OILX: Take The Long Global Crude Trade

OILX follows a methodology that gives exposure to Brent and WTI - there are benefits and detriments to this approach.

Over the last month, shares of the Etracs S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OILX) have fallen by about 1%, erasing the gains seen following the Saudi infrastructure attacks. Despite the fact that the market has retraced one of the largest price rallies witnessed in a single day in crude oil, I believe that there is more upside in OILX. Specifically, I believe that prices will rally through at least the next 6 months as OPEC cuts continue and roll yield enhances returns for the instrument.

Understanding OILX

Before diving into an analysis of the fundamentals of crude oil, let’s first dig into what exactly OILX is, as well as what it follows. OILX is an ETN provided by UBS which follows one of the more popular crude market indices, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index.

This index provided by S&P Global gives a methodology with exposure to both the Brent and WTI markets on a production-weighted basis. The basic idea behind this index is that it allows investors the ability to hold a “global” crude portfolio which reflects the general price of crude oil for the world rather than any specific market.

If you’re familiar with the crude markets, you’re likely aware that there are a few things to note about this specific methodology. First and foremost, investors need to be asking, “Why do I want a global exposure?” The reason why this is such a key question is due to the fact that Brent and WTI are highly correlated instruments. Specifically, the coefficient of correlation between these two crude prices on a weekly basis is an astronomical 90%. In other words, if you were to just hold a basket of just Brent futures or just WTI futures, the underlying returns would be highly similar and there wouldn’t be much difference between the end-of-day returns.

This said, this methodology employed by OILX does potentially have favor versus a pure Brent strategy or pure WTI strategy in that diversification across barrels allows for a different roll yield structure. Specifically, either contango or backwardation in Brent or WTI can have ramifications on roll yield which are better for traders at the end of the day. To understand this, here’s a quick explanation of roll yield.

Roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a forward curve in months later than the front-month contract. The basic idea behind roll yield is that there is a general tendency in financial markets for prices in the back of the curve to approach the price of the front-month contract as time progresses. This means that if you are holding long exposure in backwardation, roll yield will be positive, whereas long exposure in a contango market will see negative roll yield.

For holders of OILX, the diversified strategy means that roll yield is currently positive, with the Brent piece of the portfolio giving the strongest returns. Specifically, Brent futures are in about $1 of backwardation, whereas WTI futures are in about $0.09 per barrel of backwardation in the front of the curve. A strategy simply following WTI (the most active and liquid of the two) would see substantially lower roll yield than a strategy following both Brent and WTI.

In a nutshell, that’s basically the underlying methodology for OILX. It follows an S&P Global index which offers global exposure and diversified roll yield. Global exposure may or may not be that much of a value-add, but at present, roll yield diversification is definitely a plus. With this said, let’s jump into the fundamentals.

Crude Market Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding the fundamentals of crude oil, there are two relevant pieces for OILX: a global waterborne component (Brent) and a United States based land-based component (WTI). At present we are in luck because the larger fundamental theme impacting Brent is also impacting WTI.

The largest factor impacting fundamental balances across the globe is OPEC’s supply cuts. In the last few weeks of 2018, crude markets were collapsing and OPEC decided to institute a set of production cuts to balance the crude markets. This news immediately impacted the markets in that the price per barrel of crude oil began increasing when the cuts took effect, and the Brent markets pushed strongly into backwardation over the next few months.

The reason why OPEC cuts are a clear win for Brent is pretty simple. Brent is produced in the North Sea and is a waterborne barrel. This means that it comes straight from the sea and is generally placed on a ship which heads towards various global destinations. Since OPEC’s exports are almost entirely waterborne, Brent directly competes with several OPEC grades. This means that when OPEC cuts came into effect, the market had to draw more heavily on waterborne Brent and the price of Brent as well as the market structure increased.

OPEC cuts were impactful to the United States markets as well, but the case is a little more clouded. Specifically, the reason why the WTI story is a little more obscure has to do with the fact that an entire balance has to be factored in. Imports are just one piece of the equation making up the balance, but luckily, imports make up a substantial piece of the balance.

On the demand side for crude oil, refining runs have been very weak this year, with only a handful of weeks even coming in above the 5-year average.

All else equal, this would be strongly bearish for the price of crude oil, since as demand drops, the price generally must drop to find interested buyers. However, the decrease in imports has largely come in at even greater rates than the weakened refining yield, with almost every single week reported under the 5-year range.

This decrease in imports is due entirely to OPEC, with non-OPEC nations actually increasing imports in recent months.

This relationship of weak runs offset by weak imports has led to the second-largest year-to-date drop in inventories ever seen in the weekly data.

This relationship is bound to continue for at least the next 6 months, because OPEC has clearly stated that they intend to hold cuts through March 2020. As long as these cuts continue, inventories in the United States are generally going to fall (or build at a less-than-average pace), because the risk to demand is to the upside. In other words, it’s hard to see a case in which demand comes in at even weaker levels, because it’s already pretty dismal. Therefore, if we see a substantial change in demand, it will likely to be to the upside, and with an increase in demand, the weakness in supply will lead to higher prices to capture physical barrels.

Conclusion

OILX follows a methodology that gives exposure to both Brent and WTI futures. There are benefits and detriments to this approach, but at present, it is delivering strong roll yield to investors. The crude fundamentals are bullish because weakness in demand is being offset by greater weakness in supply. As long as this continues, we are likely to see a tighter market and prices push upwards in response. It’s a great time to start building a position in OILX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.