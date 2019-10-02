Ballantyne Strong Is Getting Back On Track

Management is hinting at the possibility of a business unit sale or merger which could help unlock value.

The stock is very illiquid and has a very low float.

Ballantyne Strong is a microcap stock with zero analyst coverage about to benefit from its turnaround efforts.

Ballantyne Strong (BTN) is a microcap with zero analyst coverage. The last article on Seeking Alpha was in 2016. BTN is also a high volatility, low float, low volume microcap. Management has reinitiated doing conference calls after a one-year hiatus.

What caught my attention to the company was the frequent open market purchases of stock made by the company CEO, who also owns a private equity fund. In fact, it is under his fund that they make the stock purchases. The name of his private equity fund is Fundamental Global Investors.

About 63% of the total shares outstanding of BTN are held by three funds. As of the last proxy statement, Fundamental Global investors owns 31.1% of shares outstanding, Ariel investments owns 24.7% and Dimensional fund owns 7.1%.

Management has hinted at the possibility of M&A opportunities or sale of a business unit. It might be a catalyst to unlock value.

Business Overview

Ballantyne Strong has gone through some business evolution throughout the years. The company was founded in 1932 and operated as a designer and manufacturer of film projectors. The company went public in 1995 and by then, as the business continued evolving through acquisitions, they operated under two business segments: Theater and lighting. The theater segment included products such as digital projectors, digital audio systems, IMAX screens, servers, and service and maintenance.

The majority of their revenues came from the movie theater industry as the company was the beneficiary of the change from analog to digital. This tailwind resulted in the company achieving record-high revenues of $184M in 2011. From 2008 to 2011 revenues tripled and net income reached $10M, their highest amount in the last 15 years.

At the end of 2012, management knew the opportunity for growth in the movie industry would end, as it almost completed the transition to digital. As a result, in 2013 they bought Convergent Media (a subsidiary of Sony Electronics) to venture into the digital media space. They described Convergent Media in the press release as follows:

Convergent Media Systems Corporation, a Georgia corporation (“CMS”), provides video integration services to the enterprise market and creates and delivers digital signage content to the digital out-of-home market. CMS operates from its offices in the United States and Canada and has customers in North America.

According to management, Convergent Media was acquired to generate a growing stream of recurring revenue and expected to reduce earnings volatility. The price paid for the acquisition was $17.4M.

Optimism was high as the acquisition was expected to be accretive to earnings:

Ballantyne Strong expects the transaction to be $0.06-$0.10 accretive to earnings per share in 2014 and $0.15-$0.20 accretive to earnings per share in 2015. In addition, Ballantyne believes there are opportunities to improve working capital management that should result in higher cash flow generated from Convergent’s operations.

Activist Involvement In Ballantyne Strong

Convergent Media didn’t perform up to expectations. There were no earnings accretion and the company went from positive net income to a net loss position. This led to an activist involvement led by Fundamental Global Investors, followed by a proxy contest. Here is a quick timeline of the events:

During 2014, Fundamental Global Investors, led by now CEO of BTN Kyle Cerminara started accumulating shares in the company, reaching 14.7% of the shares outstanding. Other notable investment fund accumulating shares was Ariel Investments, also reaching 14.7% of the shares outstanding.

On November 5 th , 2014, BTN’s board of directors adopted a poison pill (Rights Plan). Under the poison pill, any shareholder owning over 15% of the shares outstanding would face massive dilution. If two shareholders owned more than 15%, it would also have qualified to activate the poison pill. The board of directors passed the vote.

, 2014, BTN’s board of directors adopted a poison pill (Rights Plan). Under the poison pill, any shareholder owning over 15% of the shares outstanding would face massive dilution. If two shareholders owned more than 15%, it would also have qualified to activate the poison pill. The board of directors passed the vote. On February 20, 2015, Kyle Cerminara was appointed to the board of directors.

On March 13, 2015, Fundamental Global submitted a notice to nominate seven directors to the board, essentially replacing all existing board members.

On March 25. 2015, preliminary proxy statements were issued.

On April 22, 2015, a settlement was reached which expanded the number of seats on the board of directors to nine seats, 5 for Fundamental Global Investors and 4 for the incumbent directors. The poison pill expired five days after the settlement.

On May 13, 2015, Kyle Cerminara became chairman of the board at the annual meeting of shareholders.

On September 23, 2015, Kyle Cerminara became executive chairman.

On November 24, 2015, Kyle Cerminara was elected as CEO.

Where we stand today

Following the announcement of a new CEO and the complete overhaul of the Board of Directors, the company took steps to restructure the business. They cut costs and exited unprofitable businesses. The focus also shifted to become a high-performing holding company as per the last company description on the 10-Q:

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (“Ballantyne” or the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a holding company with diverse business activities focused on serving the cinema, retail, financial, advertising and government markets. The Company, and its wholly owned subsidiaries Strong Technical Services, Inc., Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc. (“Strong/MDI”), Convergent Media Systems Corporation (“Convergent”) and Strong Digital Media, LLC (“SDM”), design, integrate and install technology solutions for a broad range of applications; develop and deliver out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacture projection screens; and provide managed services including monitoring of networked equipment to our customers.

Besides having three main operating segments, the company also invests in public equities with cash balances on hand. They have investments in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) with an economic interest of 17.3%, and Itasca Capital, a Canadian public company in which the company has an economic interest of 32.3%. In both equity investments, CEO Kyle Cerminara is also the chairman of the board. Here is how the liquidity on the balance sheet looks like:

Here is a quick look at the historical results:

Operationally, it has been a tough couple of years for BTN. Their restructuring efforts saw total expenses decrease but the decline of revenues in Strong Cinema (Cinema), their main contributor to sales, declined at a faster rate.

Notice however, that Cinema is still producing positive operating income even with declining sales.

Convergent Media was growing until last year. They attributed the slow down in growth for stopping products and services that were low margin and didn't add to net income. This shift was also the result of management’s focus to expand its recurring revenue model through its Digital Signage as a Service (DSaaS).

Here is an example of the product offering:

Year to date, about 50% of Convergent revenues are recurring in nature:

Strong Outdoors (Outdoors) launched during the second half of 2018. There were significant upstart costs which increased SG&A and resulted in negative operating income.

Strong Outdoors generates income by selling advertisements on top of taxicabs. The company has an exclusive agreement with the Metropolitan Taxicab Board of Trade (MTBOT) to place taxi-top advertisement on over 3,500 taxicabs in New York City. MTBOT is the largest taxicab trade organization and the agreement gives them access to half of the taxi-top advertisement in the city. The company expects revenues to increase during 2019 and by 2020 reach a point of break-even or small profitability.

Here is an example of Strong Outdoors products:

Positive Developments

Since Q4 2018, BTN has seen sequential improvement. The first and second quarters of 2019 have been solid for Convergent Media.

Strong Cinema has been the weaker point so far:

We can see quarter-on-quarter revenue comparisons declining. Unfavorable weather events affected the screen manufacturing plant. Heavy snow caused significant roof damage which stopped production for a few weeks. The company resumed product shipments during the last weeks of the first quarter.

Management expects the restoration of the production facility to come online in the second half of 2019. The company also expects to receive around 5M in insurance coverage for property, casualty and business interruption.

However, there are positive developments in Convergent Media and the DSaaS business:

The business has reached the point of operating profitability after restructuring took place beginning 2018. Quarter-on-quarter growth has been significant, and management is guiding for strength in revenue growth. This segment is also EBITDA positive.

Strong outdoors is also having sequential improvements:

On May 30th, 2019 the company issued a press release announcing a partnership with Firefly. Firefly is a startup company already operating in San Francisco and Los Angeles, where it works with drivers of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to provide smart digital screen advertisements. Now with the partnership of Strong Outdoors, Firefly is providing its smart screens to the fleet of taxicabs. Here are comments taken from the Q2 2019 conference call regarding the partnership:

At Strong Outdoor, we signed the collaboration and unit purchase agreements with Firefly in late May, and are excited to be working with their teams to build out the digital advertising business in New York. The transaction resulted in owning $4.8 million of equity in Firefly, and significantly improved the outlook for future operations and potential long-term returns.

Overall, I believe BTN is reaching the point of revenue stabilization and revenue growth starting in 2020 or 2021. Also the company could turn EBITDA positive by next year:

Increasing Insider Purchases

On March 12th, 2019, the company issued a press release stating that Fundamental Investors started a stock trading plan with rule 10b5-1 for the purchase of up to 1.5M shares of BTN, effective April 1st and ending on April 1st, 2020. Fundamental Investors since then have been acquiring shares on the open market every single month:

This is not a buyback program. It is management (in this case Fundamental Global Investors) making open market purchases of BTN stock.

They issued the last update of stock ownership of beneficial owners and management on March 15th. Here is the table:

Updated share ownership of Fundamental Global Investors stands at 5,173,550 shares of the company. The last 10-Q shows shares outstanding of 14.5M. That would indicate Fundamental Global Investors owns 36% of the company. This number could increase to 41% if the trading plan is fully consummated. Institutions own 67.8% of the company with the possibility of increasing to 72.8%. The float on the company is very low at 4.7M shares.

Possibility Of M&A Or Business Sale

Management has hinted twice at the possibility of another acquisition, merger or outright sale of a business segment. The first instance was in the Q4 of 2018 conference call:

We also believe the cinema industry represents significant opportunities for consolidation and value creation. There has been quite a bit of consolidation on the exhibitor side, and we believe the supplier side is also ripe for future M&A activity.

And during the Q2 2019 conference call:

As we've previously discussed, our objective is to transition Ballantyne Strong into a holding company, and ultimately operate as a publicly-traded private equity investment platform. We spent a lot of time formulating the strategy, and we believe it's in the best way for us to maximize value for shareholders, given our current mix of business. As we've said in the last few earnings conference calls, we've had conversations with numerous parties about each of our businesses, both directly and through an investment bank that's been engaged for M&A opportunities. We believe there are attractive opportunities to monetize parts of our businesses, acquire or merge with other companies, and we're actively evaluating those opportunities. We'll continue to evaluate merger, sale, and acquisition opportunities for each of our businesses. And as we said before, we will only pursue deals that we believe add value for shareholders.

It seems management is indicating the sale of the Cinema business from the comments taken above. It would make sense as the business is the most capital intensive of the three segments and doesn’t have many tailwinds. It could be a way for the market to assign them a higher multiple as the business transitions to a recurring revenue model.

Valuation

Using a residual operating income model, I get a price per share of $3.93. The assumptions I made include a cost of capital of 12%, an asset turnover ratio of 2.25, an after-tax EBIT margin of 12% and a return on net operating assets increasing to 30% as the company achieves efficiencies.

It is clear the whole weight on my valuation model relies on the continuing value (or terminal value). The story of my valuation model relies on revenue growth for Convergent and Strong Outdoors. If both businesses reach enough scale, I see after-tax operating margins improving to 12%. I also see better efficiencies in asset turnover as both businesses (Convergent and Outdoor) increase as a percentage of revenue. Those two segments require less in capex compared to Strong Cinema, which relies on a manufacturing plant. I see an asset turnover ratio reaching levels seen in 2016. The 12% cost of capital wasn’t arrived at using the CAPM model. It is my own required rate of return.

Risks

Low float and Volume. It would be a challenge to accumulate shares or exit the position.

Even with the activist investor taking control of the company, the turnaround efforts have failed. There is a high probability revenue growth in Convergent Media and Strong Outdoors are not sustainable, which would lead to a secular decline in revenues as Strong Cinema continues to see declining growth.

Insider ownership. If an insider sells a considerable amount of shares, selling pressure will result in declining share prices. The lack of coverage on the company could result in low share prices for a considerable time.

