U.S. And World Oil Production

All data for this post are from the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly
All USA data are through July and the World data are through June 2019. All data are in thousand barrels per day.
Average World C+C production for 2019 is, so far, 655,000 barrels per day below the total average for 2018. I expect July World production to be down slightly, August production to be up slightly and September production to be down again. But the average for the rest of the year will likely be around 81,700,000 barrels per day. That would put the average for 2019 at about 82,000,000 barrels per day, give or take 100,000 barrels per day.
All the below USA data are through July 2019.
Cheap Hotel Rooms in Texas Are a Bad Sign for Frackers
How bad are things in the Permian basin? You can actually book a hotel room in Midland, Texas, at a reasonable price.
A finance source I speak with contacted me this week with the news they were paying $250 a night for their room at a decent hotel chain there. This isn't the usual sort of thing they text me about, I assure you. The reason they wrote was that a similar room had cost them about $800 six months ago - Ritz prices in a town with no Ritz.
Okay, what's happening in the shale oil patch? Well, it's petering out. Look at every state above where the primary source of oil is shale. They are all petering out. Not just one but every damn one of them. And there are prognosticators out there, the EIA, IEA, BP and a dozen others, who are predicting shale oil to continue to rise for the next 20 years.
I, for one, just ain't buying it.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.