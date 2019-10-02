IAI: The 'Fee War' Has Only Begun

In the short-run, slowing economic growth and an increasingly likely recession is likely to further catalyze the downside in IAI.

All stocks in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF are likely to be harmed by falling fees across the financial sector as a whole over the long-run.

While the fee reduction may boost market share, Schwab does not have the financial wherewithal to handle a fee war.

High cost brokers like E-Trade and TD Ameritrade got hit the hardest as they are likely to lose their top spot in market share.

(Source - Pexels)

As long as you're not invested in broker-dealers, today was a great day for investors. Charles Schwab (SCHW) decided to lower its fees for stock and options to zero. The company subsequently lost 10% of its value.

Around two and a half weeks ago I floated the idea of a long Interactive Brokers (IBKR), short E-Trade (ETFC) pairs trade due to the fact that IBKR has a huge comparative advantage over E-Trade stemming from IBKR's lower fee structure. Since then, the pairs trade has risen about 16% and E-Trade has fallen about 18% while IBKR has fallen only 2%.

I'll admit, it worked out very well for me, but the recent move to dump the market by Schwab came as a surprise.

This move by Schwab will be extremely beneficial for the pairs trade, but I no longer believe that broker stocks are worth investing in for the time being. The reality is that technological innovation has made it so every broker must charge near-zero fees if they want to maintain market share. Right now, this means more market share trending toward Schwab, Interactive Brokers, and (though I'll get flak for saying it) Robinhood, and away from old-school high-cost brokers like TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and E-Trade.

This market development is long overdue. In my opinion, the current secular transition for all financial stocks is lower fees. This includes not only broker-dealers but also banks, investment managers, and even insurance. The marginal cost of handling money has fallen dramatically over the past two decades and companies that charge high fees will have to adapt or die.

That said, it will likely mean lower profit margins for broker-dealers across the board. E-Trade and TD will be forced to lower margins which may cause the discount brokers to go even lower. Indeed, a race to the bottom seems very likely. Put simply, a broker-dealer today is an oil producer in 2015.

Let's discuss the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) and, specifically, my short thesis on the fund/industry.

The iShares U.S Broker-Dealers ETF

Savvy investors ought to keep a close eye on broker-dealer and securities exchange stocks due to the fact that they usually lead the market. Often, they fall first in a recession and rise first in recovery. The ETF allows investors an easy way to track the industry.

The fund holds 25 companies with roughly two-thirds being broker-dealers and banks like IBKR and the other third being exchanges like Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The fund has a pretty low weighted average P/E ratio of 14.6X and a dividend yield of 1.4% compared to a low expense ratio of 42 bp.

The ETF began trading in 2006 and began its life with a 43% decline that began in March 2007, months before the rest of the market. The fund currently has $237M in AUM and has underperformed the market for most of its trading history. In my opinion, this is due to the secular trend toward lower costs and profit margins.

To see this underperformance trend clearly, take a look at the total return price of IAI vs. that of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Every percent change in this metric represents a percent of underperformance or outperformance of IAI compared to SPY:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, IAI underperformed SPY by an extreme degree from the beginning of 2007 to mid-2012 when the first phase of the recovery ended. Since then, the fund performed a bit better than the market until 2018 when the global economy began to slow.

Today, brokers are underperforming the broad market by a growing degree. In my opinion, the reasons are two-fold. One is the slowing global economy and a high likelihood of a recession and the other being the race to the bottom of fee structures in the industry. Let's take a look at the fundamentals of these companies to estimate how much a race to the bottom can hurt the fund.

Dominated by Value Traps

Here is a table of the select fundamental details of the companies in the fund:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

In general, these companies are pretty cheap as the typical stock has a P/E ratio of 14.2X and is trading at a 10% historical price-to-sales discount. That said, it is important to note that, in falling markets, cheap stocks often fall more than expensive stocks.

Put simply, the "safe" companies like CME Group (CME) and ICE are very expensive and the "cheap" companies like E-Trade and Morgan Stanley (MS) have either high balance sheet risks or poor revenue growth/margins. Overall, I see very few true value opportunities among these stocks and many overvalued companies.

Interestingly, in my opinion, the worst looking stock in the group is Charles Schwab. SCHW has poor cash balance, high debt, and is trading at a high valuation. While the company's revenue growth is strong and will likely rise following their recent decision to offer zero-fee trades, they are putting themselves in a financially precarious position. Perhaps they are yet another "Icarus stock" that has been so aggressive to gain market share through buyouts and price-cutting that they may be flying "too close to the sun" and poised to fall.

That said, high-cost brokers like TD Ameritrade (down 25% on Tuesday) look nearly as bad.

Race to the Bottom Has Just Begun

The problem with the industry is that profit margins have become far too high to be sustainable. Take a look at the margins of the top brokers over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

While the business models of these companies differ, they should all tend toward a similar level of net profit margin. Interestingly, if we take Interactive Brokers' profit margin of 8.5% and divide that by the average of the other three (36%), we get a 77% lower margin. This generally aligns with the 83% lower commission rate in IBKR vs. its peers:

(Source - Interactive Brokers)

The reality is that the profit margins of the other three brokers will almost definitely fall by a significant degree. On Tuesday, the lowest fee broker IBKR fell "only" 9.4% while E-Trade fell 16.4%, TD Ameritrade fell 25%, and Schwab fell 9.7%. Clearly, if brokers want to keep customers, they must lower their commissions to near-zero levels.

Indeed, one has very little reason to switch away from a broker with high fees. While you may have slightly better customer service with those brokers, most investors have the ability to look up information and no longer need to talk to a physical person. As you know, high commissions will make many trading strategies become awful.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the financial sector and specifically the broker-dealer industry will be faced with falling fee structures for longer. While many will gain market share by lowering fees, the true winners will be the few companies which can lower fees without putting their financial health in jeopardy. In my opinion, the long-run winners will be those companies which have been turning a profit for many years with a low fee structure like Interactive Brokers.

Although Goldman Sachs (GS) is not a broker, they are in the ETF and I believe their "Marcus" retail banking product also fits this theme very well and will turn out well for the bank.

Still, over the next year, I expect all of the stocks in IAI to fall, including IBKR and GS. Many are great companies that are trading at a discount, but the reality is that slowing economic growth, low interest rates, and increasing competition will continue to harm the bottom line of these financial companies. While market activity is likely to increase with financial volatility, it may also create balance sheet risks for many of these businesses.

Overall, IAI is a "sell". A year from now, I'll certainly be looking for opportunities in the industry. In the meantime, I will keep my IBKR/ETFC pairs trade and expect another 30-50% in profits on the trade over the coming months.

While I don't expect IBKR to perform well, I can be pretty certain that it will continue to perform better than E-Trade which is poised to lose most of its customer base and will likely be forced to cut fees and see at least a 50% reduction in earnings.

If you're curious, here's how the pairs trade has performed over the past year and since I announced the position on Sept. 12:

Data by YCharts

As a final point, I expect Schwab to actually lose from this decision. Looking at their financial data, it seems clear that the company did this as a last-ditch effort to increase market share. Once TD and E-Trade follow suit and cut fees, Schwab will only be left with even lower profits.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short ETFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long IBKR. May go short IAI in next 72 hrs.