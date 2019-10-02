Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For October 2019: Positive With A Word Of Caution

The results also suggest that the likelihood of a decrease of 5% or more in the Index for October is below the historical rate of occurrence.

The simulation results do, however, suggest an almost 30% chance the Index will decrease between 0 and 2.9% for the month.

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.”



- Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems, including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. It does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single-point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors, we don’t see the underlying process generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but by doing so in a probabilistic manner.

October 2019

In my September article, I noted that the median simulation for C-J called for a 1.23% increase in the S&P 500 Index and a 70.2% chance the Index would increase in September. Both of those results are above historical averages, so while historically September is the worst month for the Index, C-J was “optimistic” for the month. With that said, the S&P 500 ended August at 2926.46 and September at 2976.74, for an increase of 1.72%.

Furthermore, in my 2019 outlook article published back in January, I noted that C-J simulations called for a 40.8% likelihood the S&P 500 would increase by 10% or more in the first nine months of the year. With the third quarter now in the books, the S&P 500, which ended 2018 at 2506.85, ended the third quarter up 18.74% for the first nine months of the year. And if you saw the recent Wall Street Journal article, you already know that this represents the largest increase in the S&P 500 Index over the first nine months since 1997.

So now we look ahead to the fourth quarter. And to do that, we begin by examining what C-J simulations suggest for the month of October. The results are reported in the table below.

Here are my key takeaways from the results. First, while the results are generally still positive, they are decidedly less positive than the September simulations. The median simulation calls for an increase in the S&P 500 Index of 0.61% for the month. Furthermore, the likelihood that the Index increases in October is 55.8%. While positive, both of those results are slightly below historical averages. Furthermore, if we examine the far-right column of the table, we see a significant decrease in the likelihood of the Index increasing in October, as well as an almost 13 percentage point increase in the likelihood of a decline between 0 and -2.9%. With that said, a word of caution is in order for October, as the simulation results now suggest about a 3 in 10 chance that the Index will end the month with a small decline.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail estimates in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse category in the table below as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the October negative tail results can be seen as follows:

While it is October, and we all know what that means historically, the above table provides some encouraging results. The likelihood of a decline of 5% or more in the S&P 500 Index for October is only 4.3% - a rate that is below the historical likelihood, as well as the rate implied by traditional financial theory.

