The Coming Volatility In Semis And AI

The semiconductor sector is showing signs of cyclical weakness. Once the market gives up on this sector, which the technicals are suggesting will be soon, it will be time to position for the next major tech trend - Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Right now, artificial intelligence is more of a phrase that has yet to catch the imagination of the general market. However, according to McKinsey Global Institute, between the years 2025 and 2030, the stage after AI infancy, artificial intelligence is expected to add $13-15 trillion to global economic activity, or 1.2 percent additional GDP growth per year. Compare this to the spread of information technology (IT) in the 2000s, which added 0.6 percent. Also compare this to 5G technologies, which are expected to add $2.2 trillion over the next 15 years.

McKinsey further points out that the front-runners, which are currently investing in artificial intelligence, will reflect an increase in positive cash flow of up to 120% from their AI investments. The capital required to invest in AI, however, is negatively affecting cash flow right now and will continue to do so through the next year or two.

Most investors today are well aware of what mobile and cloud did for tech stocks. These gains will seem minor in comparison to what artificial intelligence will do for your portfolio by choosing the right companies. It will be the semiconductor sector, specifically certain names within this sector, that is set up to catch the bulk of this massive growth trend, and the time to position for this trend is soon.

With the 10-year and 2-year treasury rates inverted, the Fed's moves into a new easing cycle, and covert QE4 operations ensuing weakly, we are most definitely in the final phase of this historic bull market. Starting in March 2009, the S&P 500 began a historic bull market, currently returning over 330%. The current bull market was led by the tech sector with over 540% gains, and within the tech sector, semiconductors led the charge with over 630% gains.

Image created by author using data from YCharts

A common phrase heard in finance is "that which leads the charge leads the downfall." So, the health of semis is crucial for the continued health of this bull market. It is my belief that when the semiconductor sector is viewed from a global standpoint, the current consolidation will break to the downside in the near term. This will lead to the opportunity to build long-term positions that are situated to benefit from the coming AI growth trend at incredible prices.

Global Semi Health Check - The Korean Kospi Index

South Korea is an economy that is dominated by some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, as well as many mid-level players. With companies such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), which supplied over 60% of the components used in memory chips sold globally in 2018, the health of this economy can give us a glimpse into the global health of semiconductors.

Image created by author using data from TradingView

Since 2011, the index has been in a long-term uptrend, which it has respected until very recently. The Kospi broke through this trend line, highlighted in black, which coincides with the 61.8% retrace. This level flipped to resistance, which the Kospi broke through and is now retesting the long-term down trend line.

However, the Negative RSI reversal pattern, which is highlighted by the red circles, is indicating more downside is to come. This pattern happens when the price is making lower highs while the RSI is making higher highs, indicating that the buying pressure is not sufficient to reverse the trend as it reaches closer to oversold levels.

This chart is anything but encouraging, and I think the weight of evidence suggests a lower low is on the horizon. When you factor in that South Korea’s economy, a bellwether for global economic health, has recently reported a year-over-year decline in exports of over 13%, the picture becomes even more grim. Furthermore, if we look under the hood of this number, the semiconductor sector led the decline by a 30% decline in year over year.

Consolidation and History - Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (PHLX)

Now, we’ll turn our attention towards the United States by looking at the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (PHLX). Even though this index will have some international exposure, such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), it is populated with mostly US companies, of which Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) account for a combined total of nearly 17% of the index’s total value.

Image created by author using data from TradingView

Looking at the weekly chart, we can get a glimpse of the bigger patterns at play, which I believe are pertinent for where we are. If we start with the first long-term trend from 2013 to 2015, you’ll notice that the price respected the long-term trend line in black - both in the price action as well as the RSI momentum trend, which grew together. This is an indication of a healthy trend. The black arrows indicate the moment in time when the price and the RSI broke the long-term trends. Once this trend broke, the index gave way to a significant correction.

However, the RSI action was warning of an impending sell off long before the price final gave. The descending red line in the RSI leading up to the drop is showing drastic divergence with the price and momentum. As the price increased, the RSI made lower highs, failing to break out multiple times.

The reason I want to show this segment of price action is because we’re seeing similar patterns develop today. First off, the price broke the second long-term trend, highlighted in black, in late 2018. Prior to this break, we could see negative RSI divergence between the RSI and the price. Today, the price has managed to find a bottom and has resumed a new trend, which is also highlighted in black, and appears to be trading in a diagonal pattern. The RSI is showing a significant divergence between the RSI making lower highs while the price makes higher highs. Yet again, the RSI’s momentum keeps failing to break out.

Conclusion

The consolidation pattern in the PHLX - rising wedge pattern highlighted by the two black lines converging - can suggest a bullish resolution. However, with the decrease in long term momentum coupled with the South Korean Kospi price action, the weight of evidence is leaning towards a more cautious stance. The inter-market divergence we are seeing between the Kospi and the PHLX, coupled with the building weakness we are seeing in the PHLX, leads me to conclude that the Kospi is leading the rest of the semiconductor sector.

Semiconductors are incredibly cyclical. Almost like commodities, it’s a feast or famine type of investment. However, once the market wakes up to the economic slowdown, and with the fear of the cyclical party in semis coming to an end, I believe we will be able to buy some incredible AI plays for an undervalued price. Of all the sectors that are on my shopping list for the next downturn, certain semiconductor plays are at the very top.

As Howard Marks states in his seminal book, The Most Important Thing (pg. 102), “it’s not what you buy; it's what you pay for it.” One could make the argument that semis still have some momentum left in the tank, and that the cyclical slowdown is still a year off. However, my interest in semis today is based on where they will be in 2-3 years once AI starts to alter the economy. I believe patience will pay off handsomely with this sector, and once the market gives up completely on growth and pours money into value names out of fear, once the market collectively claims the historic growth-driven market is over, and when great businesses start to trade for prices that seem impossible today, it will be then that I plan to load up on near future tech trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.