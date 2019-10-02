BlackRock Goes Managed Distribution, Some Funds Increase Payout Significantly To Ward Off Predators

We continue to own BTZ, which is a best-in-breed core bond fund, well managed, with material share count shrinkage over the last several years.

The impetus in this instance likely stems from the company attempting to thwart activism which is attacking several of their funds.

BlackRock is shifting all of their taxable closed-end funds to a managed distribution policy ("MDP"). This is part of a secular trend across the industry towards MDPs.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) announced on September 9th a plan to shift all of their taxable closed-end bond funds (all 8) to a Managed Distribution Plan ("MDP"). Each fund will pay a monthly distribution at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month NAV as of July 31, 2019. The new distribution will start with the October 1, 2019, payment.

The change in the distribution is laid out below and amount to, in some cases, significant increases in the payouts.

I think the move is in relation to activism attacking a few of their funds (only one of the funds listed here, however). This is not an economical decision for them as it will likely shrink the amount of assets they manage (when they pay out more in distributions) which is the basis for their fees. In other words, it can amount to a slow liquidation of the fund if the total returns are not sufficient to maintain the NAV value.

BlackRock today has over $6.8T in total assets under management and is the largest investment manager in the world. The amount of assets in their closed-end funds amounts to less than 0.5% of their asset base or $46B. My point is that this isn't really material to their business and I can't imagine they care about a few million being cannibalized from the portfolios each year.

Back to the activism. BTZ, a fund that has been in the Core Portfolio since the portfolio's inception, has been in the crosshairs of Saba, an activist hedge fund and 40-Act advisor. We have noted their moves in recent Weekly Commentaries as they sent two letters to the board of the fund.

As we noted on September 1:

Saba issued a letter to the boards of 3 BlackRock funds. Those funds include: BlackRock Muni NY Inter Dur (MNE), BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH), and BlackRock Credit Allocation (NYSE:BTZ). The last one is a fund we've owned for a very long time prior to the merger with three other funds and it resides in our Core Portfolio.

The letter stated that we have now passed the completion date of the annual meetings for the funds and yet, BlackRock has failed to report the results of the votes on their proposals. They wrote:

Unfortunately for BlackRock, not reporting the results won’t change the results. Based on proxies submitted to the independent Inspector of Elections, Saba believes all three of its shareholder proposals passed with resounding support. This includes one proposal calling for a tender of 50% of the shares outstanding in BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE). If more than 50% of MNE’s outstanding shares are submitted for tender, the tender offer should be cancelled and the board should take the steps necessary to liquidate or convert MNE into an open-end mutual fund.

Saba owns approximately 5.2% of the fund or ~5.5M shares and have been slowly building the positions for months. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) owns far more at ~16M shares or 15.1% of the outstanding. Presumably, this stake is primarily owned by their advisors on behalf of clients. One would have to assume that these advisors would vote in the best interest of their clients and are aware of the proxies and would vote them - one way or the other.

Concluding Thoughts

It remains to be seen whether this is a good move or not. My hunch is that the shift will attract additional investor interest in the funds given the higher yields - even if they are simply receiving their own money back. Remember what Nuveen did with their Credit Strategies Fund (JQC) boosting the distribution to over 15% in order to attract move investors who would not want to vote with Saba's proxy proposals.

This is likely to circumvent the attack by Saba which is why the fund's shares were down 1% on the day when most other BlackRock taxable bond CEFs were up. This is good news since BTZ is a great core fund with a decently strong long-term track record.

While BTZ is my largest BlackRock taxable bond CEF, I do hold a chunk of BLW which has performed very well in the last year. In addition, I still hold DSU and a little bit of Blackrock Floating Rate (FRA) (a fairly newish position). This move also makes safe the BIT distribution which I have felt has been in some peril for a few months now. The coverage rate was in the low-to-mid 80s and UNII solidly negative at -18.8 cents.

The increase in Blackrock Limited Duration (BLW) distribution moves the distribution rate to 7.48%, basically in line with the rest of the high-yield bond sector. The discount is already at 52-week highs with z-scores above +2 on the 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year time frames. I'm not sure how much more tightening we could expect on this one.

In summation, I think the change is a positive for the funds as I did not want to see most of these higher-quality, better-run funds get liquidated or merged away eliminating some solid long-term holdings from our universe. The boosts to the distributions should help support the higher valuations most of these funds trade at, possibly removing a bit of an overhang to them today.

I will continue to hold BTZ, BLW, DSU and some FRA and may add if things cheapen up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTZ, BLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.