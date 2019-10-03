The Asset Allocator: The Yale Endowment's Excellent Performance (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
The media has been reporting that the Yale Endowment has been bested by its peers in the past year, but such a horserace approach completely ignores the fund’s objectives and proven track record.
This podcast (5:22) suggests that the endowment’s 2020 asset-allocation targets offer an encouraging picture of its future performance, particularly its large risk-free reserves and its pronounced demotion of U.S. stocks.