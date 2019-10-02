Preparing For Judgment Day Is More Important Than Predicting The Timing Of Its Arrival

We try to do our fair share here. How about you?

Just like our soul and heart, our portfolio requires constant care and constant strive to become better.

When it comes to investing, there are those who simply ignore Judgment Day and there are those who operate under the assumption it can be any given day.

Judgment Day is a day we should all be ready for, but are we making the necessary preparations to it?

Staring at the Mirror

Over the weekend, we've published two charts (that are part of the ones presented below) on the chat room of the Wheel of FORTUNE.

When one of our subscribers responded to these charts by saying, "All of this hand-wringing going on. Eventually they will be right. For now it has to be getting tiresome for all", we replied with "Perhaps tiresome, but relevant. I doubt it's better to ignore the risks."

It's important to note that no one - again, no one (not even a Fortune Teller...) - knows when the Day Of Judgment (for capital markets) may arrive. Having said that, in order to be a successful investor, one doesn't need to know when (exactly) the DoJ (Day Of Judgment or Department of Justice; some say these two are synonymous...) may arrive, rather to be ready for it.

When it comes to investing, just as in theology, the idea is to make the necessary preparations to reach an appropriate level of purification. This is in the form of high moral and values when it comes to the spiritual health, and in the form of high risk and reward standards when it comes to material wealth.

Without further ado, here are about a dozen of charts - including the two mentioned above - that I'll allow each one of you to judge.

Inversion and Recession

Yield-curve inversion is a closely watched indicator, which we already ticked several months/weeks ago, depending on the exact spread you're following.

The 10-year minus 3-month spread inverted for the first time more than six months ago.

The 10-year minus 2-year spread followed thorough several weeks ago, and in spite of moving back to positive territory, we are still very close to the inversion line.

Over the past 100 years, few yield inversions didn't end up with a recession, just as some recessions have occurred even without yield-curve inversions... It goes both ways, so we must recall that this isn't a perfect correlation.

On one hand, the US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) leading indicator shows this could still be a temporary growth slowdown like in 2012 and 2016. On the other hand, the odds of a recession are rising.

The probability of US recession over the next 12 months, calculated from the US Treasury (IEF, GOVT, SCHR, VGIT, TIP, SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT) yield curve, decreased to 37.9%.

Lower than it was a couple of weeks back, but still very high, historically.

Global Debt and Monetary Policies

Global bonds (AGG, BND, LQD, BSV, EMB, HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) have gained ~$235B in value over the past week following the recent developments on Capitol Hill (more about this hereinafter), more economic sanctions - some for real, involving the Chinese-owned COSCO shipping group (OTCPK:CICOY, OTCPK:CICOF, OTCPK:CSPKF, OTCPK:CSDXF, OTCPK:CHDGF), while others (de-listing of Chinese tech) only rumored at this point - and more weak economic numbers from Germany (EWG).

Total global debt (including non-government debt)-to-GDP has never been higher than it is right now.

The world carries a debt load of $246.5 trillion in total, up from $172 trillion on the eve of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008‚ and "only" $84 trillion at start of this century.

The problem is that while in the past (pre-modern era) government debt almost exclusively financed wartime ambitions, it is way more structural nowadays.

For many years, it was a common belief (assumption) that outside of military conflicts, governments ran balanced budgets on an ongoing basis.

This has changed in modern times, but the 21st century looks like no other before. Over the past 20 years, global debt/GDP soared from 228% in 2000 to 300% in 2009 and then to 319% in 2019.

With so much debt needing to be served - we are in a doom-loop of lower-for-longer rates/yields. The amount of debt is so big that higher rates/yields would probably pop this bubble.

As such, central banks have very little room (if any) to raise rates, and most have no choice but to adopt an easing monetary policy for the long run.

No less than 55% of global central banks are now in easing mode again.

As such, is there anyone who is surprised to see 5,000 years of interest rates looking like this!?

Sentiment and Uncertainly

One of the key questions during this economic expansion has been, how long can consumers drive growth? Consumer spending missed expectations in August, even as incomes rose and inflation remained muted.

The Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) economic sentiment index has dropped to the lowest level since February 2015.

With nationalism, patriotism, and anti-globalisation taking center-stage, it's no wonder to find trade policy uncertainty at record high.

Similarly (as a result?), the Global Economic Policy Uncertainty Index is making new highs almost daily/weekly in recent months.

There's an abundance of excessive political risk right now - Brexit (EWU), Trade-war/Tariffs (MCHI, FXI), Impeachment inquiry, Iran/Sanctions/Oil (USO, OIL), Hong-Kong (EWH), to name the immediate (mega) suspects.

Of course, at some point, these risks can also be reduced; however, at some point, they can also bite hard; much harder than we've felt thus far.

Mirror Mirror on the Wall (Street)

Who is the fairest of them all?

I don't know, but I do know that I want to be well-prepared no matter what the answer is.

Whether "Snow White" or the "Witch" comes on top - I rather be ready than sorry.

At the moment, the levels we're mostly looking at are ~3,028 (the all-time high from July) for a possible break up, or ~2,822 (the early August lows) for a possible break down.

At ~2,962, we're only 66 points from the resistance level and 140 points above the support level. Nonetheless, as the past few months suggest - the market is finding it hard to make a decisive move, either way.

Thing is, we do expect Q4 to be very volatile (VXX) and we wouldn't be surprised to see an over 10% move, in either direction, from now on until year-end.

So it's not about when exactly "Judgment Day" arrives, rather are we making the necessary preparations to reach that day as "purified" as we (i.e., our portfolio) can be?

We certainly try to do our very best. Professionally and personally alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.