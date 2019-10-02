Merck's Keytruda Shines In Breast Cancer Study, Could Possibly Lead To Accelerated Approval

Another endpoint being looked at is event-free survival which is trending in the positive direction. This is another endpoint that could yet prove that the Keytruda plus chemotherapy combination is superior over other treatments.

Merck (MRK) announced that it had achieved positive results in patients with high risk, early stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) using its Keytruda drug. This was achieved in the phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-522. The positive findings are important, because there is a need for more treatments to achieve a pathological complete response (pCR). What also makes this study unique is that it was set up as a neoadjuvant and adjuvant mix of treatment for this patient population. A more significant measure, event-free survival, has not yet been reached but has been trending favorably in the positive direction.

Latest Findings From KEYNOTE-522 Could Bring About Improved Treatment Option

The positive findings came from a phase 3 study known as KEYNOTE-522. This study was a double-blind one that treated patients with a combination Keytruda regimen or combination chemotherapy placebo regimen. As noted above, these were in patients with high-risk, early stage TNBC. The dual primary endpoints noted in the study were pCR and event-free survival as I noted above.

The study tested neoadjuvant Keytruda plus chemotherapy followed by Keytruda alone as a monotherapy. This was compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by adjuvant placebo. The results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019. The interim results focused on the neoadjuvant phase which saw Keytruda plus chemotherapy achieve statistical significance in terms of pCR over chemotherapy. That is, neoadjuvant Keytruda plus chemotherapy obtained a pCR of 64.8%. On the other hand, neoadjuvant chemotherapy was only able to pull in a pCR of 51.2% in this TNBC patient population. Statistical significance was achieved with a p-value of p=0.00055.

As can be seen, in terms of pCR, the combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy lived up to its potential in the neoadjuvant setting. There is another important item to keep an eye on. It was noted that there was a positive trend for event-free survival. This is a good thing, because the trial will continue. There is a chance that even event-free survival could end up being met for this study.

Besides obtaining positive results for this study, Merck now has another option available. That option being that it can speak with regulatory authorities about possibly getting this drug to market a lot quicker than anticipated. The reason why this is possible is because Keytruda plus chemotherapy has been given Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for this high-risk, early-stage TNBC population. In essence, when a treatment is given BTD, it may also have an opportunity to be given accelerated approval if certain criteria are met. This is not a guarantee, but there is a possibility that regulators may want to speed up the approval process for this combination treatment. I think the main reason is because these TNBC patients need a treatment option that does a better job at improving pCR. Breakthrough Therapy Designation was given on the basis of positive data from two other earlier stage studies, where neoadjuvant Keytruda plus chemotherapy showed some great anti-tumor activity. These specific studies are KEYNOTE-173 and I-SPY2, respectively.

Conclusion

The combination of Keytruda plus chemotherapy is likely to be a game changer in the high-risk, early stage TNBC space. This was a first of its kind randomized study deploying an anti-PD-1 therapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting for TNBC. Despite the results being only at an interim analysis, there is a chance that BTD for the Keytruda plus chemotherapy can potentially translate to quicker approval.

If anything, there are two significant risks. The first being there is no guarantee that the FDA will grant this Keytruda combination with accelerated approval. It's possible that it may want to see another study. The second risk is that even if it is put up for accelerated approval, the FDA will want to evaluate all the data fully before allowing early approval.

The good news, which I highlighted above, is that Keytruda plus chemotherapy was able to improve pCR which is not typically seen in this patient population with other therapies. I believe that Merck has a very good chance to get a speedy approval for Keytruda for these high-risk, early stage TNBC patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.