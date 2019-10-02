Atara Biotherapeutics: Current Price Presents Enticing Opportunities

Negative sentiment is at all time high after management shakeup, delays in clinical trial enrollment and key regulator filing the main reasons for the poor performance in 2019.

Introduction

Atara has had a horrendous 2019 so far. At the time of writing, Atara is trading at $13.36, close to 70% off its 52 weeks high of $43.94. This contrasts with the strong performance in 2017 and 2018, with excellent clinical trials and the overall market hype from Gilead Sciences and Novartis’ historic CAR-T approvals in Kymirah and Yescarta respectively.

In this article, I will present a chronological timeline of the key catalysts of 2019, and I will follow that with a compelling argument of Atara’s fundamental strengths and why Atara offers enticing value at its current price.

2019 timeline: key catalyst and events

3 Jan: Ex-CEO abruptly steps down

Ex CEO and founder, Isaac Ciechanover, abruptly announced plans to step down by 30 June 2019. It is an unusual move for a biotech clinical stage company founder to step down, right before key clinical milestones in the couple of years ahead. The market reacted negatively to this piece of news, with price dropping 19% overnight.

9 May: Delays in lead program enrollment rates

Atara announced in its Q1 earnings call that enrollment rate for their Phase 3 lead program, tab-cel (tabelecleucel), has been proceeding slower than expected. As a result, the EU conditional marketing authorization ("CMA") application with the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") was pushed back to 2020. Again, market reacted negatively to this delay, with fears that slower enrollment rate may indicate a limited commercial opportunity. Price dropped as much as 22% in single day trading.

28 May: New CEO announced

Pascal Touchon, formerly Global Head, Cell & Gene Therapy of Novartis Oncology, was appointed as the new CEO. Pascal brings over 30 years of biopharmaceutical experiences with strong pedigree (more on below)

16 Jun: Updated development plan for tab-cel

Atara announced an updated development plan for the Phase 3 lead program, tab-cel. In a stunning change of plans, the company plans to initiate a biologics license application (BLA) with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2020. In addition, the initiation of the BLA submission is planned to occur prior to the submission of an EU CMA application with the EMA. This was an unexpected move as Atara had only announced in May (see above) on their development plan with the EMA for CMA application. This abrupt change in strategy left many head scratching and wondering if Atara have a clear corporate strategy.

18 Jun: Common stock offering

Atara announced a public offering of 6,871,727 shares of its common stock to the public at $15.28 per share. The gross proceeds of this round of offerings is estimated to be $150.0 million. While it is not uncommon for clinical biotechnology companies to raise cash to fund its operation, many felt that AtaraA should have hosted an investor call for new CEO, Pascal, to share his vision of the company, prior to announcing a fresh round of raising proceeds.

8 Aug 2019: Q2 Earnings Call and Operational updates

Atara hosted its Q2 Earnings call, which was Pascal’s first earnings call as CEO. The call was generally received as positive with updates given on Atara’s cash positions and pipeline updates, reaffirmation of their updated clinical plans for tab-cel. They also addressed questions on improvements they were targeting to improve the enrollment rate of tab-cel, with the opening of additional clinical sites.

As you can see from the above timeline, investors certainly have many reasons to be disappointed with Atara in 2019. Changes in key management, delayed clinical programs as well as questions regarding its corporate strategy have rightly led to negative sentiment. This, in turn, have led to the stock’s lackluster performance in 2019 so far.

However, I remain convinced that there is value in investing in Atara and the current price represents excellent buying position. My reasoning and analysis are detailed in the following section:

Reasons to invest in Atara

Leading platform and technology

Atara’s technology platform is an off the shelf, allogenic treatment that uses T cells from healthy donors. This is in contrast with the much hyped currently approved CAR-T therapies, Kymirah and Yescarta, that are both autologous treatment that requires the collection of patient’s own T cells for medication. In general, autologous platform has a shorter lead time for manufacturing and are cheaper to produce as they are off the shelf and can be massed produced, much like the traditional antibodies, which will bring down the cost of manufacturing.

Figure 1: Atara’s allogenic T-Cell Platform

Source: Technology - Atara Biotherapeutics

In contrast, autologous platform is highly personalized as they require the individual patient’s immune cells and cannot be produced ahead of time. This makes manufacturing more complex and costly as it is hard to scale up and achieve economies of scale. An example of this is the well cited struggles of Novartis in manufacturing of Kymirah.

Another advantage of Atara’s platform is that it uses the Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)-specific T-Cells to target EBV associated disease. EBV is present in >95% of individuals by age 40. This means that no gene editing is needed, and graft versus host disease risks are reduced significantly, as well as increased persistency of the T-Cells. This gives Atara’s platform an advantage over other allogenic platform currently in the market.

Figure 2: Advantage of EBV-specific T Cell Platform

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

Robust Pipeline

Secondly, I believe that Atara has a robust clinical pipeline that is industry leading. Atara is focused on pioneering allogenic immunotherapies in three strategic focus areas: 1. Lead program tab-cel, 2. Multiple Sclerosis ("MS"), 3. Next generation CAR-T. Atara’s clinical pipeline is presented in Figure 3 and I will briefly summarize each strategic focus area.

Figure 3: Atara’s pipeline

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

Firstly, tab-cel is the most advanced program within Atara. It is currently being evaluated in 2 separate Phase 3 study for patients who have EBV+ Post transplant lymphoproliferative disease ("PTLD") and failed rituximab after Bone Marrow Transplant ("HCT") and Solid Organ Transplant (SOT). Following the recent announcements on delay enrollment rates, the company has also revised guidance to initiate BLA filing to treat patients with EBC+ PTLD in the second half of 2020 with the FDA. The two separate trials have also been combined in a single Phase 3 study.

Figure 4: Updated protocol for tab-cel in EBV+ PTLD

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

Tab-cel has achieved excellent clinical results in EBV+ PTLD from Phase 2 studies and have been granted breakthrough therapy as well as orphan drug designation from the FDA, in addition to Priority Medicines (PRIME) by EMA. In my opinion, this makes the possibility of tab-cel gaining market approvals from both FDA and EMA very highly likely. This will also likely make tab-cel the 1st allogenic t-cell therapy to be approved worldwide.

Figure 5: tab-cel EBV+ PTLD Phase 2 studies

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

While there may be questions and doubts on the market size opportunity and commercial success for EBV+ PTLD, I believe gaining the first approval therapy will validate Atara’s technology platform and propel the company to greater success. In fact, Atara is already working on tab-cel on Nasopharyngeal carcinoma ("NPC") in a phase 2 study as well as other EBV+ cancer.

Figure 6: tab-cel programs for other indications

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

Moving on to MS, Atara recently reported initial efficacy data and updated safety results from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ATA 188 for the treatment progressive forms of MS. In this study, patients were treated across four dose cohorts, with 6 patients per cohort. Results showed that across the 4 dose cohorts, ATA 188 was well tolerated in patients with progressive forms of MS with no evidence of cytokine release syndrome, graft versus host disease or dose-limiting toxicities.

Initial efficacy results also showed that 4 of 6 patients in cohort 1 demonstrated clinical decline, 6 months from initial dose. In cohort 2, an outcome classification of clinical improvement or partial clinical improvement was observed in all 6 patients at 6 months. No patients showed an outcome classification of stable or clinical decline. Recruitment in the fourth and final dose escalation cohort has been completed and addition safety and efficacy results from cohorts 3 and 4 will be presented in 2020. Once the recommended dose level is identified, ATA 188 will be advanced into a Phase 2 study.

Given that EBV has shown to play a major role in the pathogenesis of MS, I believe the promising clinical data is another validation of Atara’s EBV-specific T-cells platform. While results are still early stage, I will recommend investors to monitor Atara’s progression in the MS space.

Figure 7: role of EBV in pathogenesis of MS

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics ECTRIMS 2019 Investor Presentation (September 2019)

The last strategic focus is on next generation CAR-T treatments. In January 2019, Atara announced a worldwide exclusive license with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSK). Atara has prioritized a Mesothelin-targeted CAR-T program in its next generation CAR-T treatments. Mesothelin is associated with aggressive solid tumors and MSK reported results from a Phase 1 study of Mesothelin target CAR-T treatment in March 2019. Atara intends to initiate ATA2271, which is an autologous Mesothelin-targeted treatment for patients with advanced mesothelioma, in a Phase 1 study in 2020. The findings of the study will be used as proof of concept, before being transferred to an allogenic treatment.

Figure 8: Mesothelin-associated cancers

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

CEO pedigree

Beyond its technology platform and clinical pipeline, I believe that the recent appointment of Pascal Touchon as company CEO is a confirmation of Atara’s promising future. Pascal was most recently the Global Head, Cell & Gene Therapy of Novartis Oncology. In this role, he oversaw the regulatory approval, pricing and reimbursement and global launch of Kymirah, the first ever CAR-T approved globally. He was also responsible for the global CAR-T strategy, clinical development, manufacturing and technical operations as well as the financial performance of the oncology cell and gene therapies franchise. Prior to Novartis, he served as the executive vice president of Server, where he initiated the partnership with Cellectis and Pfizer on allogenic CAR-T.

As you can see, Pascal is a veteran in this space and his experience will certainly be crucial to steer Atara moving forward. While there are some doubts on Atara’s corporate strategy given the abrupt changes on tab-cel regulatory filing strategy, I would give Pascal the benefit of the doubt given that he has been in this role less than 4 months. In fact, Pascal is already making a positive impact in restoring investors’ confidence. In his first earnings call, Pascal made sure to introduce his background and why he believes Atara is poised to deliver shareholders value.

With current assets of $201M after the latest rounds of proceeds raise, Atara believes that this will be enough to fund operations and key regulatory filings till 2021. While losses have risen from $50.9M in Q2 2018 to $74.3M in Q2 2019, this is attributed to higher R&D and G&A expense as they advance clinical programs and increase headcounts. In my opinion, this is a good sign that shows Atara is still growing and the losses should remain steady after the end of enrollment for tab-cel. In addition, with the opening of its own manufacturing facility to increase production capacity, Atara is clearly making strides to transit from a clinical to commercial biotechnology company. With Pascal at the helm, I’m convinced that his experience will be vital to Atara’s future success.

Figure 9: State-of-the-Art manufacturing facility to support commercialization

Source: Atara Biotherapeutics Corporate Presentation (August 2019)

Buyout target

The final reason that I believe that investors should pay attention to Atara is because I believe Atara is a strong takeover candidate. Given Kymirah and Yescarta’s lackluster sales performance, I believe Atara’s technology presents a unique selling preposition given that it is allogenic, easier to manufacture and focusing on strategic focus with high medical unmet need. I believe that tab-cel has a high chance of being approved and be the first approved allogenic T-cell therapy treatment in the market. This makes Atara a potential takeover candidate by the big pharmaceutical companies.

There is no doubt that Cell & Gene therapies hold great promise in the fight against cancer and other autoimmune and rare diseases. Recent big money acquisitions confirm that big pharmaceutical companies are looking to enter this space via inorganic acquisition. Examples include: Gilead Science acquisition of Kite Pharma for $11.9 Billion, Celgene acquisition of Juno Therapeutics for $9 Billion, Novartis acquisition of AveXis for $8.7 Billion. I believe that Atara is in line for a big money takeover once they report regulatory filing in second half of 2020.

Risks

While I am bullish on Atara for the reasons stated above, potential investors should understand that investing in biotech can generate high risks. While Atara have shown promising clinical data so far, there are no guarantees on regulatory approvals for tab-cel and other programs. Even in the event that they receive approvals, there are no guarantees that the programs will be a commercial success. In addition, the biotech industry is also not immune to macro economic factors, especially in the event of a recession and/or any fallout from the ongoing US-China trade war. I would advice any potential investors to assess their personal risk appetite and time horizon before making any investments in Atara.

Conclusion

In summary, I presented a timeline that documented the key catalysts of Atara’s performance in 2019 so far. I also presented a compelling argument on why investors should invest in Atara at current price levels. In summary, Atara has a leading platform and technology, robust clinical pipeline with high unmet medical need, strong CEO appointment in Pascal Touchon and is a strong takeover candidate by late 2020. While investing in biotechnology is risky in general, investors with the appropriate risk appetites and mid-term time horizon (up to 1 and 2 years) should look at taking up position in Atara at the current price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.