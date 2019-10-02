Gulf Island Fabrication: A Near Net-Net With Upside

Introduction

The saying 'cheap can always get cheaper' is applicable to my investment thesis on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI). I wrote up the company in March of this year and since that publication the stock is down almost 50%. Shareholder's equity has remained constant and the company's backlog has increased, but poor operating performance and lackluster capital allocation continue to weigh on the share price. Adding insult to injury, GIFI is scheduled to be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 on October 1st which will presumably put additional pressure on the stock as index trackers remove it from their holdings. I was bullish on the company at $9 a share and without major bad news or a negative change in the company's balance sheet I am even more optimistic about GIFI's prospects at $5.50 a share. The value of the company's cash and PPE assets alone imply upside of 100%, and if management is able to reach break-even EBITDA as projected by the end of the year I think a sizable portion of the value gap can be closed quickly. If not, more patience will be required from shareholders, but the company's assets and cheap price provide an ample margin of safety against long-term ruin.

The Balance Sheet

The most appealing part of a GIFI investment is the margin of safety provided by the company's balance sheet. Using the company's latest 10-Q, we can see that current assets ($178 million) are greater than all of the company's debt ($84 million) and their market cap ($86 million at the time of this writing) combined. While GIFI arguably isn't a net-net (in the event of a liquidation their contract assets and assets held for sale would almost certainly be written down), its assets are being drastically undervalued. It is worth noting that $76 million of those current assets are cash or cash equivalents and that the company reached a negative enterprise value on an intra-day basis on September 27th. GIFI's 'property, plant, and equipment' has depreciated $4 million so far in 2019 but still comes in at an additional $76 million. As I explored in my previous article, comparable asset sales in 2018 suggest that GIFI could get a fair price for the PPE on their balance sheet, and if anything these assets might be undervalued. Finally, the company avoids interest expenses and scheduled capital requirements by remaining free of long-term debt.

Operational Issues

GIFI's steep discount to book value implies that the company is posting large losses and burning cash. While GIFI's situation isn't quite that dire, their operating performance leaves much to be desired. The problems start right at the top-line numbers. Despite growing revenue 33% YoY through the first two quarters of 2019, GIFI recorded negative gross margins as the cost of revenue grew more than the revenue itself. When you have negative gross margins, the rest of your income statement is also going to look pretty rough and so far through 2019 GIFI has a net loss of over $8 million despite a 20% reduction in SG&A expenses. The cash flow situation it a little better, with 'only' a $3 million negative cash burn from operations, but any way you look at it the company is not delivering value from their operations despite growing their backlog and reducing fixed costs.

GIFI faces three major problems that are contributing to their operational difficulties. First and foremost, their shipyard division is losing money due to 'surprise' increases in their production costs and a low-margin backlog of work. In Q2 2019 this division lost $3.5 million on $37.5 million in revenue for a nearly -10% net margin. The main culprit appears to be poor expense planning on GIFI's part, with the company making aggressive bids for their project work and then having to raise their cost estimates once the projects kick off. $2.3 million of Q2's loss was due to 'forecast costs increases' on two of their ongoing tugboat projects. Gross margins would still have been negative without these losses, demonstrating that the shipyard division's margins were poor in the first place. Unfortunately, the shipyard division accounts for the majority of GIFI's revenue and has been the fastest growing division of late.

The second major problem is continued underutilization of their fabrication facilities. Despite selling off two of their fabrication yards in 2018 the company is still well below their production capacity at their remaining yards, which is resulting in negative gross margins for the division. The gap is narrower than in the shipyard division, but in Q2 fabrication still lost $1.2 million on over $22 million in revenue. As a very brief aside, the only division that isn't losing money, the services division, is also the only division that isn't growing, with flat revenue so far through two quarters.

Finally, GIFI is facing upward wage pressure in a number of their facilities due to low unemployment and competition for workers in the surrounding region. CEO Kirk Meche, speaking about margin pressure in their Jennings, LA projects, stated:

"Again, the challenge quite frankly is the contract labor situation in that facilities. There is a lot of pressure from the Lake Charles locations with the petrochemical boom that's happening. So we are going through a different process in terms of value weight and subcontracted labor when it gets into facilities."

(Source: Q2 Conference Call)

Wage pressure is particularly difficult to combat because it is a factor largely outside of GIFI's control. The company needs workers to complete their projects and right now the environment is such that workers are hard to find and require additional expense to keep.

Where Improvement Will Come From

Although GIFI has a number of challenges to overcome, there are some positive signs that operating improvements are not far off. Starting in the shipyard division, the major driver of poor margins has been their on-going contract to deliver ten new harbor tugboats. GIFI has needed to raise expected costs on this project multiple times, including a $1.4 million increase in Q2 due to higher than anticipated labor costs. While these updated expectations lower the value of the entire project, the charge itself is a one-time event and will not be a drag on quarterly earnings in Q3. GIFI is also working through a ferry construction project that management reports is generating margins 'higher than what we've seen traditionally in the shipyard world.' While the remaining tug work is likely to be a wash for GIFI, if they can avoid further one-time charges and complete some of their higher margin projects there is reason for optimism in the shipyard division. Management pointed out on the last conference call:

"...in the Shipyard division where the lion share of our backlog resides, we were EBITDA positive in the first quarter and again, absent the project impacts would have been so in the second quarter."

(Source: Q2 Conference Call)

The underutilization problem in the fabrication division is being partially mitigated by increasing revenue in that area. The division's margins are negative through the first half of 2019, but have improved to -4% vs -6% through the first six months of 2018. The improvement came from increased revenue, which is up over 30% to $35 million. Management isn't particularly bullish on the fabrication situation, stating "the [biggest] challenge is on the fabrication side right now", but even if the situation doesn't improve the company has shown a willingness to sell underused fabrication assets and still has that option at its disposal. Normally selling assets due to low demand would be a bad sign, but with so much of GIFI's current value coming from its balance sheet, I wouldn't be discouraged to see them sell additional facilities for capital gains.

Finally, GIFI's services growth has been stagnant but the division consistently posts positive margins. Through the first half of the year the division has posted a 9% and 7% gross and net margin, respectively. Services had a $13 million scheduled backlog going into Q3 (vs $24 million in Q2 revenue), in line with the backlog numbers going into Q2 ($15 million). If the company can prioritize growing the services pipeline, those improvements should go right to the bottom line. While economic activity in the nearby petrochemical industry is causing pressure on the wages GIFI needs to pay its employees, it also indicates that there are opportunities for management to sign some service agreements to grow the only profitable portion of their business.

Investment Thesis

As GIFI improves its operating metrics and potentially returns to positive cash flow, the company will trade closer to book value, which currently sits at about $12 per share. On a fundamental level, the company's assets are credibly worth about double the current market cap and the excess cash and lack of debt allow GIFI plenty of time to improve their performance. Backup options for share appreciation could include the sale of additional facilities to unlock some of their stored asset value, the implementation of 'strategic alternatives' to boost shareholder return (perhaps a dividend or share repurchase plan), or the sale of the entire company. The point is that there are multiple ways GIFI's shares can become more valuable, and there is downside protection against permanent capital loss. In other words, the company is an appealing low-risk, high-uncertainty investment.

Conclusion

GIFI is a mediocre company trading at a very appealing price. The company faces real difficulties in rising labor costs, underutilization of their manufacturing facilities, and low-margin projects in their backlog, but there are glimmers of hope on the horizon and the substantial discount to assets provides a large margin of safety for new investors. I thought this company was cheap at $9, so you can take my outlook with a grain of salt, but I am more comfortable than ever with a GIFI investment if I can get shares for under $6 while valuing the company at $12 per share.

