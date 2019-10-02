101 10%+ Dividend Yield Dogs Romp In October

$5k invested 9/27/19 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ top-yield ten dividend stocks showed 15.81% more projected net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten, per Broker targets. The low-priced little Top Dogs returned to dominate this October 10%+yield pack.

These Top 101 Dividend Dogs showed 10%+ forward yield, $3.00+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 9/27/19. Yields above 12.83% winnowed the list to 30.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 31.31% To 77.9% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Yield Stocks By October 1, 2020

Three of ten top 10%+Yield Dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). Thus, this forecast for 10%+ Yields, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 30% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to October 1, 2020, were:

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was projected to net $779.03 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was projected to net $620.08, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 51% less than the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $421.50, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

USD Partners (USDP) was projected to net $391.19 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 54% under the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) netted $364.57 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% over the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was projected to net $360.51 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from four brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Cia de Transmissao de Energia (OTCPK:CTPZY) was projected to net $358.60 based on just the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 178% over the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) was projected to net $352.30, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% opposite the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) was projected to net $330.89, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Green Plains Partners (GPP) was projected to net $313.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.92% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One 10%+ Yield Stock To Lose 5.53% By October 1, 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 was:

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) lost $55.31 net per the median of target estimates from two analysts, including dividends, and broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

101 10%+Yield September TopDogs By Broker Price Target Upsides

101 10%+Yield TopDogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21) Top Ten 10%+Dog Yields Ranged 17.02-36.86%

Top ten 10%+Yield TDiviDogs selected 9/27/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the first of three utilities representatives. Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (CTPZY) [1] (OTCPK:CTPTY) [7] got its stock issues into the first, and seventh positions. Another utility was placed fifth, Centrica PLC (OTCPK:CPYYY) [5].

Four energy representatives placed second, fourth, sixth, and eighth: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust [2]; Martin Midstream Partners [4]; Tatneft PJSC (OTCPK:OAOFY) [6]; Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) [8].

A lone real estate representative placed third, Washington Prime Group [3]. Finally, a lone basic materials stock placed ninth on the list, Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (OTCPK:ERELY) [9], and CONSOL Coal Resources [10]. Then, the lone consumer cyclicals representative placed tenth, New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) [10], to complete the 10%+ Yield TopDog top ten for October 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten 10%+ Yield TopDogs Showed 23.78% To 296.83% Upsides To August 2020; (22) Lowest Downsides Had Two At -1.88% And -3.17%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.81% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Yield Top Dogs To October 2020

Ten top 10%+ Yield Dogs were culled by yield for this October update. Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts, verified by YahooFinance, did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+Yield TopDogs selected 9/27/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+ TopDogs (32) Delivering 29.89% Vs. (33) 25.81% Net Gains From All Ten By September 27, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Yield TopDogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.81% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced 10%+ top yield WallStar, Martin Midstream Partners, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 77.9%.

The five lowest-priced top 10%+Yield stocks as of September 27 were: Centrica PLC; Washington Prime Group; Martin Midstream Partners; Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista; Surgutneftegas PJSC, with prices ranging from $3.79 to $5.56.

Five higher-priced 10%+ Dividend Top Dogs from September 27 were: Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS; New Media Investment Group Inc.; BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust; Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista; Tatneft PJSC, whose prices ranged from $6.50 to $65.76.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ Yield Dividend Dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: invoiceberry.com

