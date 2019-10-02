Eight Diamonds' September 2019 Best Pick - Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Best Pick performance overview

The table above sets out my 2019 Best Picks and their absolute and relative (to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)) performance. I find it useful to track not only my Best Picks but two other companies I wrote articles about in the same month to see if I made the right call. I am going to label January 2019 the disaster month as all the companies covered have fallen by around 40% with the relative performance even worse. I made the right pick in February 2019 with Curo Group Holdings (CURO). In April 2019, the market backed the blue-chip player in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) while I went with the underdog Issuer Direct (ISDR).

In May/June 2019, though Jerash Holdings (JRSH) is doing pretty well, I missed out on One Stop Systems (OSS). Its revenue growth trajectory finally won investors over, though I shied away due to customer concentration risk and questions about long-term profitability. I still believe Issuer Direct will be a long-term winner but over a 3 to 5 year time frame. But this highlights a "flaw" in my investment methodology, at least in this growth biased market, and that is to avoid unprofitable growth stories. The market often seems to applaud heavily investment in driving growth in the hope profit will materialize at some point in the future.

July 2019 had a good call backing Rubicon Project (RUBI), though I subsequently made better returns on Burford Capital (OTC:BRFRF) when a short-seller report tanked its stock and created an extraordinarily good entry point that I took advantage of to materially increase my exposure to this impressive company. Catching a falling knife is never fun and my August 2019 pick, Spark Networks (LOV), is off to a poor start. On September 30, 2019, management released an open letter to shareholders articulating their strategy and Spark’s investment merits. I believe fundamentals remain strong, though the selling pressure from early investors as explained in my article here, is going to take time to abate.

For the overall portfolio, assuming no share sales, then the portfolio is slightly underperforming the Russell 2000 by 0.3%. However, I disposed of Gaia, CURO and Rubicon at the end of August 2019 (as disclosed in my August 2019 Best Pick article) to capture strong run-ups in CURO’s and Rubicon’s share prices and net off some of the gains against losses on Gaia. Though Q3 2019 earnings season will be a better time to gauge whether these were good moves, at least for September 2019 these realizations generated about 400 basis points of Alpha bringing the overall portfolio outperformance to 3.8%.

I should point out the average Best Pick article pick date is May 3, 2019 which is really too short a time frame to gauge long-term performance. The Russell 2000 is down about 6% from this average date, so it is reassuring that even when laying the groundwork for long-term outperformance and harvesting some short-term gains/losses, my Best Picks are already producing some alpha. The average May 3, 2019 date also highlights that most of these portfolio picks did not benefit from the strong January 2019 run up that accounts for pretty much all of this year’s index gains. In fact the opposite is true for me, as my January 2019 pick has been a drag on the portfolio. If excluded then the rest of the Best Pick portfolio, recommended mainly during a flatlining Russell 2000 period, is outperforming by over 10%. Hopefully, this is an indication of improvement in my investment process which is a core reason for this “Best Pick” series.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals - September 2019 Best Pick

For my overview and investment thoughts on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) please read my original article on the company found here. Rather unusually I am going to start off with two points covering what makes me nervous about this investment before concluding on valuation. This is due to a more cautionary stance and balanced perspective.

Management’s track-record : though the Promacta success can rub off on current management, its roots predates the current CEO John Higgins who was appointed in 2007. In Ligand’s March 2019 analyst day presentation, it highlights that since March 2008, Ligand has closed 16 transactions paying a total consideration (cash and stock) of USD445 million and to-date received USD500 million from the deals. So having recouped their investment, Ligand still have 200 shots-on-goal, USD3.5 billion of potential milestones and 3 major technology platforms to generate more shots-on-goal. Adopting a less bullish perspective, cash operating expenses should be included which from 2008 to 2018 is well over USD400 million implying Higgins’ strategy is really not close to breakeven yet excluding Promacta. I think the jury is still out regarding whether Higgins’ Shots-on-Goal strategy will prove to be highly lucrative outside of selected examples (e.g. Captisol)

Catching a falling knife: my two largest losses so far in 2019, Gaia and Spark Networks, come from what I call “falling knife” investments. Ligand fits this profile with its share price down 60%+ from 2018 highs and remains on a downward trajectory. A major issue with Gaia was cash burn which is not the case with Ligand and Spark has an early investor overhang. With Ligand, I am banking on its continuing ex-Promacta growth profile generating a sufficiently strong counter-narrative to reverse the current share price trend which I think mirrors One Stop Systems, where a falling share price eventually reversed when set against persistently strong underlying revenue growth. In Ligand’s case there is also an aggressive share repurchase program in place.

Concluding with thoughts on valuation

I concluded my last Ligand article with the following sentence, “Trading at a 2019E free cash flow yield [ex net cash] of around 3% to 5%, Ligand seems reasonably priced at present with strong upside optionality.” Of course, it would be nice to pick Ligand up at a higher free cash flow yield but that would probably be offset by a greater risk profile. Take for example another royalty/diversified portfolio type play which operates in the technology sector, Xperi Corporation (XPER). I wrote an August 2019 article on it here. Xperi trades on a 2019E free cash flow yield of about 14%, but in my view deserves this lower valuation. For a start two customers, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), make up about 50% of its 2018 revenues and one customer in particular, Samsung, has not been shy about challenging Xperi’s patents. Further, Xperi publishes very little information about its patent expiry profile and has a large exposure to the cyclical semiconductor, consumer electronics, and automotives sector.

Source: March 2019 Analyst Day presentation

What I like about Ligand is that the free cash flow yield range of 3% to 5% looks very sustainable even assuming very modest revenue growth. The slide above shows management’s guidance for 2019E and 2020E. In my conservative 2020E case, I assume Royalty revenue of USD37 million made up of Kyprolis USD25 million, Evomela USD7 million, Zulresso at only USD2 million and other of USD3 million. Materials revenue at a stable USD28 million. Contract Payments revenue of USD40 million if, in particular, larger milestone payment later-stage approvals do not pan out as management expect though regular Vernalis and OmniAb annual access fees and collaboration revenue provide a firm base. This totals USD105 million of revenue, barely up on 2019E levels excluding Promacta. Even assuming cash expenses rise from 2019E estimates of USD52 million to USD55 million in 2020E, operating cash flows come in for 2020E around USD50 million.

Over the next 5 years, I estimate Ligand can quite easily achieve USD50 million to USD60 million in operating cash flows with minimal capex and incremental investment if necessary, setting a floor on its medium-term valuation. Layering in potential product launches such as Kyprolis expanded label and CStone then there is a lot of upside from this base line. With this in mind, Ligand is my Best Pick for September 2019.

