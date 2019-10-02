Sliding Down High Yield For Greater Returns

CCC-rated bonds carry a much higher credit risk premium and are much more volatile, but history shows that when spreads are this wide, returns tend to be positive.

BB-rated bonds have outperformed CCC-rated bonds over the last year and the spread between two has widened to multi-year highs.

As investors have sought higher yielding investment in this low-interest rate environment, they eventually gravitated towards often overlooked segments of the fixed income market - non-investment-grade bonds, otherwise known as junk bonds.

Now you may not be one of those that likes to peruse the neighborhood yard sale or the flea market for a good deal, but there is an argument for having a long-term allocation to high-yield bonds in your portfolio.

For starters, high-yield bonds are negatively correlated to treasuries, and while they have a positive correlation to equities across the entire market cap spectrum, their correlation is less than 1 – indicating that including them in a portfolio should provide better diversification.

So far this year, performance on high-yield bonds has been strong, with an 11.8% return on the Barclays US High Yield Index and a comparable 11.52% return on the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG). Despite this strong return, however, there might still be an opportunity to shift your portfolio allocation to take advantage of some dislocations within the high-yield space.

Tactical Allocation

My philosophy of tactically increasing or reducing exposure to asset classes depending on the macroeconomic environment applies to high yield just like it applies to equities and other asset classes. The recent increase in high-yield prices has narrowed the spread between high yield and investment-grade bonds close to its lowest levels ever – particularly in the highest rated high-yield category, so the question now is whether to adjust high-yield holdings, and if so, where are the best opportunities?

High-yield bonds have a credit rating of anywhere from BB+ to below CCC. Bonds rated BB+ are just one notch below investment grade, so it wouldn't be surprising that these bonds have just a slightly higher yield than the lowest rated investment-grade bonds, which carry a rating of BBB-.

BB-rated bonds are the area of the high-yield market that has gained the most attention from investors over recent months – indicating both a higher risk tolerance for credit risk – but not enough to invest in the much-riskier and higher-yielding CCC group.

While the yields on BB and B-rated bonds have declined since last year, those in the CCC category have increased. In fact, it's the only credit rating category where yields are currently higher than they were a year ago.

Does that mean there is an opportunity for alpha in CCC-rated names?

Breaking Down High-Yield Bonds

The spread between the highest and lowest rated high-yield bonds has recently widened as BB yields have declined. The spread is now back to levels reached back in 2016, which begs the question as to whether our high-yield allocation should now shift to the lower end of the spectrum or if the risks inherent in those lower-rated names are still not being compensated for.

Interestingly, the widening of the spread between the two rating categories was driven almost entirely by a decline in the yield on BB-rated bonds while CCC yields have remained relatively stable over the last few quarters. Over that time, BB yields have declined from 6% to just under 4%.

Risk of Default

Despite the interest in high yield and their solid performance thus far, however, investors should be aware that the compensation being received for investing in higher yield bonds comes at the risk of both higher volatility, and worse, capital loss. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) suggests that the notional amount of high-yield debt that goes into default will surpass the 2016 crisis-peak at some point this year. This might not be comforting news for high-yield investors particularly since the amount of US High-Yield bonds outstanding has decreased since 2016.

Default rates have indeed risen slightly since the beginning of this year but still remain relatively low by historical standards. However, any investment in high yields should be accompanied by a keen eye on any trouble brewing in the economic environment that could lead to further deterioration in company financials.

It is especially important to monitor specific industries that have a high level of high-yield bonds outstanding and whose default rates have already shown signs of increasing. For example, the default rates on the energy and natural resources industries have increased to 4% from the long-term average of just over 3%. The same holds true for consumer and service companies whose default rates have also spiked in 2018 but are only slightly above the long-term average. These slight increases may not seem like much but a few percentage points could be the difference between a decent yield and a losing investment.

The good news is that most other industries have shown some resiliency thus far – at least through the end of 2018 – and with economic data not indicating a strong case for either further expansion or a contraction, perhaps default rates will stabilize at current levels.

Default Rates by Rating

Investing in CCC-rated bonds can be a dangerous game. As the chart below indicates, CCC-rated bonds have a cumulative default rate of over 50% after just 10 years. More important if you're considering investing in CCC-rated names is that the default rate spikes in 3-4 years after issuance and then flattens out.

The more muted default rate trend of BB and B-rated names is not surprising and probably one of the reasons that investors seeking yield have allocated more of their investment dollars into the high end of junk-rated bonds. BB-rated bonds' default rates end up just short of 20% over a 20-year horizon and based on the annual increase from year to year would seem to be manageable from a portfolio management perspective. In other words, compared to CCC, where the default rates can spike in any given year, the cumulative default rates of BB bonds seem to be fairly consistent over time. However, investing in high yield directly requires the ability to do deep due diligence and act quickly to both buy at the right price or sell to get out of a spiraling situation.

The low default rate of BB compared to CCC-rated names and the pace of defaults over time are good reasons why an investor would prefer to play it safe in BB names, but now that the BB yield has declined to 3.89%, is it still worth the credit risk? Or is it now worthwhile to take some capital and invest in the CCC names, whose yields are at 11.73%.

Despite the discomfort of a potential default, investors should be aware that not all is lost when a company defaults on one of their debt obligations. It might be a good idea to assume the worst, specifically if you're a retail investor that is beholden to the bankruptcy courts or the negotiations of a big shot hedge fund manager or pension fund.

When a company defaults on debt, however, investors might still recover some portion of their investment – eventually. In addition to default rates, there are also loss-given-default (LGD) rates that provide investors with the estimated actual loss given a default event. This data is also compiled by the credit rating agencies and while the ratings above were provided by S&P Global, the table below shows Moody's credit rating system and their respective default probabilities and expected loss rates.

Bonds rated Ca and C reveal an ominous outlook – that is, the expected loss rates on bonds in those categories are 50% and 80%, respectively. And both have a default probability of 100%. In other words, if a bond reaches a credit rating of Ca or C, rest assured it will default – the only question then becomes the amount of recovery. In the case of C-rated bonds, a distressed investor may take on that risk at 10 cents on the dollar hoping to recover 20 cents on the dollar. It's a risky proposition and one that can generate outsized returns – but I suggest leaving those strategies to professionals with legal teams to navigate that process.

Where to Find Opportunity in High Yield

Where does that leave us retail investors? On a YTD basis, US High Yield BB-rated bonds have been the 3rd best performing bond rating category behind AAA corporates and BBB corporates. Not surprising - on the one hand, AAA provides safety of principal, while BBB provides higher yield with some level of comfort regarding credit risk – this is another form of a 'barbell' strategy.

But recently, the interest in BB has been a methodical attempt by investors to squeeze out additional yield, particularly after the Fed reversed course and became more dovish.

But now that BB yields have declined and the spreads within high yield have widened to multi-year highs, there might be an opportunity to generate higher yields in the lower-rated names without taking on a disproportionate amount of risk.

Historical Returns Relative to High-Yield Spreads

I looked at data going back to January 1997 and compared the current spread between the CCC and BB-rated bonds at the end of each month and calculated the subsequent one-year returns for each month in which the spread was higher than the current spread, as well as for each year in which the spread was lower than the current spread.

When the spread between CCC and BB bonds was higher than it is today, CCC-rated bonds had a median annual return of 18%. When the yield was tighter than it is today, the median return in the subsequent year was only 7%. The return on BB-rated bonds, on the other hand, was 10% when the spread was wider than the current spread and only 6% when the spread was narrower than it is today.

Both categories perform better when the spread is wider but that is likely because wider spreads usually coincide with higher yields anyway. The difference in the performance of CCC bonds under the two scenarios does look interesting, however.

Looking at subsequent one-year returns relative to the CCC-BB spread another way also indicates a strong relationship between spread and returns, but note that there are also occasions when the subsequent one-year returns are quite negative – something to consider when evaluating potential returns.

Credit Risk Premium

Lastly, I will look at the credit risk premium investors require to invest in each category or credit rating. The yield on a bond can be broken down into the amount an investor wishes to receive above the risk-free rate while also taking into account the credit losses expected.

The chart below shows a breakdown of the total premium investors demand for each rating category and breaks it down into a credit loss rate and the credit risk premium expected to reach the target yield.

CCC-rated bonds currently have a spread of 10.2% above risk-free Treasuries. With an expected credit loss rate of 5%, the credit risk premium required for investing in CCC-rated bonds is 5.2%. That compares to a credit risk premium of just 1.3% for BB-rated bonds, which coincidentally happens to be the same credit risk premium for lower-rated B bonds. Besides questioning whether B and BB-rated bonds should be providing the same credit risk premium, an investor would also want to determine if 5.2% is an adequate credit risk premium to invest in CCC bonds.

Risk-Adjusted Return Comparison

Since the range of potential returns and yields relative to risk can vary so dramatically from credit rating to credit rating, I also want to take a look at the annualized returns of each rating category and compare it to another type of risk taken – the volatility of returns, or standard deviation – to determine if the additional returns from high risk bonds provide adequate marginal returns.

Over the period from January 1997 to September 2019, there is an argument for what investors seem to have recently discovered – and that is, that BB-rated bonds provide the highest level of returns for a certain level of risk. On a risk-adjusted basis, the 4 investment-grade categories perform better, but the yields on BB-rated bonds are considerably higher. The lower-rated high-yield categories, both B and CCC, show very poor risk-adjusted returns even though CCC had the second-highest returns over the period.

Conclusion

That analysis was over a long period of time, and BB has already outperformed CCC considerably over recent months, so I do believe that with default rates still low and interest rates expected to remain low for the time being, there is an opportunity to generate outsized returns in the CCC area.

I wouldn't suggest allocating one's entire high-yield allocation to CCC, however. In fact, I'm a big proponent of active management in certain asset classes and high yield is one of them. There is too much risk in passively indexed high-yield ETFs, which tend to be overweight to those sectors that issue the most high-yield debt. So investors interested in allocating to high yield or increasing their exposure to high yield are cautioned to do so not through a passive ETF but through either an actively managed ETF or mutual fund. My favorite, as I've covered in the past, is the First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS).

