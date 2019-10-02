Altus Midstream: Too Cheap To Ignore

I believe with current oil and natural gas prices the company is worth about $5 per share. If those rise, my fair value estimate would consequently rise to $7 p/s.

Very low Waha prices forced Apache to announce deferrals. This seems to be a temporary problem as new pipeline capacity will increase prices.

ALTM has been thrown to the wolves. With current prices we are buying top tier pipelines at 10x EBITDA and we are getting Alpine High midstream infrastructure for "free".

Company overview

Altus Midstream (ALTM) is a midstream company with a C-Corp structure. This structure avoids the typical IDR overhang (incentive distribution rights give a General Partner an increasing share of the distributions), common in MLPs. The company was founded in November 2018 by Apache (APA), which is the majority stakeholder with 71 % ownership and Kayne Anderson (KYN). At first the company's assets were comprised of Apache's Alpine High gathering and processing assets and options to acquire stakes in 5 pipelines.

Since going public, the share price has performed very negatively, losing about 70% of its value. But a month ago this situation was even worse, with the share price 80% lower than in the IPO.

Source: Google finance

The main culprit of the disastrous performance we have seen are the low natural gas prices we have seen this year aggravated by the fact that Apache (APA) decided to defer production on Alpine High due to very low/negative Waha prices, caused by the lack of takeaway infrastructure. When Apache announced the deferral, ALTM's share price took a +20% dive.

Assets

When ALTM went public the company owned Alpine High midstream infrastructure and options to buy equity in several pipelines. Since then, the company has exercised four of those and has continued rolling out midstream infrastructure on Alpine High.

16% of Gulf Coast Express Pipeline: EXERCISED.

This pipeline transports natural gas from the Permian to Agua Dulce. It is operated by KMI, one of the biggest pipeline operators in North America. The project entered service the 25th of September, ahead of schedule with a project cost of approximately $1.75 billion. The whole of the 2.0 Bcf/d capacity is fully taken by long-term agreements with producers. Some of the producers that have committed to these long term agreements are Apache, Pioneer Natural Resources Company and XTO Energy (a subsidiary of ExxonMobil).

27% of the Permian Highway: EXERCISED.

This pipeline will be mainly owned by Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw Midstream Ventures and ALTM. It will be operated by KMI and it’s going to transport gas from the Permian to growing market areas along the Texas Gulf Coast. The project is expected to cost about $2.1 billion and the pipeline is expected to be operational by October 2020. The base project capacity was 2.0 Bcf/d is fully subscribed by Permian producers, but since then the partners approved a 0.1 Bcf/d expansion to 2.1 Bcf/d which is currently being marketed. Producers that have signed under long-term agreements are Apache Corporations, EagleClaw and XTO Energy (among others).

33% of EPD's Shin Oak: EXERCISED.

This pipeline is in service since February 28 and is operated by Enterprise Products Partners. It goes from Orla to EPD’s fractionation and storage complex at Mont Belvieu and it’s used to transport Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). This pipeline provides initial 250,000 barrels per day take-away capacity, which will be expanded by 100,000 bpd in Q3 and will achieve its 550,000-bpd capacity by Q4 2019. The cost of this project is expected to come at about $1.5 billion.

15% of Epic Crude: EXERCISED.

This pipeline goes from Orla to the Port of Corpus Christi. It will transport oil volumes from the Permian and Eagle Ford to the Coast (mainly for exports) and it will be operated by EPIC. The main customer for Epic Crude is British Petroleum. Noble Energy and Apache Corporation anchored 100,000 bopd and 75,000 bopd capacity respectively. Service on this pipeline started this August with an initial capacity of 400,000 bopd which will increase to 600,000 bopd (the 30’ diameter pipe is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2020). 90% of the capacity is subscribed under long term agreements while the remaining 10% has been kept spare for “spot”. The project is expected to cost about $2.1 billion.

50% of Salt Creek NGL pipeline: OPTION PENDING.

This pipeline is already in-service and goes from Alpine High to Waha. It is operated by ARM and has a capacity of 445 MBPD. The option expires the 31st of January. This pipeline is 60 miles long and its project cost is estimated at $100M; therefore, if ALTM exercised their option they would have to pay about $50M.

Gathering and processing assets for Apache in Alpine High

Altus Midstream is the owner and operator of the midstream assets in Alpine High. Owning and operating these assets was the original intent of Altus, but right now future EBITDA relies far more on the stakes the company has acquired on pipelines than on these assets.

ALTM has been developing extensive midstream infrastructure on Alpine High (AH from now on), where Apache (APA) has been investing heavily.

Altus Midstream Q2 earnings presentation, slide 5

The yellow highlighted zone is the area of dedication, which has an extension of about 540,000 acres. The dedicated services to ALTM are:

Gas gathering, compression and processing

Residue gas transportation

NGL transportation

Apache pays a 100% fixed fee to ALTM for these services, and the contracts have a long-term duration. Furthermore, ALTM has several rights of first offer with Apache:

Alpine High crude gathering system

Alpine High water handling system

New long-haul pipelines/Gulf Coast assets

Unfortunately, AH has not played out as expected: Waha gas prices, where the NG produced in AH is sold have been extremely low (and even negative). This led Apache to announce deferrals on production, which as I explained before made ALTM's stock plummet.

However, this problem with pricing is being solved as of now due to the shrinking gap between Waha and Henry Hub prices. The construction of pipelines that can deliver the gas produced to areas with better pricing and the construction of 3 cryogenic facilities by ALTM are the main reasons why we can expect realized prices for APA to improve from now on. Two of these cryogenic facilities are already in service and the third is expected to come online in the fourth quarter.

Pipeline economics

Altus has been able to buy in on these projects at very attractive prices: 7x construction cost to Adjusted EBITDA on average while the company has not paid above construction cost.

Using a 7x multiple on the investments ALTM has made we can assume that these pipelines will generate about $237 million in yearly EBITDA if the option on Salt Creek NGL pipeline is not exercised. If it is exercised, the yearly EBITDA goes up to $244 million.

ALTM's share of project costs assuming 0 leverage: 16%x1.75+27%x2.1+33%x1.5+15%x2.1=$1.657 billion

7x multiple= 1.657/7=$237 million in yearly EBITDA.

ALTM's share of project costs assuming 0 leverage and considering that ALTM exercises the option on Salt Creek NGL Line: 1.657+50%x0.1=$1.707 billion

7x multiple= 1.707/7=$244 million in yearly EBITDA.

Furthermore, ALTM has been able to reduce by $150M it's contributions due to the fact that EPIC Crude got a $1 billion term loan. Therefore, total contributions should amount to ~$1.507 billion, while total EBITDA should come at about $230 million yearly due to interest payments on the term loan (considering a 4.5% interest rate).

Financing

To fund the costs of exercising the options the company issued $625 million of preferred equity on June 12 in a private placement. The cash distribution rate on the preferred is an annual 7% payable quarterly. Altus will have the option not to pay in cash for the first six quarters as they will have the option to make the payments in-kind. If the preferred equity is not redeemed by year 5, the distribution rate and IRR will increase, and after 7 years preferred investors will have the right to exchange their preferred for Class A common stock.

A potential problem with the preferred, and one of the reasons why the company has taken a hit, is the fact that ALTM will have to have generated a 1.3x MOIC or 11.5% IRR to facilitate future conversion.

From my point of view, these two conditions make it very expensive for ALTM to repurchase the preferred equity after less than 4 years and a quarter. Their best option will be to wait until the 1.3 MOIC is achieved through quarterly cash payments and then repurchase them. Therefore, to be able to redeem them at a “reasonable” price the company will have to be able to repurchase them between Q3 2023 and Q2 2024.

ALTM also amended their revolver increasing the Initial Period availability by $200 million to $650 million. The availability on the revolver will increase by another $150 million to $800 million when ALTM hits an EBITDA yearly rate of $175 million.

Therefore, ALTM has found financing for all the capital they have planned on deploying this 2019: $1,130 million in JV pipeline contributions and $320 gathering and processing growth capital covered with cash at the start of the year of $450 million, revolver capacity of $650 million and preferred equity issuance of $625 million. In fact, they have an excess $175M of financing.

Conclusion

A big part ALTM’s revenues will come from the pipelines they have acquired an interest on, and the fact that these revenues are fixed (or at least a portion of it) gives ALTM a cash “cushion” in case the company encounters difficulties on the other pipelines they've acquired an interest on or on the G&P (gathering and processing) segment.

From my point of view, the company should try to sell their option to acquire a 50% stake on Salt Creek NGL pipeline: the company has already committed enough capital; monetizing it (if someone is interested) or not exercising the option may be seen by the market as the correct approach, reducing the need for future capital and not increasing leverage. Private equity for instance could be interested and could buy the option at an 8-10x multiple. But this pipeline is not as "good" as the ones were Altus has exercised their option, so getting an 8-9x multiple would be a very good deal for ALTM: inject liquidity (reducing the need for future debt) and reduce capital outflows.

The market wants to see the cash flowing through ALTM's veins, and until that happens, any increase on leverage may be punished regardless of the returns it generates. Management has stated that they plan on instituting a dividend in 2021, due to the fact that starting in 2020 they will have big cash flows.

At current prices, ALTM will have an enterprise value of about $2.05 billion at the end of the year ($950M of market cap+$625M of preferreds+$475M in drawn revolver capacity). If ALTM invests the remaining $175 million into JV pipelines, they will only need $200M more to have them fully funded (the EV would come in at about $2.425 billion).

We are buying the company at a 10x multiple only taking into account the EBITDA generated by the pipelines, and therefore assigning $0 value to AH. AH is already generating positive EBITDA, and this is only going to improve as Waha prices improve and more infrastructure ramps up.

AH has encountered difficulties, that's a fact but those seem to be temporary. ALTM has continued investing in the zone (the budget for 2019 considered $320 million in G&P growth investments), so assuming that these assets will generate about $70 million in yearly EBITDA (current $25 million run rate when the last cryo facility comes online+7x multiple on the $320 million invested in G&P this year) we get to an EBITDA run rate of ~$300 million on an EV of $2.425 billion, which gives us an 8x multiple.

Altus has been decimated by Waha prices, but these are showing clear signs of improvement. It builds midstream infrastructure for Apache, a $10 billion market cap company that has invested heavily (and will very likely continue doing so) in AH. Therefore, ALTM will very likely continue growing for years to come. Once the pipelines start producing cash flow it will have a 100% self-funding model. They will be able to reinvest the cash they receive from the pipelines in G&P assets in Alpine High or diversify and build assets in other basins.

I have started to build a position at current prices, slowly due to the volatility of the stock. I believe the company is worth $5 p/s with current oil and gas prices, which rises to $7 if those rise (to $75 oil and $3 natural gas) due to sentiment improvement+Apache would drill more and therefore need more midstream infrastructure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALTM, APA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice.