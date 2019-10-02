Valaris Plc: Maybe Vulnerable But Definitely Not Dead Yet

Trading the offshore drilling sector is highly risky, and I urge investors to invest moderately and avoid to be greedy when a new rally happens and it will.

The backlog remaining for 2019 is estimated at $2.315 million. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups at $1.511 Billion in contract backlog.

Valaris indicated that the company had secured $245 million in new contract awards since August 26.

Source: Shipspotting Picture: Drillship DS-16 (Rowan Resolute)

Introduction

Valaris PLC (VAL) and Transocean (RIG) are the two most significant offshore drillers in the world and represent a potential "safe bet" in this challenging sector which seems struggling a desperate and never-ending battle for survival. I said "safe bet" because I assume that the industry will experience a weak recovery starting in the second half of 2020. While the daily rates will be insufficient to get optimistic, I believe the outlook will be less cloudy.

I have explained numerous times that I do not believe in the industry presently, and I do not see an investing interest anymore or at least until mid next year.

Thus, I have liquidated a while back my Valaris long-term position and kept a small long-term position (dormant) with Transocean that seems a little safer due to its substantial backlog well over $10 billion. Please read here my latest article about RIG.

The only potential is short-term trading for the ones strong enough to handle the pressure. It is extremely risky and quite unpredictable but could be rewarding for traders who use a prudent accumulation followed by a gradual selling with a reasonable target.

As I said in my precedent article, the offshore drilling industry continues to experience a tough period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously expected.

The recovery which was seen "around the corner," is barely noticeable and daily rates have reached a rock bottom with no expectation of a quick recovery.

The reason is that the industry suffers a severe rig oversupply and must deal with a significant reduction of exploration CapEx due to the new player in town called the US Shale. Further, the world economy is showing some signs of exhaustion which add more gloom.

It will take a long time to overcome this negative environment, in my opinion. However, it is not the death of offshore drilling, which is still essential for an adequate supply. However, the offshore drillers will have to change and adapt.

Data by YCharts

Here is the fleet composition after the merger with Rowan.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 32 2 59 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 77 2 107

The company said in a previous press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

Ensco: Fleet status update and analysis: As of October 1, 2019.

Valaris indicated that the company had secured $245 million in new contract awards since August 26. The contract backlog is estimated at $2.35 billion as of October 1, 2019.

1 - The drillship Valaris DS-16 (Resolute) has been extended by about 180 days with Fieldwood in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract extends from March 2020 to September 2020.

2 - The drillship Valaris DS-7, which is working for Burullus in Egypt, was awarded a contract extension for about 165 days, from October 2019 to mid-March 2020.

3 - The drillship Valaris DS-4 has been awarded a one-well contract with Amni in Ghana, West Africa. It is presumed to commence in early March 2020 to mid-May (about 50 days).

4 - The semi-submersible Valaris DPS-1 working actually with Woodside in Australia has been awarded a contract extension for seven wells (estimated 420 days). It will be starting in July 2020 to September 2021.

5 - The jack-up Valaris JU-291 (Ex- Rowan Stavanger) has received a two-wells contract extension with Equinor in Norway. The duration is expected to be 208 days from January 2020 to August 2020.

6 - The jack-up Valaris JU-248 (Ex-Gorilla VI) has been awarded a four-well contract with Neptune Energy in the North Sea. It is expected to start in 3Q 2020, for about 492 days.

7 - The jack-up Valaris JU-115 has been awarded a two-month contract extension by Mubadala Petroleum in Thailand. The contract is expected to commence in January 2020 to March 2020.

8 - Finally, the deal with Premier Oil in the North Sea has been transferred to the Jack-up Valaris JU-248 from the Jack-up Valaris JU-121.

No daily rates have been indicated. However, several Drillships and Jack-ups are near the end of their contract since the last Fleet status.

The Drillship Renaissance DS-15

The Drillship DS-12

The Jack-up Joe Douglas

The JU 96 etc.

Graphs, analysis:

Below I show the significant slide in the backlog that Valaris PLC has experienced since 2015.

The backlog remaining for 2019 is estimated at $2.315 million. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups at $1.511 Billion in contract backlog. I present the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 32.9% of the total contract Backlog.

Conclusion and technical analysis

It is getting tougher and tougher to defend and support this industry. The stock prices are sliding continuously with lower lows and lower highs succeeding at an accelerated frequency.

Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore (DO), Transocean (RIG) and Valaris PLC are down over 50% the past six months.

Data by YCharts

The most amazing fact is that the market overall is staying about constant despite these damaging ups and downs.

It is not a suitable environment for investing, and only trading using patterns and a tailored strategy based mainly on future oil prices could reward the ones bold enough to enter this game.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

VAL is forming a descending triangle pattern with line resistance around $7.50-$7.75 and line support around $3.80 (double bottom). I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation which seems to indicate a descending channel pattern. Line resistance above ignores the high of August 1 and line resistance is not using the support channel set in August.

The short-term strategy is to sell on any uptick at or above $6.25, which is potentially an intermediate resistance. Of course, you will have to decide after looking at the oil prices, which are unpredictable and could either go down quickly or rise dramatically on any news in the Middle East. In any bullish case, the pattern resistance is around $7.50-$7.75.

Line support is potentially more important for traders. I believe a re-test of $3.80 is a possible outcome and should hold unless the oil prices are turning even more bearish and the US economy shows more signs of a potential slowdown. However, I recommend accumulating below $4.20 with a possible bottom at $3.80.

Trading the offshore drilling sector is highly risky, and I urge investors to invest moderately and avoid being greedy when a new rally happens and it will.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading the stock short term frequently