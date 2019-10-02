Sony: A Strong Buy As It Resists Third Point Break-Up Plans

The stock price of Sony (NYSE:SNE) has shown great strength this year. This looks set to continue. As my article in February detailed, it has strong growth areas in Gaming, Music and Semiconductors. It has rich promise in AI and robotics. The upcoming 5G and augmented reality arenas could both provide substantial revenue benefits for the company.

Third Point's break-up plan is a fallacy. Much of the strength of the company lies in its Internet of Things and Digital Entertainment Hub integration. Other divisions such as the Pictures and Phone Divisions are part of this. Sony refuted the Dan Loeb thesis in a shareholder letter issued in mid-September.

Any break-up of a conglomerate might be desirable on two factors:

If the company has an inherent lack of focus as a conglomerate: this does not pertain to Sony.

If the company shares are trading at a discount to their sum-of-parts value and look set to do so in the future: there is no reason why Sony's strengths should not be better appreciated in the future.

Stock Price & Valuation

I have been recommending Sony for some time now. The 3 year stock price this year shows what a good holding this has been:

A 100% increase in value over 3 years is not common among well-established diversified conglomerates.

Dan Loeb's Third Point sold out their previous 7% position when Sony ignored their demands in 2013. In fact if Loeb had wanted to be a long-term investor then he would have approximately tripled his money as the 5 year chart shows:

There is a history of Sony surprising at earnings with consequent stock price gains. Their Q2 results are due out on 30th October and it would be no surprise if this happened again. This occurred after the release of their Q1 results when they announced profit growth but exercised some caution for the rest of the year.

The valuation metrics are surprisingly very attractive despite the long stock price ramp-up, as illustrated below:

Sony is trading at a low premium to its forward earnings of 11 times. This compares to companies such as Nintendo (OTC:OTCPK:NTDOY) at 18 times, Canon (NYSE:CAJ) at 15 times and Disney (NYSE:DIS) at 21 times. It has low forward multiples compared to its own ten-year norm.

Based on a forecast of fiscal 2021 results from Nomura, the company is indeed under-valued. Its enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of 6 times is well below the sector average. This caused Nomura to update their stock price target with an increase of over 30%.

These are not reasons to divest assets. Rather it is a sign that analysts have under-valued the company.

The growth areas in which Sony is involved make it both a growth play and a valuation play.

Third Point Thesis on Image Sensors

Third Point's main demand was that Sony sell their image sensor business (previously part of the "Semiconductor" division and now re-named the "Imaging & Sensing Solutions division). This was rightly rejected by Sony who call it a "crucial growth driver".

Sony are the world leader in image sensors, both in terms of quantity and quality. It is thought they have about 50% of the market. They have committed substantial capex going forward to cement this position. At the Q1 earnings call, they confirmed they were currently running at full capacity of 105,000. Planned capex would increase this to 130,000 by the end of fiscal 2020. They have a lead in the upcoming new field of CMOS image sensors. Their production is running at full capacity trying to keep up with growing demand.

In their shareholder letter in September, President & CEO Kenichiro Yoshida emphasised the division's central role in providing new opportunities. This is particularly in the "Internet of Things" and in autonomous driving areas through AI sensors. It was a "vital element" in the company's future growth.

Now Sony have partnered with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the development of enterprise-oriented image sensors. Microsoft's "Azure" AI technology will be integrated into Sony's chips. At a later date they are expected to be integrated into other consumer products of Sony as well. So it should cover both the gaming and the content streaming of both companies. Microsoft's Azure is a fast-growing business. This relationship should be of great mutual benefit for both Microsoft and Sony. One wonders how Third Point can fail to appreciate the long-term revenue potential of this deal.

It is difficult for a competitor to get into the image sensor business on a large scale. Substantial capex and expertise are required.

The division accounted for 21% of the company's operating profits in the last quarter. Sony's forward looking statements are always very conservative. Yet they predict continued growth in revenues in this sector. The smartphone market may be flat-lining in volume somewhat. However the amount of image sensors being used per phone is increasing quite rapidly as manufacturers increase the number of cameras per phone.

The only possible reason for Third Point to want a sell-off of the division would seem to be to get a short-term cash boost with resultant stock price uptick. Then Third Point could sell out at a profit as they have done in the past. This is really short-term asset stripping. It would have a negative impact on the long-term strength of the company and its investors.

Third Point Thesis on Pictures Business

Third Point have done a complete about-turn on this. In 2013 they urged Sony to float this division off. Sony rejected the idea and Third Point sold off their then 7% stake. They made a profit but missed out on the subsequent stock price gains. Last year the fund recorded a loss of about 11%. The Sony stake could have tripled in value in 5 years if they had wanted to be a long-term investor. Long-term investment tends not to be Third Point's "modus operandi" however.

Now Third Point are saying Sony should put more resources into their movie business. In fact Sony have plenty of funds to invest more in their movie business if so required. At the end of the last quarter they had US$5.6 billion in cash and equivalents. The company has been smart in raising additional cash from time to time without striking out complete divisions. Such divisions provide the synergy which is a key strength of the whole. Examples on this are the profits from their investment in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT), or their Seinfeld deal with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

The Pictures division has been on a strong surge in the past year or so after internal re-organisation. "Once Upon a Time in the West" has been a good profit generator this year.

At the end of September Sony and Disney contracted to make a new Spiderman film together. This franchise is a huge money-spinner for both companies. Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" this year was Sony's highest ever grossing film. It is also an example of how Sony can monetise assets over its different entertainment portfolios. Re-makes of "Angry Birds" and "Men in Black" show the attraction of such franchises across the product range.

Third Point Thesis on Finance & Insurance

This is the one division which may not have natural synergies with the rest of the company. Some analysts, such as Citibank, have agreed with the idea of disposing of this division.

According to Third Point's proposal:

"Sony Financial is no longer critical to Sony's financial stability".

However in fact there is a good argument for keeping it. It provides steady cash flow as compared to consumer products. Whenever the next downturn in consumer demand worldwide occurs, this will give Sony some earnings continuity despite such a slowdown.

In regard to projected income for this year, the division is No.2 in revenue terms and No. 2 in Operating Income terms. This means it is in fact still quite critical for the company. Sony see it is a growth driver in fact. In their September refutation of Third Point, they stated:

"We believe there is potential to further increase the corporate value of Sony Financial Holdings".

Third Point & Gaming

Third Point wants Sony to focus on gaming. This is something the company is already doing. So there is nothing new here. A recent analyst report from Jefferies predicted a 16.6% rise in the Sony stock price based mainly on predicted gaming growth.

Sony is on course for its PS5 console next year. It is making strides in mobile gaming. It has the best-selling virtual reality set.

The single biggest strategic advantage Sony possesses is its PS console base. It is similar to the core strength of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from its iPhone user base. There is an installed base of 96.8 million PS console users. Its "PS Now" cloud gaming service only had 700,000 subscribers as at the end of 2018. However this represented 40% growth per annum since its inception in 2013. Cloud gaming will no doubt grow strongly in future years.

A key advantage that Sony enjoys is the fact that is it a gaming play but not solely a gaming play. Gaming is a fast-growing business but likely to have ups and downs in future growth rates.

Sony seems to have a good first mover advantage here on the back of its still strong console business.The partnership with its biggest rival in the console business, Microsoft's Xbox, is interesting, to say the least.

In fact, Sony's expectations are diametrically opposed to Third Point's again here. The company is forecasting stronger growth in its image sensor divisions than in its gaming business. Gaming currently represents 43% of earnings against the image sensor number of 20%. Music represents 16% and Pictures 8%. There are a lot of useful synergies to be derived as gaming, music and films interact on mobile platforms.

Third Point & Music

Music is another secular growth area in which Sony has become a strong player again. The figure of 16% of earnings is likely to increase over the next few years. There is no reason to divest its remaining and very profitable holding in Spotify as desired by Third Point. Last year Sony reaped US$750 million from selling half if its stake in Spotify.

On the one hand Third Point say that music should be one of the three central prongs of the company and should get more capex. On the other hand they say Sony should sell their stake in Spotify and use the proceeds to return cash to shareholders. This is counter-intuitive.

Sony's strength in streaming and publishing (they are the world's largest music publisher) stands them in good stead. Their positive diversification can be seen here in their hardware creation of earbuds. For instance, reviews have given their WF-1000XM3 as the best quality of any in the market. Its sound cancellation feature is not available on most other earbuds. A recent report by Counterpoint on wireless earbuds showed the Sony product had the second highest preference behind the ubiquitous Apple product. This is a fast-growing market and one in which consumers tend to upgrade products quite quickly.

As I detailed in an article last year, their expensive buy-out of the share of EMI they did not already own shows the company is willing to invest in key growth areas. Turnover in their music division has more than tripled in the past 3 years.

Third Point & Stock Buy Backs

Third Point want Sony to sell the image sensor business and sell their investments in companies such as Spotify. In fact the investment in Spotify is not just a profitable investment but also adds synergistic strength to Sony's own Music Division. Third Point want the proceeds of this to be put to share buybacks and perhaps dividends.

It is a common argument whether it is better to do share buybacks or invest further in the long-term growth of a business. Sony prefer to do the latter. This tends also to be the Japanese corporate way. Sony did state in their refutation of Third Point's proposals though that they would continue capital allocation through buybacks and dividends where appropriate.

A look at the stock price of Sony in recent years shows this has been a healthy approach by the company. It has been very beneficial to shareholders. Third Point believe the stock price should be higher and is suffering from a "conglomerate discount" and suffering from "portfolio complexity."

It blames analysts more than the company, stating:

"The lack of entertainment sector expertise among Sony's sell-side analysts may explain the wide skew in valuation methodologies, multiples and target prices."

There is indeed an argument that Sony is still under-valued. This may be the result of the concentration by U.S. investors on American companies. This is allied often to a lack of understanding of worldwide trends (Sony's income is very well diversified geographically). It is though a strange argument to say a company should break itself up because U.S. analysts have failed to appreciate its strengths.

This is partly an argument between all-out short-term American capitalism and long-term Japanese realisation of value through growth. Sony's stock price has tripled in 5 years. There is no reason not to believe it cannot continue to rise as the market better appreciates its strengths.

Conclusion

Sony has very strong positions in the growth markets of gaming, music and image sensors. These link to their Pictures division in many ways. They have strengths in AI which could lead to substantial future revenues. The upcoming 5G roll-out should benefit Sony's synergies in particular.

They are a rare company in today's market, a well-funded and well-integrated conglomerate involved in secular growth areas. Third Point's ideas would just weaken this unique position for the sake of a short-term cash gain.

