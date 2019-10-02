Adient's Fundamental Struggles Intensified By Negative Macroeconomic Forces

In 2019, Adient (ADNT) has seen its stock subject to choppy trading after a steep decline from its 52-week high of $45.17. In the last two quarters, the price of ADNT has been bound in a range between $12 and $26 with several 20-day and 50-day crossover points. Only recently has the stock entered a long-term technical downtrend when the 200-day average crossed below both short-term indicators in July. However, amidst the volatility, the bottoms of the range have been trending higher first around $12 (52-week low), around $16 in May, and more recently around $17 in August. The trading range should be resolved as the range narrows in on $26, but whether or not it will overcome its fundamental weakness is still unclear.

From Finviz

Despite a fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat both the EPS and revenue Wall Street estimates, ADNT has experienced a bit of a fundamental decline. After year-over-year revenue growth peaked in 2018 fiscal Q3 (a year ago) at 11.87 percent, all three 2019 quarters have seen negative revenue growth averaging -5.07 percent. EPS in the 2019 quarters was also chopped to about 20-30 percent of what was reported in 2018 quarters after restructuring some non-core assets. After GAAP adjustments, EBIT for the latest quarter (2019 fiscal third quarter) is still down -37 percent.

The car seating manufacturer's struggles didn't start there and were brought about by several different factors. Revenues peaked at the beginning of 2018 (Q2 of fiscal 2018) and saw a steep decline as the company began its quest to revitalize the balance sheet with the appointment of Doug DelGrosso as the new CEO. He set in motion a "100-day" plan to address underperforming operations and a debt-heavy balance sheet. The metrics he specifically targeted were EBITDA and cash flow as outlined in the 2018 fiscal Q4 earnings report:

From Seeking Alpha; Earnings Slides

So far, those metrics haven't staged a comeback yet. EBITDA is still trending below ADNT's revenue bottom even when taking into account the restructuring costs accumulated over the period. This includes an $809 million restructuring cost in Q4 FY18 and $159 million of costs in the first three quarters of FY19. Free cash flow is also lagging the FY18 high with the latest quarter coming in more than $50 million than the year before. Most of the cash flow shrinkage came from slumping cash from operations which saw some extra lag in Q1 FY19 from a $451 million loss in accounts payable. However, the large drop in cash from operations was offset by smaller investing cash spend, notably capital expenditures slowed by about 29 percent and asset sales increased slightly.

Of course, the struggling metrics have also coincided with macroeconomic headwinds that are likely to reduce the chances of ADNT making a strong comeback. In the latest conference call, management suggest tariffs will have a negative earnings effect of $15 million in FY2019, slightly better than the $20 million expected before Mexico and Canada steel tariffs were dropped. However, Trump's 10 percent tariffs that began on September 1 are likely to reverse any positive benefits. One would hope that tariffs will only have transitory effects on ADNT's operations, but even if a trade deal is negotiated, one should expect some new uncertainty in those supply chain relationships.

Auto sales across the globe have also struggled so far in 2019 signaling some demand softness in ADNT's markets. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, year-over-year auto sales in the US have grown at near-zero or negative rates so far in 2019. The largest declines came in April, -4.1 percent, and February, -3.0 percent. In its two largest foreign segments, Europe and China auto sales were also dismal. According to Bloomberg, auto sales were down 7.9% year-on-year in June, the biggest decline this year and the ninth in the last 10 months. Nikkei Asian Review pointed to new auto sales in China falling by 4.4 percent in July extending a streak of monthly contractions to 13.

The effects of macroeconomic forces are having a marked effect on production across its segments. In the first nine months of 2019, global production is down -5.0 percent with a whopping -12.3 percent decline in China leading the downtrend. Europe's production is down about on trend at -5.4 percent, but that segment and China both lag North America which is mostly flat at -0.8 percent. These geographical trends will favor domestic (US) automakers and auto part suppliers. ADNT's heavier foreign sales mix could leave it lagging some peers which maintain a larger domestic segment. As of FY2019 Q3, ADNT's geographic sales percentages were 45.7 percent Americas, 40.4 percent EMEA, and 13.9 percent Asia. Notably, the Americas became the largest sales region in 2019 as EMEA sales dropped 11.7 percent in the first three quarters of FY2019.

With the new CEO's plan, ADNT is spending quite a bit on restructuring fees. The extra spending calls into question the heavy debt load that ADNT has accumulated. In fact, in the last quarter, the firm's debt grew another $346 million to $3.77 billion. While debt was added, the company used the new credit facility to shift some shorter-term loans due in 2021 to longer-term debt due in 2024 and 2026. However, the new debt is at a much higher interest rate which suggests the new management will be eyeing an increase in growth that may demand a more aggressive strategy.

ADNT's cheaper price is definitely deserved as it continues to go through a period of restructuring and a tough macroeconomic environment. Some of the economic pressures feel temporary as trade negotiations between China and the US are supposedly improving (no one can really be sure) and strong consumption with low rates should be good for ADNT's industry. Trading should retest the near-term high around $26 before making a major move, so investors should monitor that point. At that point, there should be some clarification about whether people think that the current ADNT fundamental position is likely to change. Therefore, investors should avoid taking a position at the moment and wait for trading to move off the current $26 resistance. Though any existing positions can justify holding the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.