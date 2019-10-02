Trustmark Mid-Year Review: Solid, Slow And Conservative Growth

With a current PE of 15.23, price to tangible book of 1.79 and dividend yield of 2.70%, the bank is not a compelling value.

TRMK is a solid bank. YTD 2Q 2019 overall performance was just about even with the prior period - other than the boost from a stock buy-back.

The bank is notable for slow and conservative growth - the last acquisition was a tiny $200 million asset bank in 2017.

I first reviewed 131-year-old Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK), Mississippi’s third largest bank with $13.5 billion in assets, over 530 days ago in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Trustmark Bank: Not Ready After 130 Years.” Though noting the bank was solid, I suggested you pass on the Jackson, Mississippi institution with its slow-growing regional franchise consisting of about 195 full and limited-service offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Texas. Since that time, the bank handily outpaced the S&P 500 while banks I own and, at least two I recommend, all lagged that venerable index. At least the article had very few page views…

Recently, I briefly revisited TRMK in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Buy 3 of 4 Mississippi Banks,” written in an effort to encourage you to consider some very good banks in that state. Guess which bank TRMK was of the four? Right. Well, it’s only been about two weeks and this time at least one bank did better than TRMK.

So, with some chagrin, and a lot of humility, and mindful of the 3 to 5-year holding period I assign my deep(er) value recommendations, I thought I’d review what happened at TRMK over the first half of 2019 and see if anything that’s transpired would change my mind about investing in the bank.

But before we dive into the numbers, has anything else changed?

Any News?

Not much. No, really, not much. They announced a new Chief Information Officer, Joseph T. Sarci, on June 29, 2018 and less than a year later, another new Chief Information Officer, David C. Kennedy, on January 1, 2019. Duane Dewey, with 15 years at the bank most recently running Corporate Banking, was announced as Chief Operating Officer on December 11, 2018. Only about 4 years younger than CEO Gerard R. Host, a 35-year veteran of the bank, Dewey might or might not be a possible successor. In the January 23, 2019 News Release, Host described 2018 as a year of the banking equivalent of blocking and tackling:

During 2018, we continued to focus on strategic initiatives of profitably growing each of our financial services businesses, optimizing our balance sheet, deploying capital through share repurchases and maintaining disciplined expense management.

There were no acquisitions, the last one being the 2017 purchase of tiny $210.1 million-asset RB Bancorporation of Alabama. There were no new strategic initiatives. In fact, not much happened.

What Did Happen: First Half 2019 Vs. First Half 2018

Although not much happened in the way of exciting events in the bank’s first six months of 2019, there was a $0.03 or 2.7% increase in diluted EPS to $1.16 compared to 2018’s $1.13. How did this happen? Read on, but first take a look at this comparison of 2019 and 2018 six-month results. Top to bottom, green highlights are “good” numbers, yellow are “bad” numbers.

We’re going to get “stuck in” right away as the British say, because the bank reported an excellent $30.2 million or 16.0% increase in interest income from loans. The increase came from a $352.5 million or 4.0% increase in average total loan balances to $9.3 billion YTD 2Q 2019 from $8.9 billion balance YTD 2Q 2018 coupled with a 38 bps increase in loan yield to 4.98% from 4.60% over the same period. Management was apparently able to increase new loan spreads during the first six months of 2019 more than enough to offset the impact of declining rates on the approximately 47% of LHFI which were variable rate. Portfolio composition was stable; concentration did not increase in any loan type although TRMK is real estate-heavy with about 64.6% of total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) of $9.1 billion real estate-related as of June 30, 2019. About 12.2% of total LHFI were riskier construction, land development and other land loans.

A lot of the banks I follow have had large increases in their cost of deposits and TRMK is no exception. Our first yellow highlight is for a $19.4 million or 89.9% increase in interest paid on deposits that partially offset the higher loan yield. Overall cost of deposits, although still exceedingly low at an average of 0.98% for the first half of 2019, increased 33 bps over the prior period as TRMK paid up for interest-bearing demand deposits. “Smart Choice Plus,” “Prime of Life” and six other interest-bearing checking accounts increased $612.3 million or 23.9% from $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2018 to $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2019. Higher loan volume compared to deposit volume plus some declines in other interest expense rescued net interest income from a possible decline.

The impact on net interest income? A nice $5.3 million or 2.5% increase over the prior period - and the net interest margin for the period improved 12 bps 3.63% from 3.51%.

I am concerned, however, about a trend TRMK is following that I’ve observed in many banks; a lower loan loss provision relative to last year. I concede that overall bank asset quality is good and improving with nonperforming loans to total loans dipping below 1% for all FDIC-insured commercial banks according to the June 30, 2019 FDIC Quarterly Profile. If the past is a guide, as I wrote in a recent Seeking Alpha article, we could be 3 to 4 years away from the next recession. Regulators also frown on stashing away excess loss reserves to manage earnings; there is a methodology behind loan loss provisions, but TRMK gained $3.0 million in net interest income after the loan loss provision YTD 2Q 2019 relative to YTD 2Q 2018. Is an annualized $8.0 million loan loss provision, about .09% of total LHFI, adequate? The allowance for loan losses does look healthy at 383.19% of nonperforming loans, excluding specifically reviewed impaired loans, and nonperforming loans are only 0.57% of total loans. Time will tell.

Not much of a surprise, our next yellow highlight is net mortgage banking income, down $6.6 million or 32.4% from $23.3 million YTD 2Q 2018 to $13.7 million YTD 2Q 2019. Always either an incremental revenue inflator or deflator, mortgage banking income is often a prisoner of the interest rate environment. In this case, a $17.0 million write-down in the value of mortgage servicing rights overwhelmed a good all-around mortgage banking performance.

The $5.8 million or 2.8% increase in noninterest expense is unfortunate as neither average total assets nor average earning assets increased period to period. However, most of it came from a 3.8% overall increase in salaries and benefits. I am happy those folks are receiving larger paychecks. Any banking job is a good job in Mississippi.

The bottom line is that the decline in noninterest income and the increase in noninterest expense resulted in net income falling $1.2 million or 1.5% for the first six months of 2019 vs. the comparable 2018 period.

Hey! Wait! Diluted EPS increased $.03 or 2.7% to $1.16 compared to 2018’s $1.13. What happened? A large 4.2% decrease in average shares outstanding reduced the denominator of the EPS equation, more than offsetting the slight decline in net income. Stock was repurchased under a $100.0 million buy-back program initiated in 2016 that reduced shares outstanding by 3.2 million and was completed March 31, 2019. A new $100.0 million program was initiated April 1, 2019 which reduced shares outstanding a further 398,000 during 2Q 2019.

Other Items

Let's briefly take a look at some indications of overall performance, again, green highlights are “good” numbers, yellow are “bad” numbers. Unfortunately, I can’t really get too excited by anything in the table below.

In the first three yellow highlights we can see that returns have drifted down - and that’s supported by our analysis of the decline in net income period to period. A 1.12% ROAA and 12.86% ROATE is solid, but not too sporty.

I am not worried about the bank’s capital position. It is well-capitalized with plenty of equity and risk-based capital.

As we saw when we looked at the income statement, the net interest margin improved to 3.63% YTD 2Q 2019, once again, a solid but not spectacular number.

The efficiency ratio is a bit of a problem. Great banks run at 55% and TRMK is a bit of a porker at 66.25% - and there have been no major events to drive it up from YTD 2Q 2018’s 64.95% other than a roughly inflation-level increase in noninterest expense. Management needs to take a closer look at expenses, but we’re running into the scale problem a $13.5 billion-asset bank faces with a multi-state franchise offering all the required and expected products and services of modern banking.

Finally, asset quality is excellent, I won’t quibble with the numbers. My only concern, voiced previously, is that the loan loss provision seems light and I would prefer to see an allowance for loan losses to LHFI around 1% as in the prior period rather than the current 0.88%.

Conclusion

Steady as she goes with very minor headwinds. TRMK is a solid, unspectacular bank. In the June 30, 2019 News Release CEO Host put it this way:

Our second quarter performance continued to illustrate the value of Trustmark’s diverse franchise. We continued to focus upon strategic initiatives of profitable revenue growth, capital deployment through additional share repurchases and disciplined expense management. We also continued to maintain and expand customer relationships as evidenced by strength in our banking, mortgage, insurance and wealth management businesses. Thanks to our talented associates, solid profitability and strong capital base, Trustmark remains well- positioned to continue meeting the needs of our customers and creating long term value for our shareholders.

Essentially, we’ve got more of the same.

For me, that’s the problem with TRMK, I don’t see a catalyst on the horizon to move the stock much beyond its current $33.55 per share. A merger with any of the other Mississippi banks or a major regional from outside the state would unlock a lot of shareholder value, but so far, there have been no signs that management is pursuing this path. Management has built long term value - but very slowly. It’s the sort of stock that sits in the trust accounts of rich Mississippi landowners for generations, not losing money, but not making much, either.

With a current PE of 15.23, price to tangible book of 1.79 and dividend yield of 2.70%, TRMK is a middling value. At the risk of the bank having the last laugh yet again, I’ll pass.

