MAV Beauty Brands: High Cost Structure Makes It A Difficult Buy

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCPK:MAVBF) is a fairly recent publicly traded Canadian company in the personal care industry. Its IPO was in early July 2018. Prior to this, it was a privately held corporation with nearly 30 years of history. It currently owns the following three brands: Renpure, Cake, and Marc Anthony, with a strategy to grow its business internationally.

At the time of its IPO, the stock was trading at $14. As of today (late September 2019), the stock has shed more than two-thirds of its value and sits at its current price of $4.34. When a stock has dropped this much in value, it creates buying opportunities for investors. However, I do not see this to be the case with MAV Beauty Brands. A number of financial metrics shows this firm operates at a disadvantage to its much larger competitors.

Some Good Points for MAV Beauty Brands

Before I delve into the negative, the company does have growth momentum. There are a couple areas where MAV Beauty Brands is doing well:

Over a 14 year period, the company claims it has a 3.7% of compound annual growth (OTCPK:CAGR):

Source: MAV Beauty Brands Investor Presentation

Its products are sold in value oriented retailers such as off-price retailers, dollar store chains, and club format stores. This segment is popular among shoppers and it continues to grow.

Its revenue is steadily growing showing there is demand for its products

However, the above factors together are not enough to make it a worthwhile investment.

MAV Beauty Brands is Over Priced & Operates at a Lower Gross Margin

After factoring in the cost of sales, MAV Beauty Brands earns less than its competition:

Source: Various Financial Statements

For every dollar in sales as of Q2-2019, MV Beauty Brands takes in $0.49 while its competition collects upwards of at least $0.62. One reason why MAV Beauty Brands operates at a disadvantage is it may not have the economies of scale that its bigger competitors possess. A competitor like L'Oreal (OTCPK: LRLCF) or Estee Lauder (EL) may have production facilities and distribution channels in countries where it can produce at a lower cost.

Since MAV Beauty Brands operates as a cost disadvantage, any large expenditure can quickly erode its bottom line. This explains why its earnings per share has been thin in the past:

Source: Various Financial Statements

Side note: Coty (COTY) shows a large EPS loss because of an asset impairment charge. In the last several quarters its financial have taken a hit because of restructuring costs and asset write offs.

In looking at the PE ratio, it also shows the stock is over priced compared to other beauty product / fragrance companies:

In looking at the 2016 to 2018 PE ratio of Estee Lauder, L'Oreal, and Inter Parfums, the PE ratio hovers from a low of 26.38 to a high of 44.18. MAV Beauty Brands in the past 2 quarters scored above this range, this implies the stock price is a bit too rich given what it earns every quarter.

Estee Lauder has a high PE ratio for its Q2-2019 results but I consider this an outlier since its prior figures shows a consistent lower PE figure.

Silver Lining: MAV Beauty Brands Could be a Takeover Target

Given the large price drop at MAV Beauty Brands, this could make the firm a good takeover target. MAV Beauty Brands operate in a good niche and companies looking to expand its product portfolio can consider this firm for a fraction of its cost from a year ago. But this is speculation and given the current economic climate, there may not be any appetite for acquisitions in the industry at the moment.

Verdict: Not a Buy

Given the high cost structure at MAV Beauty Brands, I'm not convinced this is a good investment. MAV Beauty Brands may be slowly growing but its competitors offer way more value for its stock price and earnings, investors are better off investing in the competition than in MAV Beauty Brands.

I would give this stock a pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.