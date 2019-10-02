Examining KIO In Relation To Competitors

Some investors may balk at the declining NAV in the KIO.

A couple of days ago, I reported on the KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO). It's pretty standard for me to invite readers for their opinions and takes on a given investment, and there's a good reason for that: often the articles here on SA serve to kick off a substantive conversation on a topic.

I received strong commentary from readers on the past article, and I wanted to dive deeper into this issue for folks who may be considering either a sell on KIO or who are perhaps looking for another place to park scarce capital and wait for a better buying opportunity down the road.

In this piece, I will examine how KIO has co-moved in relation to other alternatives of interest to SA investors. The focus of the discussion will remain on KIO, and as such, there will be more of a cursory introduction to the alternatives.

Declining NAV

KKR's total return performance has held up pretty well over the last year. The same really cannot be said for the NAV.

Now, there are investors who don't so much focus on the NAV (in orange above). After all, price + distributions are what generate total returns (in blue).

In the long run, however, it is the NAV that drives both income and price. It's good to at least periodically check in and see how that performance is holding up. Jack Luria's comment featured earlier in this piece strikes directly toward that point.

Strong Coverage

I'd like to make the case that the truly dangerous scenario is when declining NAV joins hands with leverage and/or inadequate coverage. Ed_K points out that we don't want to get too dour on our view for KIO's prospects, and that's important to bear in mind.

So please, I do not want to draw the impression that this article is a recommendation to bail on KIO; it absolutely is not. One can often derive value, however, in understanding some popular alternatives to a given holding.

Investigating Alternatives

SA Essential

SA Essential featured a tab whereby one can find often-sought peer holdings to a given subject asset - KIO in this case.

According to SA, the following names serve as CEFs to consider:

The Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)

The Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)

ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB)

Each of these funds operates on their own dynamic, and again, I really will not be covering any of them in this piece, but rather showing how KIO relates to the alternatives.

Statistical View: Scatter Plots & Beta Tables

I threw in a couple of other comparisons for the peer analysis above: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) and The Blackstone Group (BX). You're looking at monthly performance over the last 60 months, which represents most of KIO's existence (the fund opened for business in 2013).

Distributions that look "wide" indicate relatively large deviations in the alternative asset. So, Blackstone, for instance, exhibits a much wider spread than does JNK (unsurprisingly).

The slope of the regression line corresponds to KIO's beta in relation to the alternative investment (see table below).

The tighter the points hug their respective regression line, the higher the correlation between KIO and the alternative. We see that, historically, KIO co-moves pretty reliably with ACP, IVH, ADRC, and even JNK.

For the beta review, I've added the Vanguard High Dividend Fund (VYM). The fund is not 7 years old (see rightmost column), so please take the output to correspond to "since-inception" monthly betas.

KIO has demonstrated a pretty consistent beta in the 1.4x range vs. JNK. This is good to know for a couple of reasons, perhaps partially because those who hold KIO could hedge their holdings via shorting JNK if they were so inclined. Also, JNK has a reasonably liquid options market. Depending on how invested one is in KIO, JNK could serve as a proxy hedge.

KIO's beta in relation to Blackstone demonstrates that the funds are not that correlated, and furthermore that KIO exhibits considerably lower volatility.

Discounts

All of the closed-end funds, including KIO, currently trade at a discount to their respective NAVs.

Having said that, KKR and ACF are trading relatively rich in relation to their 3-year history. That's not necessarily a bad thing: it could evidence a better portfolio, improved governance, or any number of other demand-inducing factors.

Again, in KIO's case, there is the reality that the closure in the NAV-price gap was executed largely on the back of falling NAV as opposed to a rising price.

For those hunting out alternatives and for who the discount is an important feature, IVR and AHDC trade more attractively in relation to NAV. There may be good reasons for this, but I want to point it out.

Yield

SA Essential

The distributions on the funds are compared above. UJB has actually had the best price performance over the last three years, but that should perhaps not be surprising in light of the fact that the distribution is the lowest.

KIO certainly pays a handsome distribution, but then, again, so do several of the other assets on offer.

Further Reading

KIO may represent a strong prospect to investors for forward-looking returns. The yield and coverage look strong, thought the falling NAV should raise red flags.

For those looking for potential alternatives, hopefully, this article helps you understand how the KKR Income Opportunities Fund performs in relation to competing closed-end funds or more straight-forward alternatives such as JNK.

For a breakdown on KIO, a review of its holdings, discussion of the premium/discount, you can review my prior analysis of the fund.

Also, Arbitrage Trader covered KIO on SA a little over a week ago, and I would say his take is somewhat more bullish than my own. It's good to get a variety of takes when reviewing one's own thesis, so I'd recommend you read his article.

As always, I welcome your comments. Do you own any of these alternatives? What causes you to own KIO as opposed to other allocations?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.