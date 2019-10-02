Gold Tops Out. For Now

Exhaustion sets in as the quarter ends.
Hedgers got busy on Monday as commodity ETFs scored some of the day's biggest gains. Not long-only commodity funds, mind you, but leveraged short takes on crude oil, natural gas, silver and gold.
The pundits also got busy trying to explain the sell-offs, with many pointing to a resurgent Yankee dollar. Sure, there's a bid under the greenback now, but there are other considerations. Exhaustion, for example. Sometimes, the starch just gets taken out of a market. That certainly seems to be the case for gold.
On Monday, as spot bullion tumbled more than $33 to $1,466 an ounce, the value of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) slid 1.5%, reaching its lowest level in two months. And true to its mandate, the ProShares UltraShort Gold ETF (GLL) portfolio spiked 3% higher. GLL offers twice the daily inverse change in bullion's price.
GLL can be used in lieu of a short position in gold futures, so you can see why hedgers would be interested in the product. A cash purchase of GLL instantly bestows a 200% short gold stance; but if shares are bought through a margin account, even more leverage can be obtained.
Speculators willing to absorb the compounding risk and resultant tracking error of a leveraged product also use GLL.
On Monday, specs were cheered and hedgers relieved by the buoyancy in GLL's price. Many chart-savvy traders had been eyeing a technical pattern, looking for a breakdown from a recent high in gold and, by extension, GLD. Monday's close at the $138 level pierced the neckline of a head-and-shoulders top (seen in the GLD chart below), setting up a potential dive to levels last seen in July.
GLD investors will want to keep their eyes on the $133 level as support for the ETF's now year-long bull run.
GLL holders would be well served to monitor GLD's support as well. Monday's action put gears in motion for a 13% run-up in the inverse portfolio's price. If GLD rebounds off support, though, the likelihood of GLL achieving its objective diminishes.
