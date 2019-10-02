Cerner: A Great Stock To Add To Your Portfolio In 2020

According to many analysts, Cerner's shares are trading below the low end of the intrinsic value estimate, and will be a good buy.

Cerner is the leader of the healthcare IT industry, and the entire industry is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years.

Cerner, a healthcare IT company, brought in more than $5 billion in revenue in 2018, an increase from $1.6 billion in 2009.

Investment thesis

Cerner Corporation (CERN) is the global leader of the healthcare IT industry. The favorable industry outlook and the initiatives taken by the company management to improve its operating margin in the next fiscal year (2020) and the exciting growth opportunities the company is tapping into outside the U.S. will drive the earnings of the company in the future. Shares are trading below the low-end estimate and also below the median analyst estimate. Cerner is a buy.

Company overview & business strategy

Cerner is a healthcare IT company focusing on providing a range of IT products and services for healthcare companies in the U.S. and global locations, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and many countries in Europe. The major products of the company include electronic health record systems (EHR), analytics software, enterprise document management software, and customer relationship management products.

In April this year, Starboard Value, an activist investor based in New York, acquired a stake in the company and made some moves in collaboration with Cerner’s management. The most important decisions taken were to incorporate measures to increase the operating profit margin of the company and to declare a dividend for the first time in Cerner’s history. These will be value drivers for the company in the future.

Industry analysis

A recent research report issued by Grand View Research predicts the global digital health market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7% through 2025 and reach $509.2 billion in value. Multiple tailwinds are driving the industry forward.

First, the growth in popularity of concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT) has prompted many people to embrace digitized and personalized products. This is not any different when it comes to the healthcare industry as well.

For instance, a survey conducted by McKinsey reveals that more than 75% of all patients expect to use digital healthcare services in the future. (In the U.S., the digital healthcare penetration is already very high)

Source: McKinsey

Second, the increasing penetration of mHealth technology is proving to be a growth driver. The use of websites for healthcare services is, in fact, growing at a measured pace. This is understandable because websites have been in existence for an extended period now and almost all major healthcare service providers have adopted website-based growth strategies. In comparison to 2016, consumers have shown a higher preference for mobile solutions in 2018, which is indicative of the higher penetration of mHealth technology.

Source: Liquid State

Third, emerging countries are expected to boost their healthcare spending over the next few years. So far, developed countries drove the growth of the industry. For instance, in the U.S., healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP was 16.8% in 2018. In contrast, this was just 5.1% in Asian countries. However, there are reasons to believe that healthcare spending in Asia and other emerging regions of the world will spike in the future. One of the primary reasons behind this thesis is the massive aging population in Asia.

Source: UBS

A high percentage of adults in the population mix will prompt healthcare companies to spend more in CapEx and eventually invest in improving the technical aspects of their offerings. This will boost the healthcare IT industry.

Overall, the macro-economic outlook for the healthcare IT industry is positive, with analysts expecting to see double-digit growth over the next five years. As the leader of the sector, Cerner is in an excellent position to benefit from this favorable outlook.

Financial performance

From earning $1.6 billion in revenue in 2009, Cerner has evolved to become a multi-billion-dollar company by bringing in more than $5 billion in revenue in 2018. The favorable industry outlook and the carefully executed growth strategies were behind this exponential growth.

Source: Data from company filings

In line with this top-line growth, the net income of Cerner improved from $193 million in 2009 to $630 million in 2018.

One concern the management failed to address in the last few years is the declining operating profit margins. If operating margins fall as a company grows, it’s an indication of diseconomies of scale, which is a warning sign that the company is maxing out the opportunities available.

Source: Data from company filings

However, with the involvement of Starboard Value, Cerner is now focused on improving profit margins. In the second-quarter earnings conference call, the management confirmed that they have rolled out 165 initiatives to improve operating margins.

For the fourth quarter, the target operating margin is 20%, and for fiscal 2020, the target is 22.5%. The success of the initiatives rolled out in the first and second quarters of this year will be critical to achieving these margin targets. More important is the fact that management is addressing this issue. The next fiscal year (2020) will most likely be a turnaround year for the operating margins of the company.

From a financial health perspective, Cerner is a stable company. The current debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9 is an indication of a superior quality balance sheet, mainly because the company has shelled out multi-million dollars for share buybacks and investments in recent years. There is room for Cerner to assume more debt to facilitate its growth plans.

Debt/equity

Source: Macro Trends

The short-term liquidity of the company is not a concern for investors as well. Cerner has always maintained a current ratio above two and at present, the ratio is 2.52. As is evident, the short-term liabilities of Cerner can be met with relative ease.

Growth opportunities

Cerner is operating in an industry that is expected to grow exponentially within the next five years. Indeed, this paints a bullish outlook for the company’s prospects. As the leader of the healthcare IT industry with a strong economic moat, the growth of the industry will trickle down to the bottom line of Cerner as well.

The strong economic moat of Cerner, stemming from high customer switching costs and the brand value of the company, will be the real driver of growth in the next few years. As healthcare service providers look for IT solutions companies to partner with to deliver a robust experience to their customers, Cerner would be among the top contenders to win this market share.

In 2020, the company will focus more on achieving its growth objectives outside the U.S. Cerner is the leader of the healthcare IT space, globally. For instance, Cerner operates in 35 countries and is the leader in many of these countries.

Source: Earnings presentation

The sheer scale of the company and the global reach will enable Cerner to penetrate more into the healthcare IT industry in 2020 and will be a driver of the company's earnings as many regions across the world are looking to increase their CapEx to implement technology-driven initiatives.

The company recently announced a partnership with GetWellNetwork – a global consumer health technology platform. This partnership is expected to boost the communication capabilities of healthcare service providers and enable them to deliver a personalized experience to their customers. Patients, on the other hand, will naturally benefit from the convenience this brings along. Partnerships of this nature will boost the appeal of Cerner’s products and services in the future, and this is the growth path the company is focused on. Now that there is a massive installed base of its products, for Cerner, it’s about retaining their client base by providing top-notch service and funneling sales from existing clients to new products.

Cerner will now look for more profitable contracts as well. This is because the company plans to improve its operating margins in the next fiscal year and beyond. Expressing its views on this plan, the management commented that the nature of the contracts it enters into with clients would be revamped to ensure higher margins.

The Medicare Advantage (MA) segment stands out as well. Private healthcare service providers are competing for market share in this segment as this presents a real opportunity for growth in line with the increasing number of people above 65 years of age. Providers and insurers both would be keen to secure a meaningful slice in this segment, and this will provide Cerner with an excellent opportunity to grow as industry players would be adopting a data-driven approach to target customers.

The company has a contract with the Department of Defense to develop an electronic health record for the Military Health System (MHS), which would be a catalyst for the growth of the industry and the company. More importantly, this contract will help build the company's credibility further, which would pave the way for Cerner to acquire new business.

Cerner ITWorks is another initiative taken by the company to assist healthcare providers in achieving improved efficiency from their IT related functions. The trend of outsourcing IT staff will continue in the future as this will provide cost benefits to healthcare companies while ensuring added efficiency.

Dividends and share buybacks

Cerner is not a name that investors associate with dividends. However, with the involvement of Starboard Value, the company now has a stance to distribute wealth to its shareholders. Back in May, the company declared its first-ever dividend of $0.18 per share, which marked the beginning of a regular dividend policy. This is a positive development from a shareholder’s perspective.

At $0.18, the quarterly dividend translates to an annual dividend of $0.72 per share. With a share count of 321 million (at the end of the second quarter), the commitment to pay dividends will require Cerner to allocate $231.11 million. Historical free cash flow figures indicate that Cerner will be able to cover its dividend distributions easily.

Source: Data from company filings

The ability of Cerner to cover its dividend payments with free cash flow is an indication of the financial health of the company. Free cash flow can be expected to grow faster in the future, along with the expected growth in earnings and lower capital expenditures.

At the end of the second quarter, Cerner had $883 million remaining in its authorized share repurchase program. In the last couple of years, the company ramped up its buybacks, supported by debt issuance. The management still believes the shares are attractive at the current price level. These buybacks will significantly improve per-share figures such as the EPS in the future, which is a positive for investors. However, at the same time, issuing debt to repurchase shares might backfire if executed incorrectly.

Source: Data from company filings

For now, there’s every possibility that 2020 will be another stellar year for Cerner investors from a wealth accumulation perspective. Both dividends and share buyback trends support this.

Valuation

In this section of this analysis, we try to derive a low-end fair value estimate for Cerner. Conservative growth estimates were used in the model to ensure the calculated fair value estimate would represent the minimum price Cerner shares should trade at.

Revenue is assumed to grow at an average rate of 6.75% in the next five years. Below are the other critical assumptions used in the discounted cash flow model.

Capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue: 7.88%

Working capital as a percentage of revenue: 11.6%

Depreciation & amortization as a percentage of revenue: 7.9%

Cost of capital of 9%

A revenue multiple of 3.6 to calculate the terminal value

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value per share comes to $73.31, which represents an upside of 7% from the current market price. Apparently, shares are trading even below the low end of the estimate.

The median consensus analyst estimate for CERN is $76.

Source: CNN Money

Evidently, analysts are also bullish on Cerner’s prospects in the next financial year.

Conclusion

Cerner is trading below its low end of the intrinsic value estimate, and growth prospects are attractive. The next year, 2020, will be an important year for the company as the groundwork has been set to improve its operating margin significantly in the coming year. Furthermore, the expected investments by healthcare service providers in emerging countries will drive the demand for Cerner’s software products. Shares are undervalued and are a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CERN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.