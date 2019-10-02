Structural Reasons For Tesla's Travails

While Tesla (TSLA) is increasingly mainly a car business, now with declining revenues, recently all eyes were turned again to the SolarCity acquisition, which increasingly looks like the boat anchor that may drag the company down faster than all of its other problems, which are many. Tesla purchased a massive liability for $2.6 billion and the circumstances suggest that Musk must have known at the time. While many are preoccupied with the sales numbers and falling revenues from the automotive business in Q3, it may be SolarCity is where the action is, both through the shareholder lawsuit about the acquisition and looming accountability and fines regarding Gigafactory 2 at Buffalo, not to mention the fact that the shrinkage of the SolarCity business makes a write-down a distinct possibility. Bethany McLean treated us to a major article in Vanity Fair, which did not mince words.

Finally, at least the press in New York State is waking up to the questionable "Riverbend agreement" that Tesla has been incrementally let out of without any quid pro quo and now lawmakers are demanding accountability, although there is no chance of recovering much at this point. Nevertheless, playing defense, Governor Cuomo doubled down on giving them the benefit of the doubt. What needs to be learned is why deals like this do not work, and politics is not a good environment for learning any lessons, for the opportunity is usually squandered by the fight over the next election. And about those other problems, there is the settlement of the Skabooshka (Randeep Hothi) affair, and its aftermath, and various pending matters with former employees, violations of labor law, etc.

The final nail in the coffin may well end up being SolarCity indeed, not only by all the questions arising from the handling of the acquisition, which seem to include withholding of critical information as indicated by recent reports that the auditors gave a going concern warning right after the closing, but everything we know suggests that Musk knew of the precarious situation going into the deal; moreover, as also came out recently, the investment bankers could not price it. Given that the shareholder lawsuit could still take a while for resolution, the clincher could well be that the chickens are coming home to roost in the VIE-affair, as Bill Cunningham once again so marvelously points out in his most recent article, highlighting the painful aftermath of a culture of betting on the come, or cash the check today and hope you'll make it up on volume. The aftermath of the Buffalo Billion also has some potential for becoming a major stumbling block. Sleeping dogs have apparently been woken up.

In other news, there is the ongoing exodus of management, lawsuits against former employees, union busting troubles, including being forced to re-hire a union organizer, the ongoing "pedo"-gate scandal, Finnish rust scandal which is starting to lead a life of its own, leading to this interesting report on Drivetribe, suggesting its time for a recall.

The Sociopathic Business Model

Melayna Lokosky, of Killing My Career fame, speaks of the sociopathic business model and draws attention to the fact that in some of these cases the VCs behind some flawed ventures (e.g. Theranos) escape the dance, but they really used an opportunity to market a story without much merit to the credulous public and purposely pick a weak CEO who they can manipulate. There may be something to that, at least I have seen enough similar scenarios to see that the world often works this way, however here we have a very strong-willed CEO, who does not seem easily manipulated or exploited.

In Tesla's case, Elon Musk did put up some of his own money, which establishes a certain amount of bona fides. Judging by appearances, it looks more like Musk walked the investors down the garden path than the other way around, but the much bigger picture is how various subsidies and incentives were able to be leveraged by the company and may have produced a market distortion to beat the band. Some of the early players, including Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) will be very happy they escaped the dance. Very likely, in the aftermath, the lessons about the distortion caused by irrational government subsidies will not be learned. To prove a point, Democrats are already out hawking the Green New Deal. Some ideas in they might have merit, all are well-intended, but the overall package once again makes no sense at all. So it is the deception of the public purse that is going to be the most interesting part when time comes for the post-mortem. Excessive subsidies and incentives create huge incentives for abuse and the time for a reckoning is drawing nigh.

The whole area of P3 enterprise is most often badly mishandled, and with Tesla we are seeing it in many dimensions, the advantages they got from the battery swap that was never realized, the Riverbend solar factory which has become a joke and currently a budding scandal, and the whole miserable SolarCity mess, which Musk was involved in from the outset, even if his cousins ran it day to day. One by one these are all examples of reckless spending of public money being awarded foolishly without adequate controls, but the Tesla story should perhaps be seen first and foremost as the combined effect of oh so many overlapping subsidies and incentives, which allowed this company to continue as long as it did and it looks at the moment like their most substantial product will be capital destruction on an epic scale.

When this is all sorted out, it will be an object lesson for government on the unintended consequences of subsidies and incentives, at federal, state and local levels. The overwhelming effect is a subsidy to the upper echelon car buyers, effectively at the expense of taxpayers in general and the poor in particular. That applies both to the SolarCity model and to the Tesla business models. Somebody in the future will put it all together and do a doctoral thesis in legislative affairs or political science. Here was a maze of subsidies that however well-intended was ready and waiting for a swashbuckler like Musk to show up and use it for all its worth. Meanwhile the whole transition from ICE to BEV remains highly questionable in terms of its environmental contribution. Even if you follow the most favorable assessments, it is marginal at best, and many conclude it simply makes no difference, except displacing pollution from the city to the country. The wailing will be heard far and wide. Meanwhile, the counter for Tesla lawsuits at Plainsite is rising faster than revenues.

From an overall environmental standpoint, there seems to be an awakening going on with inter-governmental bodies, (UN, IPCC, etc.) that we have been awfully illogical in our focus on very small and marginal problems (cars are a relatively small part of GHG and the ICE to BEV transition is of doubtful value on a life-cycle basis. More importantly, the attention has recently been shifting to the food system where, magnificent changes are possible. The meat industry represents at least 18% of GHG-emissions, when all of transportation is 14%, and given that less meat is also healthier for consumers, major progress is possible in this area. Cutting out meat means cutting out the middlemen for animals get their proteins from plants and a 10-fold reduction in the use of air, land and water is possible by going to the source and eating plants. There are few if any such massive changes available anywhere, and anyone can do it. Given that diet, and meat and dairy in particular, have become the leading cause of death in the industrialized world, a shift in diet is becoming a priority, far more realistic than the premature shift from ICE to BEV.

Meanwhile, at this end of quarter, amidst heroic research on the deliveries and revenue, the speculation is that the 'advanced summon' feature of Tesla was released as a way of leveraging revenue recognition for the prepaid AP, so be on the lookout for accounting magic. The many videos of the failures of 'advanced summon' are documentation that could lead to its voluntary recall, failing which a complete ban would be the likely result, some day, sooner rather than later. Musk has continually shown a willingness to go where no man has gone before but sheer recklessness does not progress make. It is yet one more example of Tesla's sociopathic business model.

The big picture

The big picture stuff that is blowing up includes the following:

Singapore tells Musk that people should take the bus, not a Tesla. Singapore is important as a part of the big picture, not because it is large - it is not. The attitude of the Singapore government is important because their small geography leaves little wiggle room for fake solutions, but eventually, the same is true everywhere else. The ICE to BEV transition is a case of majoring in a minor and more material changes are called for.

Hydrogen economy. I noted in my last article that China had shifted their stimulus regime to hydrogen and reduced promotion of BEV. Hamburg is building a giant hydrogen storage plant and clearly Germany is increasingly committing to a hydrogen future. And now South Australia is joining in too... Even a recent explosion in South Korea is unlikely to set it back, for at the end of the day hydrogen is no more dangerous than natural gas.

China: NIO (NIO) is on the ropes, and the details of Tesla's own China deal - Giga Factory #3 - are all over the Internet, and their China sales are dropping while they are asking concessions now in exchange for being on the hook to the government for unrealistic tax payments in the future, requiring margins that are nowhere in sight. The guessing is about which Chinese manufacturer will pick up the remains when the repo man comes. Unquestionably, Musk stuck his head in a noose, and one pull will suffice to finish the job whenever the time comes. The bottom line is Tesla is on borrowed time in China and unlikely to benefit much from that facility ever.

Especially in Europe the number of EVs on the market is growing and drowning out the appeal of the aging Tesla line-up, but the majors also cautiously keep a hydrogen presence even at the latest auto show.

We should not forget the Jevons curve. Even if BEV and other alternative propulsion eventually lower the cost of driving, we will see the same as with LEDs and gasoline cars: efficiency lowers the marginal cost of lighting and driving, leading to more use, not less, so if the day comes that BEV becomes more economical than a gas car, we will start worrying about how to incentivise people to drive less.

Conclusion

The upshot is that in more and more ways, the use case of Tesla's BEV only model strategy is shrinking. Several pundits have suggested that the logic is BEV for commuter cars and FCEV for long-haul driving. The times they are a changing. In the end it may have been thanks to Dieselgate that Tesla's initiative was able to launch the auto industry into rapid BEV adoption. Success is not assured. The bottom line is that besides an impressive list of self-inflicted injuries, the foundation of Tesla's business plan maybe built on quicksand.

Specifically, Musk's head seems to be in a noose on the Giga Factory 3 project in China, certainly when seen against dropping sales right now, it is also in a noose on the Giga Factory 2 project in Riverbend, Buffalo, and on the VIE question in Solar City, as well as the shareholder lawsuit about SolarCity, while the quality out of Fremont seems to be worse now than it ever was given the loud complaints world-wide. For government there is a big question of how to use their influence and money wisely and prevent more Solyndras. For investors the issue is that overdependence on subsidies may actually be reason for caution. My trusty old Brealey & Meyers cautions to analyze the economics of a project pure first, to make sure projects make sense without subsidies and incentives, advantageous finance can make good projects better, but it can never make bad projects good - that may be good advice to heed. Trade carefully would seem to be the word of the day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.