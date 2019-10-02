United States Steel: Buying A Dollar For 50 Cents

The company has a tangible book value of $24.26 per share, but is selling for less than $12 per share.

United States Steel (X) now sells for only half of its tangible value and has reached a value low enough to enter into a position. I entered at an average price of $11.06 on September 20th. Each share is worth $24.26 in tangible assets, yet the stock is now selling for just over $12. As Benjamin Graham states in his book The Intelligent Investor, "the stock market is a popularity contest in the short term, but a very accurate weighing scale in the long term." Declining steel prices over the last year has weighed heavily on all steel stocks. U.S. Steel has been sold the most, being down over 60% over the last year.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, multiple steel indexes are down over 20%. These recent drops in stock prices correlate strongly with the drop in steel prices. Steel prices plummeted in December when the markets corrected, but never recovered, with a small uptick in April and May, only to turn back around to December lows.

(Source: Steel Price Forecast - General Steel)

According to General Steel, there are a few main factors that affect steel prices, including both domestic and global.

Buying Opportunity

After falling over 60% in the last year, is there value in buying U.S. Steel at the current price? According to Benjamin Graham's value investing strategy, in order to find value in common stocks, they must be selling at a low multiple in relation to earnings. For example, 15 is the maximum P/E ratio Graham would recommend buying. He also restricts the P/B ratio to 1.5. The only exception to a stock not satisfying both criteria is if the P/E multiplied by the P/B is less than 22.5.

Ticker P/E P/B P/TB X 2.02 0.46 0.48

According to Seeking Alpha, X satisfies all of Graham's pricing ratios with ease, as the company is selling for about 2x earnings and for a huge discount in relation to Book Value and Tangible Book Value. However, with slowing earnings in the future due to lower steel prices, the real reason I am backing United States Steel is the company's tangible book value. Finding a stock selling for half of its tangible book value with solid financial structure is a rarity, as you are essentially buying $24.26 of tangible assets for just over $12. Dropping steel prices and shaky economic outlook have pushed X down over 60%, but the company's assets are still worth about $4 billion instead of the proposed market cap of only $1.8 billion. Buying a stock at such a discount to its assets along with a small dividend is a great long-term play. Using the simple screener below from Investing.com, U.S. Steel is the long survivor.

(Source: Investing.com Stock Screener)

A company in good financial health while paying out a consistent dividend should never be selling for this low of a multiple of price-to-tangible book value. In theory, one would be able to buy the whole company, liquidate all of the assets and come out with a return of over 100%.

Good Financial and Capital Structure

U.S. Steel is in good financial health, with a current ratio of 1.4 and $651 million in cash. Over the past few years, the company has also been slowly paying off its long-term debt, repaying over $1 billion since 2014 per Seeking Alpha's report. Being in this great of a financial position allows it to be able to weather any decline in earnings due to the volatile and weakened steel prices.

(Source: U.S. Steel Q2 Earnings Presentation)

From the company's last earnings report, U.S. Steel estimated that it has a total of $2.48 billion in liquidity, which would come out to be $14.09 per diluted share. Using this estimate, the stock has an upside of 16.6% to just the total liquidity value.

U.S. Steel also finished restructuring its debt maturity and now will not have to pay another large payment until 2025, giving the company financial flexibility for the next few years with the economy and trade talks weighing on profits.

(Source: U.S. Steel Q2 Earnings Report)

U.S. Steel now has the capability to continue to invest and weather the earnings decline from the trade tariffs and uncertain economic outlook for the next few years. Now, having to pay the debt for not another six years gives the company plenty of time to prepare for the payments, whether that means holding more cash each year to pay off the debt completely or continue to restructure it down the line.

Investment Risks

Most of the bearish articles have addressed the negative earnings revisions, which shows very short-term sentiment, as the drop in steel prices is now realized in earnings reports. If steel prices were to continue to drop, then this would obviously pose a risk to future earnings, as they are estimated to have a negative quarter in Q3.

(Source: U.S. Steel Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The decline in steel prices are already shown in the EBITDA numbers over past two quarters, with the average selling price dropping from a high of $859/net ton to $779/net ton - a drop of 9.3%. The price drop is also directly correlated with the drop in margins from a high of 16% down to a low of 8%.

Other risks would be overall global economic slowdown and increased trade tariffs. A global economic slowdown would continue to hurt demand, lowering prices even further. The trade tariffs also continue to weigh on the global economy, and uncertain future trade talks have made the markets volatile as the US and China continue to feud over trade negotiations.

Overall Verdict: Buy And Hold Long Term

U.S. Steel shows great promise as a value pick, with a tangible book value of over $24.26 along with a small dividend and positive EBITDA. Any correction towards the tangible book value would ensure large gains from our investment. With the uncertainty circulating around the trade war, stocks will be volatile in the short term, but U.S. Steel is a great long-term investment. I am long on X, and I entered a position at $11.06 per share on September 20th, 2019.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.