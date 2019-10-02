Blackstone Is A Long-Term Buy, Short-Term Hold

Covered calls can more than double your effective yield of your shares now that we may be near a temporary top in share price.

It has been a great year for alternative asset managers/private equity firms. In the past year, The Blackstone Group (BX) is up 21.8% in price appreciation compared to just 0.55% for the S&P 500 (SPY). Total return with dividends is closer to a 28% return. This is also after a pretty brutal -11.5% shellacking over the past week of September. After this substantial pullback, should investors jump in at these prices?

The Business

The Blackstone Group is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, with total assets under management of $545.5 billion. Blackstone raises investor funds and then deploys capital into opportunistic opportunities, such as real estate, credit/loans or other investments. Blackstone charges base fees and then performance fees based on certain hurdles which is common for an asset manager (typically around 2% base and 20% of the excess returns above the hurdle). While these fees are based upon the total value of the assets under management, they are a recurring source of income to BX, and represents the relatively non-lumpy part of their earnings.

Since earning base fees from holding other people's cash is so lucrative, we want to see the amount of client assets grow. Fee-earning AUM totaled 387.8 billion at quarter end, and represents 16% growth YoY. Fee related earnings, which include performance bonuses for exceeding returns hurdles came in at $796 billion YTD, which has grown by 18% YoY.

This steady growth in fee related earnings will be the main driving force behind Blackstone's continued share price appreciation. The market loves predictability, and this is about as good as it gets. Especially heartening to see is that the earnings margin is also improving for BX.

The other half of Distributable Earnings comes from realized gains. Raising funds and deploying cash in opportune investments are only half of the story. At some point Blackstone will elect to sell, collect its massive gains and move on. After all, the capital it's using is other people's cash and they will eventually want it back (typically a lock-up period of about 7 years). This is why the market likes to see a lot of investment activity, mainly selling/realizations by Blackstone, because it means that it will have higher earnings in the upcoming quarter. Since BX has stated that they seek to distribute around 85% of total distributable earnings each quarter, you can get a rough estimate about the size of the distribution payout based on headline activity.

Speaking of headline activity, Blackstone has been in the news a lot lately. Since August 1st:

8/1 Sold some or all of its stake in Refinitiv for $27 billion after being part of a group that bought it for $20 billion last year.

8/5 Bought a 10-15% stake in private equity firm, BC Partners.

8/27 Offered to buyout the rest of Tallgrass Energy it doesn't already own (had a 44.2% stake).

9/11 Raised 20.5 billion of investor capital for a new real estate fund.

9/16 Offered to buyout Dream Global REIT, a popular German office and industrial REIT.

9/17 Sold 44 million of the 102 million shares that they own of Invitation Homes (INVH) after a 32% 1-year total return on the stock.

9/19 Bought a partial stake in Taubman's South Korean shopping center.

9/20 Bought five Greek hotels.

9/24-9/26 Closed on $18.7 billion worth of US logistics assets, and created a new European logistics company that is an aggregation of its past industrial/logistics acquisitions totaling about 1 billion square feet.

9/30 Offered to buyout the industrial assets of Colony Capital (CLNY).

This is a dizzying pace of deals, even for Blackstone. The first thought that comes to mind is that BX simply has too much money (well, less after spending all of that money). Yes, most of these deals were acquisitions, not divestments, so they won't be immediately bumping up earnings. However, these investments are sure to generate returns, and more importantly fees, for years to come.

Shareholder Returns

One of the biggest complaints is the aforementioned distribution payout policy. It often causes errors in reported yield when it's recently low, or errors to the upside when a big quarter payout skews the picture. It also, in my opinion, drives away some of the older retiree population that seeks a steady and predictable income. However, I would prefer that more companies elect to distribute as a percentage of earnings so that the company always has cash flow with which to reinvest. After all, if we didn't believe in management's ability to produce outsized returns, we wouldn't be investing with them anyway. As fee-earning AUM continues to grow, you will see the distributions creep upward.

I'm also delighted to see that the total share count outstanding has decreased slowly over time. It's no secret that compensation is high in this industry, but by buying back shares they can help improve per-share metrics. Most of the 7 million shares repurchased in the past quarter were around $40 per share, which means that they did not waste money like many companies that engage in buybacks.

Risks

Because of the stable fee structure of its AUM and the fact that the distribution will unlikely exceed ~85% of earnings, there are few risks for BX. The largest risk involves a sudden market crash that drops clients' assets and lowers the associated fees, and most significantly the performance fees:

Image from BX 2Q19 10-Q

Obviously you wouldn't be able to earn those lucrative performance fees if you didn't have good performance. A 10% sudden drop in the market would see a 30% decline in revenues. This is why BX will usually track the market pretty closely (outside of this year's huge outperformance). The best time to invest in a company like Blackstone is when the market drop has occurred and we have a quarter or two of ugly results. That whole time, BX is investing in assets on sale and will ride the recovery higher than before.

If you had invested at the last two times that earnings results were ugly, October 15th 2015 and January 31st 2019, you would be sitting on an average annual return of 20.1% for the first date, and a total return of 57.1% for the second (99.3% annualized). Buying the dip has never been more useful than for this company.

Our Preferred Way to Play It: Covered Calls

One of my favorite ways to juice a little extra income from holdings when I think something might be becoming overvalued is to sell short-term covered call options. In exchange for a nice premium (upfront cash payment, in this case we are getting paid), I agree to sell shares at a certain price if the actual price meets or exceeds the strike price on the specified date. You keep the original premium whether your shares are sold away or not, meaning that you would ideally have the price just miss executing and you keep both the cash and the shares.

On August 22nd, I sensed that Blackstone's price was getting a little hot after a ~32% run-up in appreciation. I sold a covered call for December 20th 2019 at a $55 strike price for a $104 premium after commission. Since that time this call option is now worth just $40 (0.40 per contract). It's looking like we'll keep the money and the shares at this point. That is more than a 6% annualized return on the premium alone, not to mention the dividends on the underlying shares adding another 4+%.

The value of covered calls has greatly decreased in the past week now that the share price is down 11.5%, but you can still employ this strategy now or preferably when the stock has recovered a bit.

Image from Ally Financial BX option chain

While not nearly as good as a 1.04 per contract at $55 in December, I think a 1.23 premium for $49 on November 15th is pretty decent. The $50 strike is also attractive. However, I would wait for BX to recover a little before selling a covered call and see if I couldn't get a few extra dollars. I chose the November 15th option because I like to sell covered calls that execute shortly after an ex-dividend date. In this case, November 15th is about two and a half weeks after their next ex-dividend date when the share price will have dropped by about 0.48 per share. This both guarantees you at least another dividend payout and reduces the likelihood that your shares will be called away.

If you were to buy the dip and immediately sell a covered call at 49 on November 15th for $123, you would instantly get a 2.6% return on the premium, get a guaranteed dividend of around $48 for another 1% return, and then, if it were called away at 49, you would sell for a realized gain of $179, a 3.8% return, bringing your total return to 7.4% for 6 weeks of time. Annualized, this is a 64% return. You do lose out on the upside if shares blow past 49, as you would be forced to sell at 49 regardless of how high the price went. By keeping the time duration short, though, you can minimize the chance of an unseen meteoric rise in share price.

Summary

Blackstone is one of those rare stocks that you can afford to buy and forget. Their superior management and opportunistic acquisitions have produced incredible returns. Their fee-earning asset management business is continuing to grow at double-digit rates. In the event of market turmoil, the pain in share price is incredibly short-lived and has proven to be an absolute gift in terms of times to invest. We also discussed selling covered calls, which I recommend doing now that shares have run-up so much this year and we might be facing a market top. The extra income will prove to be handy when it comes time to jump in after the eventual ugly quarter or two in the future.

