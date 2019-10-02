Valaris Reports 7 Contracts And Extensions

Ensco DS-4

Monday, we discussed a new contract for Valaris (VAL) but it turned out that the company had much more to report – the announcement released Tuesday contains 7 contracts and extensions. Without further ado, let’s look at the news:

Floaters

Drillship Valaris DS-16 (former Rowan Resolute) got a contract extension from Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will now work until September 2020 compared to the previous estimate of March 2020. Drillship Valaris DS-7 got a contract extension from Burullus in Egypt. The rig will work an additional 165 days and finish its current job in mid-March 2020. This is a very important contract extension since DS-7 was supposed to work until October 2019 and the perspective of having to warm stack yet another rig was looming. Drillship Valaris DS-4 got a one-well contract with Amni offshore Ghana. This contract is expected to commence in early March 2020 with an estimated duration of 50 days. As per MarineTraffic, the rig has already been mobilized to Canary Islands where it is warm stacked. The previous contract of DS-4, a job with Chevron (CVX) in Nigeria, ended in July 2019. It looks like the rig will have an impressive gap between jobs but unfortunately this is what often happens in the current market environment. Semi-sub Valaris DPS-1 contract got an extension of 420 days with Woodside offshore Australia. The rig will now work until September 2021. Australia is a separate market, and it looks like the rigs that are already there can count on continuous employment.

This fleet update looks much better on the floater side than the previous one which was published in late August. Valaris will still have to find work for a number of drillships whose contracts end this year: DS-18 (November 2019), DS-15 (September 2019), DS-12 (September 2019) (and I’m not even talking about the warm stacked rigs). Perhaps, the fleet status report which will be published later this month will contain some more jobs for the drillship fleet. The situation on the semi-sub side also deserves to be better.

Jack-ups

Jack-up Valaris JU-291 (former Rowan Stavanger) got a contract extension from Equinor (EQNR) offshore Norway. The rig will work an additional 208 days and finish the job in August 2020. Jack-up Valaris JU-248 (former Rowan Gorilla VI), whose contract we discussed Monday, got a four-well contract with Neptune Energy in the North Sea. It turned out that the initial Bassoe Offshore estimate regarding this contract was wrong: the rig is expected to work 492 days, and the previously disclosed contract with Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) in the North Sea is transferred to Valaris JU-248 from Valaris JU-121. This means that Valaris JU-248 will start working in the UK in March 2020, while Valaris JU-121 will have to find work after December 2019 when its current contract with ONE is scheduled to end. Valaris JU-115 got a two-month extension from Mubadala Petroleum offshore Trinidad. The rig is now expected to work until March 2020.

The jack-up picture is looking much better than the floater one which is not surprising given the market trends. While the number of new contracts may look small, this is due to good contract coverage of Valaris’ jack-up segment.

This time, it was a solid update (for the current environment) from Valaris, but the company still needs more contracts on the floater side. Currently, the floater segment is more of a liability rather than asset. With no breakthrough contracts reported, the update is unlikely to provide additional support for the battered shares who remain mostly at the mercy of oil price dynamics and market sentiment towards drillers.

