, expands in new states and repurchases its shares, is a company that does not expect to go out of business in less than three years. The yield of these bonds is certainly attractive, particularly given the suppressed interest rates and the all-time high level of the S&P, which has enjoyed the longest bull market in its history and thus offers a lower risk-adjusted expected return right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase CONN bonds over the next 72 hours.