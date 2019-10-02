Precious Metals And Cryptocurrencies: Q3 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2019

Palladium is a runner up on the upside with an almost 7.5% percentage gain; rhodium continues to explode to the upside as the price rises to $5000 per ounce.

The precious metals sector of the commodities market was the best-performing sector in the third quarter of 2019 and so far for the year with gains in all of the metal.

The composite of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals gained 11.71 %. Precious metals moved 20.19% higher in 2017 posting its second consecutive annual gain. For the year ending on December 31, 2018, the precious metals sector was 3.46% lower. In Q3, the sector gained 7.05% and was 17.97% higher for the first nine months of 2019, as the metals added to the gains during the first half of the year over the past three months.

The losses in 2018 were likely the result of a more hawkish Federal reserve in the US. The Fed Funds rate rose four times by 25 basis points last year, boosting the short-term rate to 2.25-2.50%. At the same time, quantitative tightening caused rates to rise further out on the yield curve in the US. However, at the March FOMC meeting, the US central bank reversed course. The Fed had guided that the market should expect another two rate hikes in 2019 and the same in 2020. Projections for slower GDP growth at 2.1% in the US in 2019 on the back of weakening economic data caused the Fed to alter the course of monetary policy. On March 20, the Fed told markets there would likely be no rate hikes in 2019. They lowered their projection to only one 25 basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate in 2020. At the same time, they said that the program of balance sheet reduction would end in September 2019. On June 18, the Fed became even more dovish as recent economic data, and the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China caused the central bank to guide that the Fed Funds rate would lower before the end of 2019. At the July 31 meeting, the Fed lowered the rate by 25 basis points and immediately ended the program of quantitative tightening. Gold had been rallying on the prospects of lower interest rates, and the moves by the Fed lit a bullish fuse under the yellow metal.

Meanwhile, global interest rates continue to be at very low levels and are falling. In Europe, the ECB lowered its deposit rate by ten basis points in December. The central bank also told markets that quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per quarter would begin in November. Sluggish economic growth in Europe has put the ECB on a dovish path when it comes to monetary policy. The September meeting was the last for ECB President Mario Draghi as former

The gap remains wide between U.S. rates and other currency yields, which is a supportive factor for the value of the dollar. Even after two rate cuts, the gap between the US dollar and short-term euro rates stood at 2.25%-2.50% at the end of Q3.

The escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China increased fear and uncertainty in markets in Q3. On August 1 the President slapped new tariffs on China, and the Chinese retaliated. At the same time, the temperature increased in the Middle East in Q3 when a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil fields temporarily knocked 50% of Aramco's daily production offline. The tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran continue to rise in the region. U.S. and European relations with Russia remain strained. Saudi sovereign territory via missile attacks from Yemen.

In the US, Democrats in the House of Representatives have begun an impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The 2020 Presidential campaign season is now moving into full swing. While the 2016 campaign was one of the most divisive in history, the upcoming election is likely to be even more contentious.

The spectacular rise in digital currencies throughout 2017 came to a brutal end in 2018 as Bitcoin. The air went out of the cryptocurrency asset class balloon in Q3.

Precious metals are moving into Q4 with percentage gains in all of the members of the sector that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges over the first nine months of this year. The price of palladium rose to a new record high in Q3. Gold moved to new record levels in almost all world currencies except for Swiss francs and the US dollar during Q3. Palladium continues to rise to record levels.

Gold Review

Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. The yellow metal posted a 13.65% gain in 2017. Gold moved 2.14% lower in 2018. In Q3, the yellow metal gained 3.97% and was 14.39% higher over the first nine months of the year. Gold traded in a range between $1266.00 and $1566.20 so far this year and settled on September 30 at $1465.70 per ounce. The dollar index rose by 3.51% in Q2 and was 3.43% higher over the first nine months of the year. Gold's rise continues to be a testament to its overall strength in the current environment as it has diverged, considering the stronger dollar.

Gold has not only been moving higher in dollar terms but also in euro and yen currency terms, which is the sign of a bull market in the precious metal.

After two attempts to challenge the 2016 peak at $1377.50, the yellow metal put in a double top at $1365.40 in late January and early April which led to a lower low for 2018. Nearby gold futures traded to a low of $1161.40 in mid-August 2018. Since then the price has made higher lows, and higher highs as gold broke through its 2016 high at $1377.50 in June following the Fed meeting. Technical support now stands at the breakout level just below $1380 per ounce as we head into Q4.

Gold is moving into Q4 after a correction. The stronger dollar had not stood in front of recent gains throughout 2019. A less hawkish Fed is a supportive factor for the gold market. In the last quarterly report, I wrote, "I am bullish on gold for 2019 but would reconsider if the price moves below the $1236.50 and $1200 levels over the second quarter." Gold did not violate those levels on the downside as the price reached a low at $1266 in Q2. Central banks continue to be net buyers of gold with China and Russia leading the way as the two nations continue to build their reserves.

Silver Review

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. In 2017, the price of silver moved 7.42% higher. Silver lost 9.36% of its value in 2018. Silver underperformed gold in Q1 and Q2 this year. In Q3, silver outperformed the yellow metal as it moved 11.44% higher and was 9.38% higher for the first nine months of 2019. Silver had still underperformed gold since the end of 2018 as of the end of Q3. Silver traded in a range between $14.245 and $19.75 since the start of 2019. Silver had been consolidating, but it broke higher over the three months that ended on September 30. While gold rallied above its July 2016, silver was not able to challenge that level in Q3.

As the weekly chart highlights, price momentum crossed lower in overbought territory. Long-term support is at $13.635, which was the December 2015 low. Technical resistance is at the recent high at $19.54, which stands as the next level on the upside before the July 2016 peak at $21.095. Silver blew through the early 2019, 2018, 2017 highs in Q3 before correcting to below the $18 level. Silver is a metal that tends to surprise, and its recent price action could lead to a significant move if gold continues to rise. Silver closed Q3 at $16.998 per ounce on the continuous futures contract.

Platinum Review

Platinum recovered in Q3 and probed the $1000 level for the first time since early 2018. Platinum moved 15.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, it posted a 6.66% gain for the quarter, but it gave some of that back in Q2 as the price fell 1.58%. In Q3, platinum gained 5.33% and was up 10.57% after the first nine months of the year.

Platinum traded in a range between $780.90 and $1000.80 over the first nine months of 2019 and closed the third quarter below the midpoint as a selloff at the end of the quarter took the price below the $900 level. In August 2018, platinum fell to its lowest price since the fourth quarter of 2003, a decade and a half low for the precious metal. Platinum is a metal that offers significant value on a historical basis compared to the prices of all of the other precious metals. Since last summer, platinum probed below $800 per ounce on the nearby futures contract numerous times, but it did not make a lower low. The price action in gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium markets had a magnetic impact on platinum in Q3.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, around eighty percent, comes from South Africa. Most of the balance of output comes from Russia, the largest palladium producer, and the metal is a byproduct of nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Industrial demand continued to be weak for the rare precious metal as palladium use in automobiles has grown at the expense of platinum. For years, platinum traded at a significant premium to palladium, but that changed in Q4 of 2017.

Meanwhile, the fifteen-year low in platinum in Q3 2018 caused some primary producers in South Africa to close mine shafts where higher-cost production is no longer viable as the market price is below the cost of extraction. However, gains in palladium and rhodium are bound to eventually cause industrial users to turn to platinum as a substitute because of its higher density and higher resistance to heat. While platinum rallied in Q3, it still has lots of catching up to do when it comes to the price action in palladium and rhodium.

As the weekly chart shows, price momentum rose to overbought territory and crossed lower towards the end of Q3. The quarterly chart was in oversold territory but crossed higher. The monthly chart was in a neutral condition at the end of Q3.

Platinum had been cheap against gold for years, and it continued to be inexpensive on a historical basis in Q3. Meanwhile, platinum underperformed palladium over the quarter and remained historically cheap versus its sister metal. Platinum continues to be a metal with a compelling case for a significant price recovery.

Palladium Review

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in 2016, posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015 making it the worst-performing precious metal of that year. Palladium fell to lows of $451.50 per ounce in January 2016. Palladium moved an incredible 56.08% higher in 2017, making it the best performing commodity across all sectors for the year. Palladium moved 12.84% higher in 2018. In Q1, palladium continued to lead the precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures exchanges as it moved 12.08% higher making a series of new all-time highs. Q2 was no different as the price of the metal posted a 14.2% gain for the three months that ended on June 28. In Q3, palladium moved to a new all-time high and posted a 7.46% gain for the quarter. Palladium has increased in value by 37.55% so far in 2019 at the end of the first nine months. Palladium is the second-leading commodity of those that trade in the futures and forward markets so far this year.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, and South Africa, produces the majority of the world's palladium. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. Before the explosive move to the upside, the previous all-time high for palladium came in January 2001 at $1090 per ounce. In Q3, the metal peaked at $1693.00 per ounce. Palladium outperformed platinum, its sister metal and remains historically strong against the namesake PGM.

The risk in the palladium market increased with the price, and palladium has become a lot more volatile over the past months. The palladium market is in deficit as supplies cannot keep up with demand. The demand for palladium-based catalytic converters around the world that clean emissions from the air has exploded. By the end of Q3, palladium was at $1646.70 per ounce on September 30 and could be setting the stage for a higher high in Q4. Betting against the rally in palladium has been a losing proposition since early 2016. While palladium outperformed all precious metals in Q3, another precious metal that does not trade on the futures exchange has been explosive.

The price of rhodium, a byproduct of platinum output in South Africa moved significantly higher in 2018 and closed last year at $2300 bid at $2450 offered. In Q3, the price really took off on the upside with rhodium closing on September 30 at $4850 bid at $5250 offered, $1985 or 69.3% higher. The price of rhodium more than doubled so far in 2019. While palladium is a new all-time peak in 2019, the record level in the rhodium market is above the price at the end of Q3. Some analysts are calling for rhodium to rise to its record level, which is double the price as of the end of Q3.

The value proposition for platinum continues to be compelling as we move into Q4 2019, but that does not mean that the spreads at divergent historical levels cannot move further away from norms, as I wrote at the end of Q2. Platinum has been a very frustrating investment, while palladium and rhodium have offered incredible rewards since 2016. It could be only a matter of time before a magnetic parabolic move in the platinum market occurs.

Looking forward to Q4 2019 in the precious metals

All of the members of the precious metals sector posted gains in Q3 with silver leading the way. Silver tends to attract the most speculative demand, which is a sign of the bullish trend in the sector. The prospects for Q4 and beyond are different for the various metals. Palladium and rhodium are industrial metals. The decline in platinum output should continue to provide support for rhodium which could drive the price of the rare physical metal to much higher levels before it even threatens to challenge the 2007 peak at $10,000 per ounce. When it comes to palladium, rising demand for catalytic converters across the globe is supportive of the price of rare metal. Platinum and silver are precious metals with many industrial applications and investment angles. In platinum and silver, both metals have catching up to do when it comes to their price levels compared to gold and the other platinum group metals.

When it comes to the gold market, interest rates, the dollar, and fear and uncertainty drove the price higher, and above the 2016 peak and level of critical technical resistance at $1377.50 per ounce. The break to the upside took on a life of its own as trend-following traders and speculators could continue to pile into the gold market. The bullish technical breakout in gold and a continuation of higher highs should eventually ignite both the silver and the platinum markets. The next target on gold above the recent high is at the $1600 level. However, I believe gold is heading for a new all-time peak over the coming months and years.

Gold heads into Q4 way above its technical resistance level while silver remains below its 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. Gold rose to an all-time high in almost all currency terms except for US dollar and Swiss francs. In Q3, gold rose to a record level in euro currency terms.

Meanwhile, the bullish move in the digital currency asset class in Q2 faded in Q3. I continue to believe that an ETF product that has a robust custodial backbone for Bitcoin and many of the other digital currencies would bring a lot more interest and liquidity to the asset class, which would lift prices. The introduction of a digital token, Libra, by Facebook in June could add validation and lots of interest to the sector. Members of the US Congress object to the company's involvement in the cryptocurrency sector at the end of Q3.

In Q3, Bitcoin dropped 32.87%. Ethereum moved 42.67% lower in Q3. Litecoin's value moved 53.26% lower in Q3, while Ripple was 39.33% lower during the third quarter. Bitcoin Cash fell 47.41% in Q3, and Bitcoin Gold lost 72.38% in Q3 2019. While the losses were substantial, most of the tokens were at higher levels at the end of Q3 than at the end of last year. Only Ripple and Bitcoin Gold posted losses through the first nine months. Bitcoin was still over 100% higher at the end of Q3 compared to its closing price on December 31, 2018. The market cap of the entire digital currency market which comprises 2906 tokens, up 610 from the end of Q2, decreased from $347.407 billion at the end of Q2 to $220.249 billion at the end of Q3 2019. The market cap peaked at over $800 billion in December 2017. Moreover, the significant increase in new tokens diluted the asset class over the past three months. Over the past nine months, the market cap was 75.95% higher while Bitcoin gained 122.04%.

The ETFS Physical Precious Metal Basket Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is an ETF that represents a basket of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME for those who want exposure to the sector without trading the individual metals. GLTR is a liquid instrument with $438.62 million in net assets and an average of 27,028 shares trading each day. Both the net assets and average daily volume increased from the end of Q2 because of the bull market in the precious metals sector. The top holdings of GLTR include:

Precious metals may continue to be one of the most exciting sectors during the final quarter of 2019, given their long history as monetary instruments and stores of value. GLTR moved from $68.07 at the end of Q2 to $72.58 per share at the end of Q3, an increase of 6.63% for the quarter that ended on September 30. GLTR marginally underperformed the composite given GLTR's holdings which were almost 58% invested in gold which was up 3.97% for the quarter. The next leg of the bull market in precious metals that began in the early 2000s continued through Q3, and the prospects for Q4 continue to look golden.

The author is long gold, silver, and platinum.