Oracle In Buy Territory

Oracle: Investment Thesis

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison on Q4 and FY19 earnings call:

Our new Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure offers those customers a compelling array of advance technology features including our self-driving database that automatically encrypts all your data, backs itself up, tunes itself, upgrades itself, and patches itself when a security threat is detected. It does all of this autonomously — while running — without the need for any human intervention, and without the need for any downtime. No other cloud infrastructure provides anything close to these autonomous features.

I believe the value of such security cannot be overstated. Oracle was late to the cloud, but the quality and security of its systems and technology will surely underpin its growth in the years ahead. With a growing proportion of cloud related revenue, it is reasonable to expect continued overall margin improvement. Oracle's share price is below its highs of the last 12 months, and is in buy territory. Targeting a slightly lower entry price could provide double-digit returns over the next 5 years.

Source: Oracle website

Oracle: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Oracle Corporation shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years. Note Oracle has a May fiscal year-end, so Q2 2020 ends November 30, 2019.

Table 1 - Oracle: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Oracle were all positive for nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from 6.1% for investor A to 11.7% for investor H. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 1, 2019.

In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor H has the highest rate of return at 11.7%, and her investment has grown in absolute terms by $534 from $3,000 to $3,534. If investor H continues to hold, but the Oracle share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor D's average yearly rate of return at 10.1% is less than that of investor H. But, due to duration, investor D's investment has grown by $1,368, over 2.5 times the growth in investor H's investment. Of course, investor D has had their funds tied up since Q2 2016. Investor H has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q2 2016 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required rates of return ~10% to match investor D's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

Oracle: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? We use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

We will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under-covered by analysts. We also will undertake this detail where we believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and we believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before we get into that level of detail, we are able to use our high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Oracle: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Oracle providing an overall value grade of "C" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Oracle as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Oracle. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates show continued EPS growth over the next three years comparable to estimated EPS growth projected for current year ending in May 2020. However, estimated future growth is below the double-digit EPS growth achieved in FY 2017 and FY 2018. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I am relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Oracle: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing our own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, we can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Oracle at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ORCL Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return of ~7.7% to 9.7% for exits at end of years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 14.80. The P/E of 14.80 is based on the 5-year historical median P/E of 15.40 per Fig. 3 above, adjusted down by 0.60 for the lower estimated EPS growth in future years compared to FY 2017 and FY 2018. Put another way, if in the future the P/E ratio stays around the current level of 14.78 and the analysts' consensus estimates are met, an investment in Oracle at the current share price will yield returns of 7.6% to 9.6% over the next 4 to 5 years.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting, if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of 4th quarter dividend per share increases of ~18% every second year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return (IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note that Oracle's stock goes ex-dividend on October 9.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at or during end of Q2-20 and Q3-20, by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by 1.8% by end of Q2 and a further 1.6% by end of Q3.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is adopted from Oracle's 5-year historical median figure of 15.40 per Figure 3 above. I have adjusted the assumption down by (0.60) to 14.80 for all years FY 2020 to FY 2023 to account for lower earnings growth going forward as explained above. This brings the projected P/E ratio close to Oracle trailing twelve-month non-GAAP EPS.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Oracle: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 Oracle Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

One year ago, Oracle's shares were trading in the same $50 to $55 range they are trading in today. But in that one-year period, there have been opportunities to buy below $45 and up ~$60. Similarly, the S&P 500 is trading today in the same 2,800-3,000 range it was trading in a year ago. It may seem like Oracle has fairly closely tracked the S&P 500. But closer inspection shows this is not necessarily so, as can be discerned in Figure 3.2 below.

Figure 3.2 Oracle Versus S&P 500 Index - 3 Months To Date

Data by YCharts

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 trading in September in a similar narrow band to the month of July. In September, Oracle's shares have mostly traded in a range of $50 to $55, compared to a higher range of $57.50 to $60 for July. On that basis, and assuming you, the reader, find the indicative rates of return per Table 2 acceptable, then the shares are fairly priced today. But, Oracle shares have fallen below $52 in 6 of the last 9 months (January, February, March, June, August, September).

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy Oracle shares at $52.00 in Oracle's Q2 2020, ending November 30, 2019.

Timing Stocks Versus Timing The Market

Table 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ORCL Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $53.80 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~7.6% to 9.6% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. Table 3 shows by buying at $52 the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~9.4% to 12.6% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. The impact of buying at a lower price improves returns in most years by greater than the dividend yield. And of course, if using DRIP, the lower the share price, the greater number of dividend paying shares, and thus dividends, for a similar amount invested.

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

Oracle: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard ORCL Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $53.80 but with the P/E ratio increasing to the historical median of 15.40 for FY 2020 to FY 2023. The higher multiple results in similar high returns to buying at a lower $52 share price per Table 3.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $53.80 but with the P/E ratio increasing to the historical median of 15.40 for FY 2020 to FY 2023. The higher multiple results in similar high returns to buying at a lower $52 share price per Table 3. DRIP and non-DRIP - Note that there's very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So, in fact, both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non-DRIP case.

Oracle: Stress Testing With The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 5 - Assume Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 13.84

For purposes of simplification in explanation, I'm showing here only the results based on analysts' consensus estimates. Table 5 shows if P/E multiples for Oracle progressively dropped to 13.84 over the next five years, the result at the end of five years could still be better than holding cash or treasuries. This assumes current analysts' consensus estimates continue to be met, and dividends per share continue to grow at similar levels to the past.

Oracle: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Oracle going out four to five years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts providing estimates for Oracle, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that is likely in the case of well covered stocks such as Oracle.

Oracle: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Oracle is a buy at present. It is likely holding off could result in achieving a lower buy price which would boost returns. Note the stock goes ex-dividend on October 9.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to register today with Analysts' Corner to take advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.