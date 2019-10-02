Buy Wells Fargo Before The Scandal Discount Disappears

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Most of the time, when discussing the world's largest, most-liquid, most-analyzed companies, I tend to think markets are reasonably efficient. While prices can move away from fair value, generally the biggest companies in the S&P 500 are at least reasonably close to accurately priced. The top couple dozen stocks by market cap are extremely well-known, have tons of analyst coverage, and as such, you tend to not get so many compelling investment opportunities within this group of stocks.

That said, sometimes even in the market's most well-known stocks, a highly auspicious investment opportunity emerges. As frequent readers know, I've been highly bullish on banks this summer, buying the sector aggressively and profiling various banking shares to invest in over the past few months.

Sometimes, the reaction I get to these articles is along the lines of – that's a great lesser-known bank, but why not just buy Wells Fargo (WFC) when it is this cheap? And you know what? That's a fair statement.

Yes, I see something like State Street (STT) having more than 50% upside over the next 18 months. Which is probably more than you're going to get in WFC stock over the same time period. But I can make a solid case for Wells Fargo rallying at least 25% over the next year or two in addition to paying its generous 4% dividend yield along the way.

As I was writing this article, news broke that Wells Fargo has finally wrapped up its CEO search, bringing in the highly competent Charles Scharf. Scharf has previously been the CEO of both Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Visa (V).

Wells' board of directors had said that it would bring in an outsider to become the new CEO. However, as the CEO search dragged on all summer, it seemed increasingly likely that the bank might be forced to elevate interim CEO Allen Parker to the permanent position. That would have reflected negatively on Wells' franchise if they couldn't bring in a reputable outsider to take the reins. But last week proved that the wait was worth it - Wells Fargo is now making a full break from the past with Mr. Scharf taking over. Notably, Bank of New York's stock fell 5% on Friday as well. This shows that Scharf was a valued leader there, and will be missed as he moves to Wells Fargo.

Not surprisingly, WFC stock surged on Friday. It appeared that the last chance to buy Wells under $50 and with a 4% dividend yield had passed. But given this week's sharp sell-off in financials, one more chance has appeared to board the Wells Fargo stagecoach before its northbound journey starts:

Strong Returns Ahead: The Math Is Shockingly Simple

One big gripe with the Wells Fargo story is that the bank is not allowed to grow its asset base for the time being. With its Net Interest Margin trending down and a cap placed on its total asset size, doesn't that mean Wells Fargo is doomed to declining earnings and thus a lackluster share price performance going forward?

Not so fast. Based merely on current net income earnings power, Wells Fargo is set to deliver double digit total returns from this price. Assuming no growth in revenues and slightly lower Net Interest Margins in coming years, WFC stock is still set to produce strong returns. That's due to two main factors: lower costs, and the share buyback.

Right now, Wells Fargo's efficiency ratio is well out of line with other banking peers. The efficiency ratio is a bank's non-interest expenses in proportion to its revenues. A major national bank typically aims for something in the 50% range, whereas smaller regional banks tend to be closer to 60%. Like golf, the lower the ratio, the better.

Wells should be around 55%, or better, instead it's currently up at 63%, which would be fairly poor for a smaller bank and is simply not acceptable for a firm of its scope and scale.

That said, it's understandable why Wells Fargo is so inefficient at the moment. The bank has heavy legal and compliance costs related to dealing with all the wrongdoing from a few years ago. These costs should decline over the next 2-3 years as these issues are resolved. Additionally, Wells should be able to control employee costs and, in particular, bonuses. Until a few years ago, Wells Fargo was rapidly growing, and presumably they had to pay big performance bonuses to reward all that frenetic expansion. With the asset cap in place, Wells Fargo's priorities naturally switch toward efficiency and cost-cutting.

Overall, Wells Fargo sees its efficiency ratio improving to the 55-59% range over the next four years. Investing blog Concentrated Compounding ran the math and found that if Wells is able to get cost savings sufficient to drive a 55% efficiency ratio, it'd save roughly $8 billion per year. Less dramatic savings toward the 59% end of the range would save closer to $4 billion per year.

Based on those figures, Concentrated Compounding models Wells Fargo's earnings jumping to $7.85 per share in 2021 with the larger cost savings and $6.81 per share with the more modest $4 billion of annual savings. Needless to say, both would be an explosive surge from the current $4.50 or so of forward earnings. Slap a mere 10x P/E ratio of 2021 earnings and you have at least 35% upside from here, get to a 12-13x P/E ratio and the stock could nearly double.

Perhaps it takes longer to get the cost savings through. On the most recent conference call, CFO John Shrewsberry stated that:

There is enormous opportunity on the cost takeout side. The question for our team right now is how to prioritize that versus getting things right from a risk control and compliance perspective. Because in some cases, those desires are competing for the same technology resources, for example, are the same subject matter expert bandwidth, for example. There is a very long list of ways to make Wells Fargo continually more efficient and getting that prioritized along with some of these very urgent requirements in our risk and control environment is really what the management team is most highly focused on.

I personally am not assuming that Wells Fargo will get all the way towards its cost savings targets by 2021, leading to such a huge EPS jump as Concentrated Compounding modeled. That said, anyone valuing Wells Fargo on today's earnings is missing the big picture; the company is vastly under-earning its potential and its net income should rise sharply in coming years even if NIMs remain depressed and the bank can't grow assets. The combination of a huge share buyback and rising profit margins does wonders for EPS.

Even for people that appreciate the earnings power boost that the bank's return to normal costs will provide, there's another angle that most folks overlook. That is that reducing excess capital causes your metrics to improve, thus justifying a higher share price.

Wells Fargo (and plenty of other big banks) have stockpiled gobs of excess capital in recent years in response to both regulatory pressure and the hangover from the 2008 crisis. Unfortunately, this capital comes at a cost. Many investors assume more excess capital is inherently better. But it's not always the case.

Too much excess capital reduces your returns on equity and assets without giving shareholders any meaningful benefit. As you return capital to shareholders via buyback, not only do earnings per share rise, but your ROE improves dramatically. This, in turn, tends to lead to a higher premium that investors will pay compared to book value. As the following chart shows, as excessive capital piled up, Wells Fargo's P/B ratio collapsed:

As you can see, excluding a couple months of the financial crisis and the 2011 European scare, Wells is now at its lowest price/book ratio since the early 1990s. Even before the scandals broke a few years ago, Wells Fargo never recovered to anything close to its pre-crisis price/book valuation ratio.

A big part of that is because it simply is keeping way more capital tied up now than it did prior to the crisis. Let's be clear, Wells Fargo isn't going to achieve the same sorts of profitability metrics that it did pre-2008 anytime soon. It may never see a 3x book value again either. But the combination of less excess capital and the scandal-related costs disappearing could easily push P/B back up to, say, 1.8x, which would represent 50% upside from today's price. Throw in rising book value over time, and you can start to see how the share price could double over the next 4-5 years:

Wells Fargo has grown book value very consistently since the financial crisis, and has more than doubled it over the past 10 years. As you can see, the share price has a lot more fluctuation than book value does, but over time Wells will keep growing the inherent value of its business fairly quickly. Throw in a revaluation of the stock to a more normal P/B ratio, and you have a strong upside case.

Scandals Are Behind It

Another common complaint with WFC stock now is that they did a lot of bad things a few years ago. And that's true. But at this point, what's that have to do with Wells Fargo's returns going forward?

The bank has already replaced the management team that was responsible for that overly aggressive behavior. The new outsider CEO is another clean break with the past.

And the bank has paid significant fines and reached agreements with regulators to cure its previous wrongdoing. Additionally, and I know this may come as a surprise, but big banks have a reputation for engaging in aggressive often unscrupulous behavior. Wells Fargo isn't going to live under a uniquely dark cloud as far as that goes. TD (TD) got hit for aggressive marketing as well. JP Morgan (JPM) had its London Whale and now appears to be in the line of fire for personal loans to WeWork's Adam Neumann. Goldman Sachs (GS) had big problems in Malaysia. HSBC's (HSBC) alleged ties to Mexican cartels got profiled on a Netflix (NFLX) documentary. The list goes on. This doesn't absolve Wells' wrongdoing, but it's silly to value Wells at a permanent discount because of it.

Long story short, Wells Fargo stock is going to get rerated in coming months and years as people start to forget about its past scandals and instead focus on its earnings power. The bank is vastly underperforming its potential at the moment, and will reap far higher profits in coming years as temporary costs are stripped out. Throw in a massive share buyback on top of that, and WFC stock has an easy path to a significantly higher share price.

