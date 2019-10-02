Hyundai Pact Improves Aptiv's Chance To Reap Driverless Gold

Since the spin-off by Aptiv (formerly Delphi Automotive) of its much smaller power train division in December 2017, the shares have remained flat.

Buying Aptiv shares is a gamble how soon the economic payoff of self-driving will flow to mobility and technology companies and whether a Hyundai-Aptiv partnership will be among the first to capitalize.

The joint venture will be consolidated under direction of Aptiv’s Karl Iagnemma, a former entrepreneur whose company, nuTonomy, was acquired by Aptiv in 2017. Iagnemma was former director of the Robotic Mobility Group.

Aptiv’s $4 billion pact with Hyundai Motor eventually could augment the automotive supplier’s profit by combining the two companies’ self-driving know-how, enhancing their competitiveness against rival alliances.

Aptiv's Shares Are a Bid to Cash In on Driverless

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has to be regarded as one of the front-runners in the race to capitalize on driverless technology, which hasn't been yet perfected though many expect it to happen. The financial payoff for the winners of this contest is almost beyond calculation, since personal transportation could shift from a model of individuals owning vehicles to a much less costly model of summoning driverless cars and paying by the ride. Having gone through many incarnations since being spun off as an independent auto parts supplier two decades ago and acquired a key driverless company, Aptiv now employs many of the top experts in driverless and has deep connections with most of the world's major automakers.

The recently-announced merging between Aptiv's driverless operations with those of Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) will accelerate the former's prospects by adding the South Korean automaker's expertise to Aptiv's, and providing a platform for the so-called robotaxis - driverless cars that earn revenue on a per-ride basis.

Aptiv's Shares Relatively Costly for Auto Suppliers

Investors who intend to capitalize on the promise of driverless technology and its potential to transform personal mobility should consider placing bets across a spectrum of players, which would include such names as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and General Motors (GM) in the U.S., as well as Uber (UBER) and Amazon (AMZN). It’s also quite possible that a breakthrough in driverless could occur in China, where Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is one of three companies to snag a commercial license to operate self-driving buses – or Russia, where Yandex (YNDX) is in advanced testing of self-driving cars.

By joining forces with Hyundai, a major source of automotive expertise with prodigious access to capital, Aptiv has elevated itself among those developers of the new transportation technology that could be as revolutionary to the category as the smartphone was to its. With a relatively high price/earnings ratio to other automotive parts companies, the investment risk is also somewhat higher.

P/E Ratios of Automotive Suppliers (TTM) Aptiv 23.39 Continental AG 3.73 Visteon 26.3 Dana 9.24 Lear 8.55 BorgWarner 9.99 Goodyear 7.28 Source: Yahoo Finance

Self-driving Tech Proves Difficult and Costly

Self-driving technology’s potential to transform personal mobility thoroughly won’t be soon or quick. Over the past two years, automakers and technology players have conceded frankly that the technical challenges and costs of creating safe, affordable systems are proving to be much greater than first anticipated.

For one thing, there are too few software and artificial intelligence prodigies available to design and write the programs code that are expected to emulate and surpass the way humans operate automobiles.

These realizations have compelled automakers and tech providers to create alliances in an effort to share costs, human resources and ideas: they hope the alliances will hasten the introduction of driverless technology, as well as lower its cost. Among recent examples of collaboration: the German press in late August reported that Volkwagen AG’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) luxury division will be joining a self-driving alliance announced a month earlier between BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Winners and Losers Already Evident in Self-driving Race

As reported by Reuters, market research firm Navigant Research recently rated Aptiv fourth among automated driving system companies, following Google’s Waymo, General Motors and Ford (F). Hyundai Motor was not among the top ten.

(Source: Aptiv)

Hyundai, with its Kia affiliate, constitutes the globe’s fifth-largest vehicle-making group, which until now has been developing its own self-driving technology while signing partnerships with self-driving start-ups like Aurora Innovation that specialize in the software expertise that is a weakness for many automakers. Under terms of the Aptiv-Hyundai agreement, each side will contribute $2 billion in cash, personnel and resources.

Aptiv, known as Delphi Automotive until late 2017, has been focusing efforts on higher-value electronic and high-tech safety systems for automobiles, while shedding lower-margin commodity parts. Once the industry recognized the economic and paradigm-busting potential of driverless, Aptiv amped up its efforts to become a leader in the race. In 2016, the company announced a project with Singapore to develop automated taxis. In 2017, Aptiv spent $450 million to buy Boston-based self-driving startup nuTonomy, founded in 2013 by Karl Iagnemma and Emilio Frazzoli.

Aptiv Brings Substantial Human Asset to Hyundai Pact

Iagnemma, whose title is President of Aptiv Autonomous Mobility, will lead the joint venture with Hyundai, which will be headquartered in Boston, with technology centers in the United States and Asia, including Korea. Iagnemma is the former director of the Robotic Mobility Group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; he boasts 50 issued or filed patents in the mobility space, his research appearing in more than 150 publications.

(Source: Aptiv)

While no individual or company has articulated a clear vision of when driverless technology will be ready for a mainstream audience or exactly how it will be deployed, few doubt that the day is fast approaching – a development that could disrupt private ownership of automobiles. Once robotaxis can be summoned instantly, owning an automobile could turn into a costly, unnecessary burden – especially in cities. But who will be the operators of robotaxi fleets? Outfits like Uber and Lyft clearly covet that business. Automakers like Hyundai? Google?

"For Aptiv this is a very important deal because it is a vote of confidence from one of the world's largest automakers that it has built a solid automated driving stack," said Sam Abuelsamid, senior analyst for Navigant.

Once advanced driverless technology is perfected, it may be commoditized and widely available. But those who deliver the best systems first will gain a tremendous advantage in what is now an open playing field.

In a joint interview, Kevin Clark, Aptiv CEO, and Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Eui-sun Chung said Monday that the joint venture won’t be operating ride-hailing, data or network services. Instead, its mission will be to test fully driverless vehicles by 2020 with the goal of having an autonomous driving platform ready for operators to buy by 2024.

“Uber is developing its own technology, but potentially our technology could be better than theirs and then they could also become our customers,” Chung said through a translator, according to a story in Reuters.

Analysts have suggested that an outfit like Uber might prefer buying vehicles such as those manufactured by Hyundai with self-driving tech already integrated for simplicity's sake rather than inserting its own tech into all sorts of models from various brands.

Aptiv's Core Business Looks Solid Despite Cyclical Decline

With driverless a bet on the future, Aptiv maintains a solid foothold in global automotive parts and components, specifically those that tend to yield higher margins. First-half GAAP revenue of $7.2 billion was down 2% from a year earlier largely on big declines in Chinese vehicle sales. First-half adjusted operating income margin was 10.4%, compared to 12.3% a year earlier. But the company has issued guidance for operating income margin improvement to 11.4-11.5% for the year.

Conclusion

Aptiv's shares, though costly as reflected by P/E relative to other suppliers, represent a reasonable longer-term bet on the company's ability to capitalize on an evolutionary technology. The careful investor must keep up with developments in the fast-moving world of autonomous drive, since newcomers from China and elsewhere could influence Aptiv's relative standing among rivals in the field.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.