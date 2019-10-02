Greenlight Capital Re: De-Risked Portfolio Limits Upside

As a result, it has committed to conducting a strategic review and has de-risked its investment portfolio.

Greenlight Capital Re had its outlook revised from stable to negative by rating agency A.M. Best.

There are two ways you can go long David Einhorn. You could become a client of his hedge fund Greenlight Capital, of course. Or, you could go long Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE).

GLRE provides property and casualty reinsurance underwriting. Essentially, GLRE is a leveraged play on Greenlight Capital. The company uses its float from policy holders to invest, and Einhorn manages the investment portfolio.

Last year, we became positive about GLRE. Despite low expectations for the insurance business, we had high hopes for the investment returns.

At that point, the performance of Greenlight Capital Re has been terrible. But this had, in our view, created a very favorable setting to invest in GLRE. With fees at a low, leverage at a high and the discount to book value at a high, there had never been a better time to capitalize on Einhorn’s indisputable investment talent.

Unfortunately, the insurance business’ results are so bad that it jeopardizes the opportunity for good investment results.

What should the GLRE investor do now?

Lowered rating outlook

GLRE had its outlook revised from stable to negative by A.M. Best, a leading rating agency for insurers, due to concerns about its track record of poor underwriting performances.

In May, A.M. Best, a leading rating agency for insurers, revised its rating outlook of the GLRE subsidiaries’ Financial Strength Rating of A- from “stable” to “negative” due to concerns about its track record of poor underwriting performances.

At the same time, A.M. Best affirmed the financial strength rating of A- and long-term issuer credit ratings of A- for the subsidiaries, as well as the long-term ICR of BB- for the parent company.

The agency said its ratings reflects Greenlight Re’s balance sheet strength, which it categorises as very strong, in addition to its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate risk management.

Greenlight Re has reported an average combined ratio of 105.3% over the last five years due to its poor underwriting performance, as well as a five-year average return on equity of -13.3%.

Going forward, A.M. Best expects the company to improve its underwriting profitability, although failure to do so may result in further negative rating actions.

A downgrade in GLRE’s rating below A- could significantly and negatively affect its ability to successfully implement its business strategy.

Strategic review

Greenlight Re’s Board of Directors has responded to the rating downgrade by committing to conduct a strategic review.

To reduce volatility near term, Greenlight Re has also de-risked its investment portfolio and is holding a majority of its investment assets in cash and short-term treasuries until the review is complete. GLRE expects to hold the majority of its investable assets in cash and short-term treasuries for the remainder of 2019. Given the low current interest rates, there is no possibility to get outsized investment returns, and that is exactly the reason why we were interested in GLRE.

What can we expect from the strategic review?

On Greenlight Re’s August 6 earnings conference call, Einhorn said that he didn’t foresee a large capital raise or a liquidation. “Those alternatives are somewhere between very unlikely and remote at this stage,” he said. He added that the risk-averse, cash-heavy investment portfolio “is not a sustainable position for the company to achieve attractive results.”

While Einhorn didn’t say so, a sale of the company is a possibility.

What should the GLRE investor do now?

Let’s take a look at the results of the first half.

Underwriting results

As we said before, GLRE’s underwriting results haven’t been stellar. And if there’s one part of the GLRE story where we didn’t expect much improvement in the coming years, it’s this part.

The combined ratio measures the total profitability of GLRE’s underwriting operations and does not take into account corporate expenses, net investment income or any foreign exchange gain or loss. Given the nature of its unique underwriting strategy, GLRE expects that “its combined ratio may also be volatile from period to period.”

A combined ratio below 100% means the underwriting operations are profitable. As you can see in Exhibit 1, GLRE’s combined ratio is more often above 100% than below.

Exhibit 1: Combined ratio

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

While the insurance results were still positive in the first half of 2018 (combined ratio of 97.3%), they were written in red ink in the first six months of this year. The combined ratio was 108.3%! Very bad indeed.

Investment results

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , investment income, net of fees and expenses, resulted in a gain of 9.1% on the investment portfolio, compared to a loss of 15.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The long portfolio and macro positions gained 13.2% and 0.6%, respectively, while the short portfolio lost 2.5%.

In the first half of 2019, the largest contributors were long positions in Brighthouse Financial (BHF) and General Motors (GM) and a short position in Tesla (TSLA).

The largest detractors were short positions in Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and a group of momentum-driven short equity positions (the “Bubble Basket”).

These results were not stellar, but things were certainly moving in the right direction. In the beginning of September, there was a huge rotation from momentum to value stocks. Einhorn’s value style would certainly have benefited from this rotation. Unfortunately, for the moment, his portfolio is holding a majority of its investment assets in cash and short-term treasuries.

Return On Equity potential is gone

We liked GLRE because it had a dual engine to create value: its investment portfolio and its insurance business. Based on the expected investment return and underwriting return, we could plot different scenarios and their accompanying return on equity (ROE).

You can see in Exhibit 2 what the situation was in 2016.

Exhibit 2: ROE potential in 2016

As we said before, besides its shareholders' equity, GLRE uses its float from policyholders to invest, and the use of the float creates leverage (exactly the same way it happens at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B)).

Exhibit 3: Invested capital

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Due to the bad investment results, the shareholders' equity declined. As a result, the weight of the float in the invested capital increased. Or, put differently, the leverage has increased.

Exhibit 4: Leverage

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

Leverage is, of course, a knife that cuts both ways. But given our positive expectations for Einhorn’s investment results, we considered this higher leverage a plus.

As we said before, we don’t have great expectations for the underwriting return, and with the de-risked investment portfolio, the expectations for the investment returns are also very low.

Exhibit 5: ROE potential

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

What can we expect for the remainder of the year? If we assume an investment return of 0% and a combined ratio of 105%, we get an ROE of -3%.

In our previous articles, we could calculate different price targets based on the ROE potential that gave a nice upside potential for GLRE shares. That potential is gone for the time being.

Valuation

The best way to value a company like GLRE is the price-to-book.

Exhibit 6: Price-to-Book

(Source: 10-K, 10-Q)

We estimate GLRE’s book value at $13.4 per share. Currently, it trades at 0.78 times book value (versus the long-term average of 1).

Conclusion

What are the options for GLRE shareholders?

They can throw in the towel and sell their shares.

Or they can await the outcome of the strategic review. What that outcome will be remains to be seen: a large capital raise, a sale or a liquidation. In case of a liquidation or a sale, we can expect the shares to trade hands around book value. We expect book value to be around $13 per share by the end of the year.

This idea could entice investors to buy (or to add to their position).

Maybe the outcome is that GLRE continues more or less in the same way it operated before, and in that case, it could remain a good play on Einhorn’s investment talent, which would lead to a rising book value.

In any case, we expect GLRE to trade at book value one day. We will find out by the end of the year if this book value will be around $13 or whether there is a potential for higher book value in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.