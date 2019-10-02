Agios' Focused Treatment Approach Nails Important Study For Possible FDA Approval

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that it had obtained positive results in a phase 3 study treating patients with bile duct cancer. Specifically, these are patients who have the IDH1 mutation. The company obtained these positive results using its drug Tibsovo. The thing is that Tibsovo already received its first approval last year by the FDA treating patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have the IDH1 mutation. Not only were positive results obtained, but it provides hope as a new treatment option for this specific bile duct cancer population. The main treatment option involves chemotherapy but is not highly ideal.

Late-Stage Study Results Makes A Case For Possible Approval

The positive results were obtained from a phase 3 study known as ClarIDHy. This study used Tibsovo to treat these patients with bladder cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) with the IDH1 mutation who were previously treated with other lines of therapy. That is, these patients had to have progressed following one or two systemic therapies that were given. The comparison of efficacy was between those treated with Tibsovo and then those who took placebo instead. As I noted above, there is one type of treatment used for this patient population - it involves gemcitabine plus cisplatin. Both are types of chemotherapy, and as you may know, these types of treatments are not ideal for cancer patients. On top of that, chemotherapy kills both cancer cells and healthy cells in the body.

Another item to note is that there are no FDA-approved drugs for advanced bladder cancer patients. This data came with a cut-off date of January 31, 2019. That is, about 185 patients were randomized to receive either Tibsovo or placebo. Those patients who took Tibsovo achieved a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 2.7 months, compared to only 1.4 months for those who took placebo. In other words, Tibsovo reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 63% with a statistically significant p-value of p<0.001. This is a significant improvement in PFS for this type of a population that has already failed one or two systemic therapies.

Another reason why these results are solid is because it was evident that placebo would likely not benefit this population at all. The reason why is because of the 61 patients in the placebo arm, 35 of them, or 57.4%, had crossed over from this arm of the study to the open-label portion using Tibsovo. There is a unique case here in terms of how the study was set up. When looking at the patients that crossed over, it kind of messed up the data in terms of mOS. With the patients who ended up crossing over to the Tibsovo arm, this brought the mOS to 10.8 months for Tibsovo compared to 9.7 months for placebo. This brought about a p-value of p=0.06. This is not statistically significant. On the contrary, the study was significant. That's because the biotech used another method to calculate the p-value for statistical significance, as if the placebo patients first recruited into the placebo arm never switched over to the Tibsovo arm. In this case, the mOS ends up being statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.001. Agios expects that it will be able to file a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA for Tibsovo for this indication by the end of this year.

Tibsovo Already Approved For Two Indications

Agios Pharmaceuticals has already received FDA approval for Tibsovo for other indications. Specifically, Tibsovo has already been approved to treat two specific populations. One approval was for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with an IDH1 mutation. The other approval involves Tibsovo as a monotherapy for newly diagnosed adult patients with IDH1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia not eligible for intensive chemotherapy. Sales of Tibsovo reached $26.2 million in Q2 2019. This is broken down into:

About $13.7 million in net product revenue from U.S. sales of Tibsovo.

$9 million in collaboration revenue and $2.7 million in royalty revenue from net sales of IDHIFA under collaboration agreement with Celgene (CELG).

Revenue is continuing to climb for Tibsovo, which is very good. For instance, net revenue for Tibsovo increased by 50% from Q1 2019 to Q2 2019 with sales of $26.2 million. This was a massive increase over just one quarter, and as long as this trend continues, it should play out well for full-year guidance. According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Agios has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $624 million as of June 30, 2019. The company believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations through at least the end of 2020. This estimation does not include any potential specific milestone payments it could receive before then.

Conclusion

Agios obtaining positive results in previously treated bile duct cancer patients with the IDH1 mutation is very good news. Especially when you consider that this type of mutation occurs in about 20% of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC) cases. Intrahepatic, meaning the cancer occurring inside the liver. That's because cholangiocarcinoma can be both intrahepatic and extrahepatic (occurring outside of the liver). Despite being a small population, I believe the targeted treatment approach provides a superior clinical outcome, as evidenced above from the trial data. Tibsovo reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 63% for these patients who had previously been given one or two systemic therapies.

One risk for the company involves the need to still go through the FDA review process. While I believe Tibsovo holds a favorable chance of being approved by the FDA, it still remains a risk. Another risk involves sales of Tibsovo. Sales of this drug seemed to have come in really strong for Q2, especially growing 50% quarter over quarter. The risk is that there is no guarantee that this favorable sales trend will continue into the following quarter. Still, Tibsovo has already received regulatory approval for a few other indications. It should be good in the long term, regardless of whether or not the latest indication receives marketing approval.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.