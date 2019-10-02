U.S. And World Oil Production

I expect July World production to be down slightly, August production to be up slightly and September production to be down again.

All data for this post are from the EIA's Petroleum Supply Monthly

All USA data are through July and the World data are through June 2019. All data are in thousand barrels per day.

World C+C production is leveling out. I expect it to stay at around this level for the rest of the year. Yes, average World oil production in 2019 will be below the average production for 2018. The above chart shows total 2018 average v. the first six months average of 2019.

Average World C+C production for 2019 is, so far, 655,000 barrels per day below the total average for 2018. I expect July World production to be down slightly, August production to be up slightly and September production to be down again. But the average for the rest of the year will likely be around 81,700,000 barrels per day. That would put the average for 2019 at about 82,000,000 barrels per day, give or take 100,000 barrels per day.

All the below USA data are through July 2019.

Total USA C+C production was down 276,000 barrels per day in July. Texas was up 40,000 barrels per day in July. But the Permian is slowing down It will do good to just hold its own in 2020. The rest of Texas is in decline. North Dakota was up 14,000 barrels per day in July. They have been relatively flat for the last 12 months. That will likely be their fate for the next 10 months. Oklahoma was up 18,000 barrels per day in July but that was after a really bad June when they declined 58,000 barrels per day. New Mexico was up 4,000 barrels per day in July. Colorado was down 10,000 barrels per day in July. California was unchanged in July. However, it is obvious they are in a slow decline. Alaska was down 7,000 barrels per day in July. However, I expected them to be down a lot more. July is the height of their maintenance season and usually their lowest production month. The biggest loser this month was the Gulf of Mexico, down 332,000 barrels per month due to a nasty little hurricane. Cheap Hotel Rooms in Texas Are a Bad Sign for Frackers

How bad are things in the Permian basin? You can actually book a hotel room in Midland, Texas, at a reasonable price.

A finance source I speak with contacted me this week with the news they were paying $250 a night for their room at a decent hotel chain there. This isn't the usual sort of thing they text me about, I assure you. The reason they wrote was that a similar room had cost them about $800 six months ago - Ritz prices in a town with no Ritz.

Okay, what's happening in the shale oil patch? Well, it's petering out. Look at every state above where the primary source of oil is shale. They are all petering out. Not just one but every damn one of them. And there are prognosticators out there, the EIA, IEA, BP and a dozen others, who are predicting shale oil to continue to rise for the next 20 years.

I, for one, just ain't buying it.

