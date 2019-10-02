Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Presidio Receives A Rare Alternative Offer During Go-Shop Period

Merger activity decreased last week with one new deal announced and six deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 139 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 11 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 75 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.14 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Arotech Corporation (ARTX) by Greenbriar Equity Group for $100 million or $3.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.22 03/31/2020 53.26% 105.65% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.95 $6.05 01/31/2020 31.48% 92.66% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.36 12/31/2019 24.54% 96.32% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $8.86 12/31/2019 24.38% 95.68% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $97.41 04/30/2020 17.54% 29.92% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $110.73 12/31/2019 12.89% 50.58% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $1.46 $1.32 12/31/2019 10.61% 41.63% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $185.12 $168.25 03/31/2020 10.03% 19.89% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.61 07/31/2020 8.34% 9.95% CRZO 07/15/2019 Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) $9.12 $8.635 12/31/2019 5.65% 22.16%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.