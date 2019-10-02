Bed Bath & Beyond Shouldn't Only Shop Its Assets, But Also Shop For Assets

In this article I will discuss the recent news that Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is looking to sell certain of its assets to unlock shareholder value. I believe that this will be very beneficial for shareholders if these rumored asset sales will indeed go through. My main argument in this article will be something more unorthodox. While BBBY should indeed try to sell some of its non-core assets, I think it would be beneficial for the company to acquire another home décor retailer in the process. It is certainly not conventional wisdom for an embattled retailer like BBBY without a permanent CEO trying to navigate the so called retail apocalypse, to go on an M&A hunt. In this article I will present arguments why I think it would be a good idea regardless.

(Source)

First, I will present an overview of BBBY's brick and mortar competitors. Second, I will explain my reasoning why the company should consider acquiring one of its smaller competitors. Third, I will explain why it makes economic sense to do so, especially when BBBY wants to sell some of its non-core assets.

Competitor overview

(All figures in millions of dollars) Bed Bath & Beyond Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Restauration Hardware (RH) At Home (HOME) Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Kirkland's (KIRK) Current Market cap 1230 5300 3200 599 71 44 21 Enterprise Value 1806 5259 4230 917 98 301 4 Sales 12028 5671 2505 1165 1007 1552 647 Net income -137 3334 150 49 -12 -198 4 Operating cash flow 918 586 300 86 20 -99 22 Capital expenditures -325 -190 -137 -376 -16 -36 -29 Free Cash Flow 593 396 163 -290 4 -135 -7 Cash 902 121 12 13 11 7 15 Debt 1488 300 1082 348 35 267 0 Net debt -586 -179 -1070 -335 -24 -260 15

(Source: SeekingAlpha, table by author. Numbers rounded to the nearest million)

Before we analyze the numbers there are a few things you have to know about the table I present above. To make the comparison as fair as possible I used the latest available full-year sales and cash flow figures. For the cash and debt figures I used the latest available quarterly figures. Furthermore, I did not include lease liabilities in the debt figure for any of the companies. Some investors might disagree with me about this point. For my take on this I advise you to read the section about lease liabilities in this article first.

Another thing readers need to take into consideration is the fact that these are not all of the company's competitors. I tried to give a good overview of the most important brick and mortar competitors in the home furnishing and home décor space. This is the reason companies like Amazon or Wayfair are not included. Another criterion I used was that the companies must be publicly traded for the sake of my argument. So Crate and Barrel did not make the cut. Furthermore, I tried to pick out pure home furnishing and home décor retailers. The reason why I did not include companies like Macy's, Kohl's etc.

Let us look first at BBBY. We can see right away that it is by far the cheapest company to buy in the home furnishing and décor business. With an EV/FCF multiple of just 3x and plenty of cash on the balance sheet the company is dirt cheap. I included WSM, RH and HOME to show how different investors currently value a perceived growth story vs a company like BBBY. Bed Bath & Beyond has been stuck at approximately $12 billion in sales for the last 4 years now. Over that same period WSM grew revenue's 15%, RH 20% and HOME almost achieved 90% revenue growth. While revenue growth is of course a big positive for any company, the difference in valuation is extreme. With BBBY valued at 0.1x revenue and WSM and RH at around 1x revenue and HOME even 2x revenue. I have a hard time understanding why this big difference in valuation is far. For example, over the last 4 years BBBY generated around 2.4 billion in free cash flow while if you look at WSM, RH and HOME, these three companies combined didn't even generate $2 billion over the last 4 years.

I would argue the main reason for this big difference in valuation is the fact that BBBY has been poorly managed the last years by its ridiculously overpaid CEO Steven Temares and a board of directors that seemed to care more about their own pay checks then the company. They bought back huge amounts of stock at a valuation 5-6x times higher than it is now, even taking on $1.5 billion in debt to do so. Growth faltered and margins decreased and so on. I agree BBBY has been poorly managed. While we can argue WSM, RH and HOME together have been growing nicely the last 4 years.

Why invest in Bed Bath & Beyond?

Why invest in BBBY and not the others? I think we need to look at Peter Lynch' famous quote:

"Invest in a company that an idiot can run because someday one will."

I would argue Bed Bath & Beyond has had its fair share of idiots up till now. Especially compared to the other three 'big' home décor retailers used in the comparison. And still, over the last 4 years BBBY had an average FCF of approximately $600 million a year and sales were flattish at $12 billion. This is a far superior financial performance than the other three companies combined over that period! So basically BBBY has proven to do quite well when an idiot runs the place. The most important of all for investors now is that the idiots are kicked out because of activist involvement over the last few months. A permanent CEO announcement is imminent and the board of directors has been overhauled. If we look at the historic performance below we can see how good the company's margins used to be. Think how well BBBY could do if it will be run by an average or even above average management team that could come close to historic margins.

(Source: Activist presentation slide 11).

In my overview I also included three smaller competitors. These will be the focus of the main argument, because I think Bed Bath & Beyond would do very well by acquiring one of these smaller competitors. Before I explain my rationale, let us just look at how the recent performance of these three companies has been. I think we can be short about Pier 1. The company is losing vast amounts of money and has continued to do so in the most recent quarters. With net debt of 260 million, which is increasing due to their losses, I wouldn't be surprised to see the company go bankrupt within 1 or 2 years. While that could be beneficial in the long-term for BBBY it would probably pressure margins in the short-term in a possible liquidation. It does eliminate PIR for our analysis though. Tuesday Morning and Kirkland's are sort of in the same situation. Profits are under severe pressure and sales have been declining recently for both, with KIRK facing a little more pressure on this front than TUES. On the other hand KIRK has a better balance sheet with no debt and almost its entire market cap in cash while TUES has a small net debt position. On a whole though I think BBBY would make a good move by acquiring Kirkland's. I will first explain why I think an acquisition of a small competitor makes sense in the first place and I will then go on to argue why KIRK would be the best fit.

Should 'Bed Bath' acquire more 'Beyond'?

Before we talk about the acquiring, I will shortly discuss what BBBY might sell in the coming months. At the end of August, it was reported BBBY had gotten an offer of $250 million for its Cost Plus World Market and a $250-$300 million offer for PersonalizationMall. Just one of those sales would be bring in cash equal to a staggering 25% of its current market cap. It also shows how undervalued the core assets, the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby brand, must be. Especially when we will look at the historic performance of Cost Plus when it was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond. I was personally questioning if these assets would perform better on their own since they currently have the economics of scale of the whole BBBY organization. But, this thought got my thinking. If BBBY can sell these non-core assets for 25% of their market cap why not buy another retailer that lies within its core business and could benefit from the company's scale. Especially in the current retail environment, there are plenty of brick and mortar competitors BBBY could scoop up at bargain prices.

Kirkland's should be BBBY's prime target

Some of you who read my article on Kirkland already know I think it is a good deep value investment. But, if KIRK is a good deep value investment for general investors I believe it is a great investment for Bed Bath & Beyond.

(Source)

Kirkland's definitely has its fair share of problems, with most recently a double digit decline in comparable sales in Q2. However, the company has a specific niche of value oriented customers and a CEO that is seen as an industry leader. On top of this, Kirkland's has proven to be solid cash generator in the past. While 2019 has so far been a very difficult year for the company, I believe Kirkland's could have a lot of long-term value for BBBY.

1. Go after value oriented customers.

First of all, Bed Bath & Beyond is more catered to middle and high income customers KIRK is a value oriented retailer. When activist investors jumped in this spring they pointed at the fact that BBBY is seen as 'expensive' compared to similar retailers. They showed that BBBY was lacking lower prices items for value oriented customers (Source: Activist presentation slide 120).

By acquiring KIRK they could instantly gain presence in the lower price segment. Not only would they be able to use Kirkland's expertise to increase their presence in the lower price segment, they could also use Kirkland's stores as a way of selling discounted BBBY merchandise. Furthermore, they would have access to Kirkland's customer data making it easier for them to learn what value oriented customers want in the home furnishing and home décor segment.

2. Holiday season all year long.

Secondly, Kirkland's is most famous for its holiday offerings and seasonal products. With BBBY also operating the Christmas Tree shops the company could possibly give their Christmas Tree shops a boost by selling Kirkland's assortment their as well to both boost holiday and seasonal sales as well as off-season revenue. Especially because the company's Christmas Tree shops chain is small at 81 stores, Kirkland's scale and established position in this niche should boost performance.

3. Valuation

Thirdly, and probably the most important aspect of this transaction would be the price BBBY pays for Kirkland's. Bed Bath & Beyond has seen stagnant sales for years now, might sale assets and is closing stores. What could be better than acquiring 600+ million in sales that could be way more profitable than they are now?

To see the rationale behind a KIRK buy out I want to show the numbers behind the foolish acquisition of Cost Plus in 2012. BBBY paid $550 million for Cost Plus in 2012. Since Bed Bath & Beyond had the questionable policy of not disclosing how segments performed we do not know how well Cost Plus is doing currently. But the latest public 10-K from Cost Plus shows that the deal didn't make sense financially from the beginning.

(Source: Cost Plus World Market 10-K 2012)

If we look at the financials BBBY paid more than 0.5x times sales for a company generating just 30 million in free cash flow. Paying an 18x times FCF multiple might have been a good deal if Cost Plus had an enormous growth potential. While we don't have the exact numbers we do know store numbers. Cost Plus grew from 258 in 2012 to 277 stores currently. This paltry 7% total growth in stores does not seem to come close to the growth potential needed to make acquisition looks cheap. With rumors placing the current price for Cost Plus at 250-300 million, it indeed seems this acquisition was another wealth destroyer by former management.

Why on earth should new management start off with acquiring Kirkland's then? Besides the positives already mentioned, Kirkland's is dirt cheap. It is an easy way for BBBY to acquire good assets at a bargain price. What is the price? Right now, Kirkland's total market cap is just under $21 million. What would BBBY get for that?

(All figures in millions of dollars) Kirkland Quarter first half 2019 Kirkland Fiscal 2018 (ended February 2nd 2019) Sales 249,533 647,071 Net income -26,041 3,780 Operating cash flow -31,526 22,321 Free Cash Flow -39,983 -6,454 Cash 14,650 57,946 Debt 0 0 Net debt -14,650 -57,946 Tangible book value 102,406 130,800 Current Market cap 20,700 20,700

2019 Q2 2018 Q2 2018 2017 2016 Net cash flows from operating activities: -31526 -22517 22321 45125 51926 Capital expenditures -8457 -18282 -28775 -28424 -32180 Free Cash Flow -39983 -40799 -6454 16701 19746

(Source: Kirkland's 10-Q and 10-K fillings, table by author)

Skeptics might say that BBBY would just acquire another struggling retailer. However, as we can see, Kirkland's is a historically profitable retailer that could easily become one again. Just BBBY scale advantages could make sure Kirkland's could renegotiate some leases and lower its cost of product due to higher buying volume. Combine this with Kirkland's own turnaround plans under its new CEO and Kirkland's would be a fairly low risk acquisition due to the rock bottom valuation.

Of course if Bed Bath & Beyond where to acquire Kirkland's they would have to pay more than the current market cap for KIRK investors to be interested. I think if BBBY would put in a $5+ per share offer the deal would be done in a minute. With 14.1 million shares outstanding this would mean a cash consideration of around $70 million. After the second half of 2019 Kirkland's FCF and cash balance should be materially higher than after Q2, since they generate most of their profits in Q4. Conservatively, they should end with $30 million in net cash at the end of 2019. What would assets would BBBY get for a net consideration of $40 million?

More than 600 million in sales in the value oriented segment of the market. A great merchant in CEO Woody Woodward. The more than 400 Kirkland's locations could be opportunistically used as outlet locations or discount centers for Bed Bath & Beyond merchandise. The more so since BBBY announced recently that they want to aggressively reduce inventories by a staggering $1 billion . I would argue that just with this goal in mind the $40 million price for KIRK would be warranted as it is the ideal place to turnover this $1 billion in inventory. They would have the opportunity to use the Kirkland's brand as their discount channel in their Bed Bath & Beyond stores. BBBY could increase the performance of the Christmas Tree shops by selling Kirkland's seasonal merchandise there and the other way round.

All in all, I believe that at the current market cap of around $20 million, Kirkland's is just a steal for a company like Bed Bath & Beyond. If they want to get serious about attracting customers that are more value oriented, Kirkland's would be the ideal platform to grow sales in the value segment. But even if Bed Bath & Beyond would just use Kirkland's as the place to sell through its excess inventory and get rid of the initial $1 billion in inventory it wants to shed, I believe it would be a great acquisition. At a net purchase price of $40 million the company would have multiple ways to get its money back within a year or two.

Conclusion

If you have been reading my article so far you might think that this is a transaction that is unlikely to happen for real. And while I obviously think such an acquisition makes sense, I agree with those readers that this scenario is unlikely to happen. With BBBY looking for a new CEO, satisfying the activist investors, improving its own performance and possibly selling assets, I don't think they will do an acquisition, even if it's a small one. I also see it as unlikely that the new CEO will push such a strategy. They will likely see it as just an extra risk instead of the opportunity it actually is.

Doing these kind of thought experiments though still make a lot of sense to me. Firstly, it shows how undervalued Bed Bath & Beyond is. At its current 1.8 billion enterprise value it could easily sell non-core assets that would fetch 50% of its EV. In this article I tried to look at BBBY competitors with a mindset of: "which one would be a strategic fit for the company to acquire"? I think this thought experiment has helped answer some questions about competitors and their valuation. We can conclude that the growing home furnishing and home décor companies like RH, WSM and HOME get a valuation that is 10x as high based on revenue while BBBY is generating more FCF in a year than the three combined.

Even while the business was being run poorly the financials were still solid. So if new management will do just a little better than the old bunch the stock should already do very well. I recommend every shareholder to look at the detailed activist presentation from April (here). While you shouldn't take everything for granted obviously their presentation of the company's problems and issues makes sense and is very comprehensive. It also shows how much of it can actually be fixed easily. Even if new management will just manage to keep their financial performance stable in the future the company should trade materially higher. Valuing Bed Bath & Beyond at just half the multiples of its peers would already imply a $50 share price.

Secondly, if you look at BBBY smaller peers you see that in the next few years Pier 1 is a likely candidate for bankruptcy with the opportunity of picking up some of their 1.5 billion in sales.

Thirdly, the thought experiment of BBBY acquiring KIRK shows that first of all KIRK is massively undervalued as I argued in my article on the company. But it also shows the opportunity BBBY has in the value segment of the market. Especially since they currently have $2.6 billion of inventory on their balance sheet and the goal of reducing this by $1 billion. Opening up discount stores or adding more value products in their stores could help them capture their fair share of that market. In this article I argue this could be easily done by buying Kirkland's, but it shows the opportunity is present in general.

With this article I hoped to give investors a thought-provoking and different view on Bed Bath & Beyond and the broader home furnishing and home décor sector. We will see whether BBBY's new CEO will take up this unorthodox idea, but on a whole I hope this article shows investors why Bed Bath & Beyond and Kirkland's are arguably the best value investments in their respective market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY, KIRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.