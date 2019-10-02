Amazon Can't Resist To Grow Market Share

If Amazon chooses to hit the profitability target first, the stock price may go from $1800 to $2600 in the next two years.

In 2Q, Amazon (AMZN) spent "a little bit higher" than its planned 1-day shipping investment of $800 million. On one hand, the resulting 36% increase in shipping cost was the key for the 2Q revenue beat, the higher cost was also ending Amazon's 7 straight earnings beats. As part of the spending, marketing costs on AWS were up by 48%, the highest in 7 years, and 2Q operating income only grew 4.9%. While the 2Q EPS was $9.32 which missed the consensus estimate, the investment allowed Amazon’s revenue to grow 21.4% and unit growth by 18%, and both beat consensus estimates. It appears that Amazon has made a conscious decision to return to revenue growth at the expense of profitability.

Market Share Vs. Profitability

Historically, Amazon has been the poster child of striving for market share with virtually no profitability. For the last 20 years, Amazon has increased its revenue 100 times while the company has no meaningful profit more than 75% of the time. In fact, critics often made fun of Amazon’s close to 3000 P/E ratio as a textbook example of a bubble stock (Figure 1A). This is also why Amazon's stock price has been moving more with the revenue trend than the earnings trend (Figure 1B and Figure 1C). In a way, investors have been “patient” with Amazon’s lack of ability to make money. There were plenty of times that Amazon’s revenue grew at the expense of a declining EPS (the circles in Figure 1D). More often than not, the market has rewarded the shareholders in response to the rising revenue only.

The fact that share prices have been more responsive to revenue growth than to earnings growth may become the basis for Amazon to stick to the historical priority of gaining market share. While Prime 1-day shipping was the main driver of 2Q’s top line acceleration, Amazon expects to ramp up further into 3Q with a 24.3% guidance. The move toward revenue growth will result in short-term market share. The long-term profit may be likely on third-party seller growth and expanded advertising inventory. The growth strategy will surely incur short-term costs and expenses that will overhang over AMZN’s valuation.

Revenue Target Price Vs. Earnings Target Prices

As the Street consensus estimates may have reflected Amazon’s recent shift, using their forward financial forecasts, I am able to have a glimpse into how Amazon's future stock price may look like assuming the market is more interested in market share gain versus improving profitability. The way I distinguish these two valuation scenarios is to develop a historical pricing relationship between Amazon's stock price and various relevant financial metrics, including either revenue or EPS estimate, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure. In this case, there are two alternative pricing relationships being developed. They only differ in whether revenue vs. EPS was included in the model. Eventually, AMZN’s fair value will be determined as follows:

P(T) = a + b*[Revenue or EPS](T) + c*Gross Margin (T)

+ d* Free Cash Flow (T) + e* Capex (T)

Where P(T) is AMZN’s fair value at time t, and other metrics are associated with the Street estimates at the same time. There is a separate relationship for either revenue or EPS was favored by the market. The weights of “a” through “e” were obtained by regressing these metrics to the actual stock prices over the last 18 years on a monthly basis. The two relationships can be used to compute the theoretical fair value of the stock if revenue (EPS) has been favored by the market.

In Figure 2, the historical fair values of the two scenarios are shown and compared with the actual prices. The good news is that either relationship has explained the actual prices really well as they were closely related over time. This high correlation confirms the validity of the relevance of the financial metrics used to explain Amazon's stock price movements. (Note: I have used this approach frequently in my previous posts. Click here for more details. Please contact me if you need the actual values of a through e.)

Since there is such a high historical predictability, the real benefit from the relationships is to predict the future stock price moves under each scenario. Given the forward financials from the Street consensus estimates for the next 8-10 quarters, future target prices under each scenario may be estimated at different future time points. To this end, I feed the forward financial estimates for future time points into the equation (1) using either revenue or EPS scenario. In Figure 3, future revenue-based or EPS-based target prices are displayed in red and black lines, respectively.

So, if Amazon sets to achieve the revenue target, AMZN will go from $2129 to $3148 by the end of 2021. In comparison, if Amazon chooses to hit the profitability target, the stock price may go from $1854 to $2682 instead. Clearly, because the market has historically rewarded Amazon shareholders more on revenue growth than EPS growth, future target price paths also show that the revenue-based target prices are always higher than the EPS-based prices (Figure 3).

Caveats

The more interesting implication is that Amazon’s management also knows the obvious difference in share prices from revenue growth vs. EPS growth. The tradeoff between revenue and profitability seems within Amazon’s calculation as stock prices tend to favor revenue growth over earnings growth. The fact that they chose to return to the old narrative of top line growth in 2019 suggests that stock price appreciation is on their mind.

Though, investors should also recognize the regulatory risk associated with fast market share gain. Since the last election, Amazon has been on the government’s radar scan for the antitrust concerns of its aggressive revenue growth strategy. As I do not believe that the Street's forward financials have incorporated the political/regulatory risk and China tariff impact, my estimates of over 50% share price gain in the next two years will be too optimistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.