Harmonic: SaaS Transition Struggling

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a technology company that has two main businesses: cable and video. In the cable segment, it works with large cable companies like Comcast (CMCSA) to help them manage their networks, roll out new services, and increase their storage. It has both hardware products and cloud-based software that they sell as a service (SaaS) to cable companies.

In the video segment, the company helps customers improve and deliver over-the-top OTT video streaming experiences. Whether it is a golf tournament that wants to broadcast their event online and through their app or a telecommunications company that wants to launch a TV service like Sling, Harmonic has a variety of solutions to help them.

2018 Performance

2018 was a slightly better year compared to the past few. Prior to that, the company's performance from the top line down had been inconsistent, with revenue rising and falling every other year sporadically.

The bottom line performance has been consistently disappointing, however. While 2018's operating loss was only $5 million, prior to that the company lost $70 and $67 million in the past two years.

Whenever a company loses or is losing money, I think it's important to try to figure out why. Is the company at the bottom of its industry cycle? Does the business model not work? Is it investing for growth and to capture a market opportunity?

In Harmonic's case, it might be a tale of two segments story. Prior to a big increase in the cable segments revenue in 2018, video was the star. It accounts for over 75% of the company's business and has been much more profitable.

Like a lot of companies, if Harmonic backs out a couple non-cash expenses like stock compensation and amortization, it can almost get some positive numbers, but at the end of the day, the company is still losing money even before interest expense - a troubling sign.

Video's transition: At the forefront of a new era?

When I first started researching, my impression was that this company would be at the forefront of the Netflix (NFLX) revolution, but a way to access it from a different angle. Rather than betting on which old-school cable company could compete with the Netflix Goliath, this might be a way to play it from a back-end hardware and software angle.

According to Multichannel, OTT growth should top 35% in 2019 on top of 37% growth in 2018. Harmonic should be leading that charge, right?

The reality is something much more disappointing. In the past few years, the company has noted in its annual report that video revenue has actually suffered because of this transition to OTT. Interestingly, it appears their OTT products are higher-margin, as operating income increased in 2018 and 2017.

For 2019, the company is guiding to lower video revenue once again, with cable picking up some of the slack as Harmonic continues to grow that segment with big deals like the one with Comcast signed in 2018.

Overall, Q2 2019 was very disappointing. Revenue was down 14.4%, and the company lost money again. Despite strong statistics of new SaaS customers and deployments in both segments, the transition appears to be taking its own sweet time.

While it may be possible that eventually the higher-margin, lower-revenue video deals start to shift the balance, the pace appears to be glacial. In 3-5 years, the company very may well be profitable, but I have a hard time projecting our 50+ cents in earnings that would make me interested.

Valuation

The company trades at a market cap of $600 million, or for $6.70 per share, as I write this. It is difficult to put a value or price on Harmonic, as I believe that at its current price, one has to really believe that this is the industry leader that can capture a large portion of the benefits in the changing content delivery model that will continue to occur over the next decade or so.

While Harmonic is getting some customers and growing its SaaS and OTT businesses, it doesn't appear as though that will materially increase the company's value or that it has the superior technology in the marketplace. Nothing I have seen or read steers me away from the belief that the company is merely keeping up rather than leading.

I can easily see that in 2-3 years the company continues to brag about its numerous SaaS video customers, while every financial metric remains flat - a contrast that does not make me interested as an investor.

Conclusion

While a lower-revenue, higher-profit result is expected when a company is transitioning from traditional business models to a SaaS one, it does not appear that Harmonic is conquering the OTT delivery business as its materials would lead you to believe.

It is difficult to value or recommend the stock here, as it is unclear what the company's competitive advantage is or how the financials will look 3-5 years out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.