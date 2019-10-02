Avoid Arlington Asset Management's Dividend, But There Are 4 Other Options

Arlington Asset Management (AI) is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities issued by both federal agencies and private parties. The company finances its activities through a combination of repurchase agreement financing, common stock issuance, preferred stock issuance, and unsecured (baby) bond issuance. All, but the repurchase agreements are publicly-traded investments with high dividend/coupon yields. If the company can sustain these payouts, they can represent a healthy return for income investors.

To maintain its dividend payouts, Arlington must generate the cash flow necessary to support its dividends. Since Arlington invests in financial instruments, the company's investing cash flows tend to have an inverse relationship with its borrowing activity. Therefore, a good measurement of dividend sustainability is examining the company's operating cash flows. Over the last four quarters, the company has generated $53 million in operating cash flow compared to $49 million in dividend payouts in the same period. Unfortunately, the company's operating cash flows have been in decline, which has led to multiple cuts in the common share dividend.

What is causing operating cash flow to decline? A closer examination of the company's source of funding can provide some insight. Arlington borrows on the repo market to source funds, which, in turn, it uses to purchase investments. The company measures its success by the asset yield. While the asset yield has climbed slightly over the previous couple of years, the repo rate has increased noticeably, placing pressure on earnings and cash flow. Arlington is clearly facing headwinds caused by a flattening yield curve.

Fortunately, the company's economic net interest (or income yield after borrowing costs) is higher than the spread between asset yield and repo rate. This difference is because the company engages in a few hedging investments to protect itself from a flat yield curve. These investments include but are not limited to interest rate swaps. In fact, until late 2017, these hedging activities contributed negatively towards economic net return.

So, where does this leave investors? I am not advocating an investment in Arlington's common shares due to the continued headwinds of a flat yield curve which has already caused four dividend cuts in the last five years. I do not, however, foresee the company's common dividend heading to zero, which means the company's preferred dividends and baby bonds should remain intact.

Arlington Asset Management's preferred shares are perfect for the risk tolerant investor as they offer yield to calls of over 10% and dividend yields of 8.4% and 9.7% (B and C Series), respectively. The C Series is fixed to float with the dividend resetting to three-month LIBOR plus 5.664% in March 2024. Based on today's LIBOR rates, it would imply a dividend of over 7.7% of par and 9% of current cost. For more conservative investors, Arlington's two baby bonds offer coupon yields of around 7% and 8% yield to maturity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.