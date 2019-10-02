Calcineurin Inhibitor For Lupus Nephritis? Pull Your Trigger Carefully On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

We think the chance of approval for voclosporin is around 60% with large upside potential. But investors should invest with extreme caution.

Lupus nephritis (LN) is an inflammation of the kidney caused by an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) which affects mostly women. It is classified by different disease progression stages, and the symptoms are usually quite systemic, including fever, proteinuria, edema, high blood pressure, etc. A significant percentage of patients eventually move to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). SLE patients with ESRD have an average increased risk of premature death (measured by standardized mortality ratio, or SMR) of 60 times than normal individuals, compared to SMR of 8 times for all SLE patients with renal disease. On the other hand, SLE patients without renal disease have about 4 times risk than healthy people. As a result, it is vital for SLE patients to control the kidney autoimmunity / inflammation and prevent it from progressing to ESRD.

Like most autoimmune diseases, LN is treated with immune suppressors. The current standard of treatment is comprised of a short induction phase of cyclophosphamide (CYC) or a more recent substitute mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) in combination with corticosteroids, and a 3-6 months maintenance phase of lower-dose Azathioprine or MMF. However, those treatments are far from optimal. CYC can cause premature ovarian failure and possible future malignancies. MMF is believed to be safer than CYC, but researchers found out that its long-term effect of preventing ESRD may be slightly inferior compared to CYC. These treatments, including MMF and CYC, only have a complete renal response rates between 10% to 40% at 12 months. And clinical data indicated that as many as 30% of LN patients will eventually progress to ESRD. This large unmet medical need motivates biotech companies to ramp up with new therapeutic candidates for LN trials. Those candidates include, but are not limited to, multiple CD20 monoclonal antibodies, calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) and inflammation-related targets like IL-6 and IL-17. Disappointingly, most of the trials end up with either termination or failure (Fig.1).

Figure 1. Recent clinical trials related to lupus nephritis. (Source: Current and Emerging Therapies for Lupus Nephritis)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is a Canadian biotech company with its major asset being a second-generation CNI called Voclosporin (VCS). It is under Phase III clinical trial for LN, and the final outcome should be released any time before the year end. In its Phase II AURA-LV trial, VCS has shown promising results when co-administered with MMF and corticosteroids (Fig.2). Its complete remission (CR) rate almost doubled in the low-dose cohort comparing to the standard of care (MMF and corticosteroids). Given the fact that LN is such a quite difficult-to-treat disease, this data seems extraordinary.

Figure 2. The Phase II renal response of VCS, which shows a significant increase in complete remission percentage comparing to placebo cohort. (Source: Company website)

However, it may be too early to conclude that VCS will be the first FDA-approved medication for LN. There are several concerns being raised by the market. Here we try to elucidate those concerns and reveal the true associated risks.

I. VCS’s safety profile

Fig.3 displays a summary of all the adverse events in the AURA-LV trial. The low-dose cohort has an unbelievable 11% death rate. When the data was first released to the public, the market panic dragged AUPH stock price down more than 55% on a single day. It was clarified later that more than half of the deaths in the low-dose cohort actually happened very early in the trial, and the majority of the deaths happened in sites where medical access is not as comprehensive as in developed countries (these sites typically recruit patients faster).

Figure 3. The summary of all AEs in AURA-LV trial. (Source: A randomized, controlled double-blind study comparing the efficacy and safety of dose-ranging voclosporin with placebo in achieving remission in patients with active lupus nephritis, Kidney International)

These explanations did not provide a full relief for investors, as one could argue that randomization should be able to eliminate geographical effect to a certain degree. In fact, this issue was explained quite clearly in a recently published research paper linked to above. In the paper, the authors wrote:

More than one-half of the deaths (7/13) occurred at 2 sites in Bangladesh. Possibly relevant to the imbalance in deaths, 2- fold more patients were randomized to low-dose VCS than placebo at these 2 sites. Similarly, in Sri Lanka, where 2 deaths occurred in patients treated with low-dose VCS, 4-fold more patients had been randomized to low-dose VCS than placebo.

So, the randomization did not work perfectly. It was designed to randomize ethnics, sex, age and general region (continents) rather than country or public sanitary condition. As a result, in its ongoing Phase III trial, sites in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are excluded.

Aurinia stated that all deaths were not treatment-related, which is kind of debatable. About half of the deaths in the treatment groups (both low and high cohorts) were actually caused by serious infection, including pneumonia, sepsis and pericarditis tuberculosis. VCS being an immune suppressor, it would naturally cause more infections (Fig.4). It just wouldn’t cause so many deaths if comprehensive medical access had been provided. Judging from those facts, we think significant increase in infection-related death in VCS-treated patients is unlikely in Phase III. Given that VCS increases overall infection-related AEs by only 5% (Fig.4), we think its benefit/risk profile is actually pretty good.

Figure 4. Infection-related AEs in AURA-LV trial. (Source: A randomized, controlled double-blind study comparing the efficacy and safety of dose-ranging voclosporin with placebo in achieving remission in patients with active lupus nephritis, Kidney International)

Aside from infection, two deaths in the low-dose cohort and one death in the high-dose cohort were related to pulmonary embolism, while no patients in the placebo cohort suffered from the same symptom. This did not appear to be random. However, close examination of the thromboembolic (TE) events in various CNI studies (organ transplant) actually revealed an inverse correlation between the use of CNI and TE events. So, we think pulmonary embolism is not a big concern.

One thing we would like to emphasize is that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) didn’t halt the trial nor raise any red flag on the high mortality rate during the Phase II trial. Had the Phase III have a similar mortality rate, the trial would have been terminated already. We think the ongoing Phase III trial has a much acceptable safety profile. Besides, it is generally believed that a marginal increased mortality rate (<3%) of VCS would not stop it from getting approved.

II. Outcome not dose-dependent

Most of the outcome metrics indicate that the 23.7mg BID cohort has a better efficacy comparing to the higher-dose cohort. We are not too concerned about it, as the maximum effective dose of VCS could be around 25mg. The treatment-related AEs did show an increase in the high-dose cohort compared to low-dose in general. However, investors do need to prepare for the possible outcome that Phase III trial (which is only working on 23.7mg BID) may show a similar result to Phase II’s high-dose cohort (40% CRR vs. 24% CRR at week 48). According to our calculation, this could reduce the current estimate of 2026 peak sale of $2.2 billion by 40% (See Table 1).

III. Previous CNI trials for LN not successful

In 2017, an LN trial involving large numbers of Chinese patients was carried out, and an older-generation CNI called Tacrolimus (TAC, combined with MMF) was tested against CYC. Although the control cohort was not treated by MMF, and thus was not a good comparison to AURA-LV’s control, the trial actually revealed some important insights. First, TAC combined with MMF did show a faster onset for CR. Second, the extended study showed that CYC actually caught up with the CR rate of the CNI treatment group beyond a year's time. Further, several studies found that short-term response in LN does not always translate to long-term kidney benefit. Such an example was seen when MMF was first introduced in the field and trials were designed to compare its efficacy with CYC. It was found that, although MMF induced faster response in the short term, the three-year follow up study actually suggested that the long-term kidney outcomes favored CYC. These facts bring a potential question mark to all CNIs and their application in LN.

In AURA-LV, we did see VCS’s advantage in CRR over SOC remained pretty steady at week 48. This could be partially due to its enhanced target binding affinity as well as better pharmacokinetics. However, investors should keep in mind that the FDA could potentially challenge the result by requesting a longer-term, more deterministic kidney benefits measure.

IV. Proteinuria as a primary endpoint exaggerates VCS’s effect

CNI was known to have anti-proteinuria effect through non-immunosuppressive mechanisms. These include reduction of glomerular perfusion pressure and stabilization of the podocyte cytoskeleton. Some researchers argued that, in a worst-case scenario, “CNIs could conceivably mask proteinuria in the face of ongoing inflammatory renal damage, leading to worse long-term outcomes”. However, all previous kidney biopsy data as well as long-term follow-up studies of TAC treatment proved that other indicators of systemic autoimmune activity, such as serum complement levels, dsDNA antibody titers and systemic lupus erythematosus activity index scores, all get improved. These findings suggest that CNI combined with SOC is effective in controlling autoimmunity in LN. Of course, the FDA could challenge that as well, since AURA-LV did not provide any additional outcomes of these indicators.

By June 30, 2019, Aurinia had $131 million cash in hand, and it is currently burning around $15 million every quarter. The company has enough cash to sustain for another two years of operation (R&D-wise). Based on its current market cap of merely $500 million, it is probably not a good time for Aurinia to offer an additional dilution before the Phase III data coming out. Of course, if the data were really good, Aurinia need to start investing in its sales force, etc., which would greatly increase its cash burning rate. Then, a potential dilution could potentially happen. We know Aurinia is going to release its Phase III data in Q4 2019. If the data looks promising, it could file an NDA towards April 2020, which indicates the earliest possible approval date to be early 2021.

We did some modeling on different possible Phase III outcomes and their indicative stock prices. We think a 1% incremental of death rate (comparing to placebo) would reduce approval chance by 30%, and a 4% incremental death rate in the treatment group probably means the end of the game. Further, we think a 1% incremental in CRR improvement may indicate an additional $0.15 billion in peak sale.

Compared to placebo Worst Case Base Case Mid Case Best Case CRR delta 10% 14% 18% 22% Death incremental 4% 3% 2% 1% Approval chance 0 30% 60% 90% Peak Sale ($B) 0 1.0 1.6 2.2 Fair Stock Price ($) 0 6.6 20 40

Table 1. Possible phase III outcomes and related stock prices.

Given the current stock price of $5.50, we think there is large upside potential for the company, as the Phase III outcome deadline is approaching. However, investors should be fully aware of the potential risk that the stock could go to zero without hesitation if the safety profile of VCS looks bad.

