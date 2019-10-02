Beyond Meat: How It Stacks Up Against Hyper-Growth Stocks Of The Past 20 Years

Beyond Meat (BYND) had its IPO earlier this year, and there's been no shortage of coverage on the stock. The ride has been volatile thus far with 15% weekly swings being the norm, and this saw the stock trade up 430% from its May IPO. Since that time, it has slid significantly, and this is despite an acceleration in sales growth.

While the growth story remains alive and well, the valuation even after the recent drop is not very palatable. When compared to the highest-growth companies of the past two decades, the valuation is still near the peaks of many growth juggernauts. Beyond Meat could certainly go higher and make another run at the $200.00 level, but I would view further strength as an opportunity for investors to take profits. Absent a material beat on forward revenue estimates, the stock will be trading at an even more frothy valuation if it makes another run at resistance near $200.00.

Beyond Meat has had an incredible run this year and is one of the top gainers in the IPO market, inching out front-runners like Avalara (AVLR), Sea Limited (SE), and Cardlytics (CDLX), despite only half the trading days. Despite Beyond Meat having its IPO in May, it has seen a 240% return since its IPO lows. The company certainly meets the "New" category in William O'Neil's CANSLIM, and has all the ingredients to be a powerhouse long term. In a world where the consumer is consistently becoming more health-conscious, there are undoubtedly long-term tailwinds with the vegan and vegetarian movement picking up steam the past few years.

From an anecdotal standpoint, the product isn't bad, having tried it at a few different restaurants. While I much prefer real beef and would never consider substituting "Beyond Beef" for real beef in a sauce at home, I do not mind the taste. However, I am not the company's target market, as I'm not vegan, nor vegetarian. It is, however, worth pointing out that to a non-vegan, I can see where demand would be with such limited vegan options at quick service restaurants. The added benefit to the Beyond Meat tacos is that it appeals to those that are gluten-free and vegan, as generally most taco places have corn tortillas available. Enough about me, let's look at the growth metrics and recent news.

Up until the recent earnings call, the company was not gaining much traction among the quick-service restaurant heavyweights. While Tim Hortons (QSR) was early but has since pulled the product from most Canadian provinces, McDonald's (MCD) and Kentucky Fried Chicken (YUM) have both begun tests of the product. Kentucky Fried Chicken's experiment, though small, was a huge success. The company sold out more Beyond Chicken in a day than it usually does of normal chicken in a whole week. While the massive response was likely because it was only available at one Atlantic location, it is still impressive.

Given that two QSR heavyweights have stepped up to the plate to try out the product, Beyond Meat will undoubtedly have a tailwind behind it if added to their menus. However, the adverse effect is true if the opposite happens. If it's not good enough for McDonald's and KFC, there's a possibility other QSR names will not bother running tests. For now, Burger King has gone with the competitor, Impossible Burger, and is selling the Impossible Whopper.

While the McDonald's and KFC trials are a positive sign, competition is also heating up in the market. Costco (COST) decided to go with burgers from privately held Don-Lee Farms, and Impossible Burgers has now also debuted at grocery stores. Finally, major players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Kroger (KR) are looking to roll out plant-based options. Tyson is looking to roll out Beyond Meat competitor Raised & Rooted brand at thousands of stores at the end of September. Elsewhere, Kroger is developing its own product under its Simple Truth brand. The one issue with Beyond Meat, unfortunately, is that the barrier to entry into the market is quite small. Therefore, while Beyond Meat does fit the "New" category in William O'Neil's CANSLIM, it doesn't have the separation that other new products have. An example of this would be Netflix (NFLX) which had a multi-year head start in the streaming space.

So, let's look at the growth metrics.

Looking at the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS), we can see that Beyond Meat is expected to post positive annual EPS next year. Net losses have been narrowing consistently since FY-2018, and estimates are currently at $0.28 for FY-2020. This is a positive sign, as most IPOs are lucky to see positive earnings per share in their first few years out of the gate. If Beyond Meat can meet or beat on these estimates, that would be a positive sign.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving to sales growth, this is the most critical metric to be watching for investors. The hyper-growth stocks of the past few decades have seen triple-digit sales growth, and Beyond Meat meets these criteria currently. As we can see from the below chart, revenue growth rates have trended higher from FY-2017 through to earlier FY-2019, up from the 150% range to the 200% range in the last few quarters. The chart below shows quarterly revenue growth in blue and the two-quarter average revenue growth in white. I prefer to use a two-quarter average to help smooth out any lumpy quarters and get a better sense of the real trend. As we can see, the trend is clearly higher on a two-quarter average basis. Revenue last quarter came in at $67.3 million, up 287% from the prior-year quarter.

The one issue with the current revenue growth is that we are seeing a significant drop-off in year-over-year growth rates over the next two quarters. While these are based on estimates only and are not guaranteed, these estimates are pointing to material deceleration. Revenue estimates for Q3 2019 currently sit at $76.2 million, pointing to 189% growth year over year, and Q4 2019 estimates sit at $71.4 million, pointing to 126% growth year over year. While one significant order from a major chain could change these numbers significantly, it will be very challenging to avoid deceleration. For Beyond Meat to prevent a slowdown in its growth rate for Q3 2019, it would need to post revenue of $101.8 million. This would require a nearly $30 million beat on the current numbers, and is very unlikely. In summary, the company is up against some tough comps from prior years. The two quarter-average revenue growth rate is expected to dip to 157.5% as of Q4 2019, from 251% currently. As mentioned, these are only estimates, but it will be very challenging to buck this trend, and acceleration seems insurmountable given the towering comps the company is up against now.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

In summary, Beyond Meat's revenue growth acceleration has been explosive but is beginning to screech to a halt. This is for no fault of Beyond Meat, as this occurs with every growth company, but it generally does not bode well for valuation. While it's possible to have stratospheric valuations with revenue growth accelerating, it's rare to sustain these valuations when deceleration shows up. For this reason, investors are going to want to see $90 million or better in Q3 2019 revenues to mitigate what looks to be a material deceleration on the horizon.

So, let's take a look at the valuation and give some context for how prior hyper-growth names have traded.

In the below chart, I've shown the price-to-sales ratios of some of the highest-growth names of the past four years and where they eventually peaked. As we can see, Zscaler (ZS) topped out at a price-to-sales ratio of 39x, Pinduoduo (PDD) peaked at 29x, Twilio (TWLO) peaked at 20x, and Okta (OKTA) peaked at 35x. If we average these out, the average hyper-growth company of the past five years peaked at a price-to-sales ratio of 30.75x. Beyond Meat's price-to-sales ratio initially spiked over 70x and is currently sitting at 43.42x.

(Source: YCharts)

Some may argue that Okta, Twilio, and others are not new paradigm stocks like Beyond Meat, so let's look at the highest-growth companies of the past twenty years. In this list, I've included BlackBerry (BB), which was Research In Motion at the time. Also included is Amazon (AMZN), Abiomed (ABMD), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Ebix (EBIX), and Momo (MOMO). Many of these companies enjoyed triple-digit revenue growth rates, and we can also take a look at the valuations enjoyed in the tech-bubble landscape.

As we can see, Research In Motion topped out at 114x price-to-sales, Amazon topped out at 27x, Ebix topped out at 10x, Intuitive Surgical topped out at 27x, Momo topped out at 90x, and Abiomed topped out at 32x. If we apply an average to these past high-flyers, we get a price-to-sales ratio of 75x. This happens to be just about exactly where Beyond Meat's price-to-sales ratio topped while it sat at over $250.00 per share.

(Source: YCharts)

Some may argue that investors should hold out for the 114x price-to-sales ratio enjoyed by Research In Motion or the 90x ratio enjoyed by Momo. The fact is that these are outliers, and one of them occurred in the most magnificent bull market of the past eighty years. Besides, these stocks spent less than a month at these valuations before coming right back down to reality. For this reason, hoping and praying for these types of valuations is not likely to pay off. It is worth noting that while the average price-to-sales ratio is 75x for these past high-flyers due to Research In Motion and Momo, the median is much lower at 29.5x.

Based on this, I believe it's possible that Beyond Meat's valuation has already peaked at 72x. It's likely the company will see more normal valuation levels in the future of 20x-30x, in line with where past high-flyers spent the majority of their trading. The only way I see Beyond Meat returning to the 72x price-to-sales it enjoyed for a single day is if growth rates somehow re-accelerate above the 200% level. Given the difficult comps for the next three quarters, this is highly unlikely until the back half of 2020 or unless several major players adopt the product.

To summarize, I believe Beyond Meat is priced for close to perfection here. It doesn't help that it's now staring down possible revenue growth deceleration. Given the median price-to-sales ratio peak for high-flyers being 29.5x and the average being 75x, investors should be taking advantage of strength to lighten up on their positions. Let's move to the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beyond Meat has upper support at the $134.00 level and short-term resistance at $187.00, with strong resistance at $218.00. As long as the $134.00 level is defended on a weekly close, the bulls will remain in control, and a run to the $200.00 level is certainly possible. However, a weekly close below $134.00 would open up the potential for a gap-fill at the $102.00 area for the stock.

I would view any rallies to the upper resistance level of $187.00 and $218.00 as failure-prone, as the valuation would be hitting even more stretched levels if this occurred. Ultimately, Beyond Meat is going to need some time to digest its current valuation, and I would expect any rallies of 30% or more from here to get sold into. For this reason, I believe the best course of action is taking profits into sharp rallies.

Beyond Meat is an exceptional product in a new category with sales growth that is unrivaled by 99% of public companies currently. The problem is that revenue growth rates are expected to decelerate, and competition is heating up. If Beyond Meat were currently trading at 15x price-to-sales, the stock would be a no-brainer at current levels. However, it is trading at 43.4x and is priced close enough to perfection that deceleration in revenue growth could put the stock under pressure. If Beyond Meat can beat significantly in Q3 and Q4 estimates of $76.2 million and $71.4 million respectively, the stock might be able to make a run past the $200.00 level. Barring this, however, I have a hard time seeing the stock making any sustainable runs above the $200.00 level. I see the stock as an Avoid for investors at current levels due to valuation, and I would view rallies to the $190.00 and above level as selling opportunities.

