AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Activist Pressure Should Address Management Woes And Realize Vyleesi's Full Potential

Company Thesis

The FDA’s AdCom meeting this October with regards to a clinical review of Makena’s updated efficacy and safety profiles is likely to result in a total withdrawal of the product from the market. On the other hand, Amag's (AMAG) recent Vyleesi launch for the treatment of HSDD in pre-menopausal women is likely to have been severely underestimated by investors. Each 10% of net addressable market for Vyleesi (in terms of prescription volume) are likely to result in $260 million in annual revenues and at least $20.8 million in recurring EBITDA . The company's other key products, Intrarosa and Feraheme, have seen impressive revenue growth between +23% to +73% in the recent quarters. Management’s track record however, has not been stellar, but this is compensated by a much-needed activist investor demanding for changes in the company’s management structure. With all in mind, AMAG’s shares may be trading as low as 0.71x FY 2023 EV/Sales and 5.68x FY 2023 EV/EBITDA. Therefore, AMAG’s buy rating will be reiterated today in the light of new research and information, despite the addition of Makena woes.

Key Research:

Makena's Confirmatory Studies (-)

Source: Makena.com

Makena is a progestin indicated to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth. Since its launch in 2011, two post-marketing studies have materialized posing questions to the 2003 trial design which contributed to the drug's approval.

Due to Makena's accelerated approval in 2011, its manufacturer (now AMAG) was required to conduct follow-up studies to confirm its clinical profile. In post-marketing clinical trials, patients treated with Makena saw preterm birth rates of 25.0% and 11.0% versus placebo rates of 16.8% and 11.5% respectively. Both studies were conducted at much higher sample sizes (n= 6125, 1750) than Makena's original approval trial (n=463), and unanimously concluded there was no difference between the treatment arms and placebo arms due to abysmal p values. This caused the assumed statistical power of the original 2003 trial to be in question, as after empirical evidence emerged, the beta value of such trial may be as high as 68% instead of the assumed 20%. This is nearly 14 times the probability of Type 1 error. In other words, should studies on Makena be repeated 10 times, perhaps as little as 3 trials may demonstrate a treatment response, with the others will result in failures.

The implication of these post-marketing studies is severe as they indicate Makena's clinical profile cannot be scientifically replicated, and may result in its total withdrawal from the market. Moreover, the March 2017 study found significantly higher rates of gestational diabetes (13.4%) versus patients who received no treatment (8%). As for the other study, AMAG's CMO Dr. Julie Korp attributed trial failure to the 75% of patients being enrolled outside of the United States as having "very different demographics" than previous Makena patients. This response resembles a classic post-hoc fallacy, as no explanation was provided on how "very different demographics" could be scientifically attributed to this disastrous trial failure (p=0.72 for Makena vs. Placebo). Moreover, there was no clinical data published on the 25% of patients in the U.S. participating in the trial. With n=437 for such group, statistical analysis would have preserved a vast majority of its power and significance as to test the "very different demographics" hypothesis. The fact that no results on this matter have been made public despite its simplicity puts management's credibility into significant question.

With the FDA's AdCom on this clinical data occurring on Oct 29, 2019, there are at least 3 material outcomes, which will all negatively impact sales of Makena. In addition, even if the AdCom recommends no action, Makena is likely to go to zero by FY2021 due to several known inhibitors occurring simultaneously with possible AdCom scenarios.

As shown above, Makena may either be completely withdrawn from the market; face severe label restrictions as to render its use frivolous, or need even more follow-up studies to examine if its clinical profile can be replicated. On top of this, AMAG has announced it may be exiting the intra-muscular Makena market by pulling the plug on its auto-injector (which is its only innovation since patent expiry in 2018), after just 2 years since commercialization. On top of this, both Slayback Pharma and Prasco have ANDAs approved for Makena generics. Considering one Makena treatment course costs $11,000, versus $206 for generic variants, there isn't any reason why physicians and patients would not switch en-masse to the 98% cheaper alternatives for the exact same treatment outcome.

Hence, the author's previous estimate of 50-75% of Makena's sales being eroded by generics will now be revised to 95-99%, especially considering there is conflicting data on whether or not the drug even works. Unfortunately, this means nearly 47% of AMAG's overall revenues and perhaps as high as 60% of its overall operating margins at the end of Q22019 will be wiped out by next year. Usually, such devastating blow to shareholder value would warrant an immediate downgrade in its current buy rating. However, AMAG's growth potential in Vyleesi, Intrarosa, and Feraheme may finally be realized due to an activist shareholder seeking to replace its board of directors. Out of the 3 drugs, Vyleesi possesses the greatest potential as its updated model shows investors may have underestimated its growth prospects even in a worst-case scenario.

Vyleesi's Updated Forecast (+):

Source: Vyleesi.com

VYLEESI is a melanocortin receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) as characterized by low sexual desire. The drug, contrary to popular belief, is not a replica of Pfizer’s (PFE) once blockbuster Viagra for women. For starters, its developer Palatin Technologies (PTN) was thinly capitalized and could not select physical endpoints for its clinical trials. Whereas for Viagra, the clinical trial was straightforward as % of patients reporting erections was easily measurable. Due to both biological differences and capital constraints, Vyleesi's patients had to answer questionnaires regarding metrics such as number of satisfying sexual events (Phase 2), or increases in sexual desire (Phase 3). As a result, the drug only saw a modest clinical significance of 10-20% improvement (p<0.001) in patients' sexual arousal versus placebo at the cost of 40% of minor adverse events occurring such as nausea, which is roughly in-line to Viagra's 20-83% prevalence of AEs. The drug is also only limited to increasing libido, and does not improve sexual performance.

Nonetheless, Vyleesi addresses a vast and under-developmented market as the FDA has identified female sexual dysfunction to be one of 20 disease areas of high priority and focused attention. To date, the drug has only one competitor, Addyi (manufactured by Sprout Pharmaceuticals) which has an inferior clinical profile. Although Addyi achieved 23% to 44% (p<0.01) improvement in the number of satisfying sexual events, it completely failed all of its endpoints in improving sexual desire. More importantly, Addyi must be taken as a daily dosage, which mimics patients' routines for birth control, and cannot be taken with alcohol due to potential synergistic use leading to hypotension. Considering the prevalence of simultaneous use of alcohol with sexual intercourse, this severely limits the ability of Addyi to compete with Vyleesi, which does not have such label restriction.

Since its August launch, more insight into the drug's pricing, contraindications, and scale of commercialization has materialized as to warrant an update on its monetization model published in June. Below are the results:

Source: Author's Curation, Healthaffairs, Health.com

A much more conservative forecast has been established with assumptions such as label expansion into post-menopause women (despite clinical evidence suggesting an effect) temporarily removed. This has resulted in an estimated total addressable prescription volume of 181 million in the U.S. before adjustments. Priced at $99 per 4 injections, this implies a net price of $148.50 per injection assuming a 20% patient co-pay program. Before multiplying the two values together to determine its potential revenues, however, key details must be accounted for.

Source: Vyleesi.com

Firstly, nearly 48% of Americans are estimated to have heart disease (either diagnosed or undiagnosed), and 1 in 3 adults are likely to have hypertension with 50% of cases being uncontrolled. Obviously, there is a wide degree of overlap between the two conditions, which puts an estimate of 1 in 2 adult women in the U.S. being unable to receive treatments of Vyleesi due to not meeting safety criteria. Furthermore, AMAG's marketing program comes at the cost of giving out first 4 injections free for every patient, which is projected to affect its pricing by at least -10%. Next, a copay of $99 for 4 injections may be unaffordable to patients due to various socio-economic factors, and may warrant the treatment too costly for an estimated 30% of adult women in the U.S.. Hence, a total discount rate of 80% is likely to apply to the prescription volume calculated before, leading to a peak prescription volume estimate of 18.1 million injections per year.

To capture this addressable market, AMAG must aggressively infuse capital to its sales and marketing team for visits to physicians' offices, referrals, presentation at gynecological conferences, etc. Luckily, with every 10% (or 151k injections per month) of total addressable market captured, AMAG is likely to see $269 million revenues per year while PTN is likely to witness $26.9 million in annual revenues as per its 10% royalties agreement. The author is being extremely conservative with regards to Vyleesi's revenues considering only two specialty distributors have stockpiled injections as opposed to any of Mckesson (MCK), Amerisourcebergen (ABC) or Cardinal Health (CAH). Nonetheless, considering AMAG's enterprise value is north or south of just $400 million, sound growth scenarios even when all risk factors are substantially discounted is welcoming news for shareholders. However, investors must beware sales and marketing with Vyleesi will be different than that of other gynecological drugs.

Source: Author's Curation, NYU

Despite an estimate of 6.47 million women in the U.S. suffering from HSDD addressable by Vyleesi, a vast majority of such patients remain undiagnosed. Hence, AMAG not only needs to invest capital in promoting the drug to physicians, but also commit to mass patient awareness campaigns. As a result, the margins for Vyleesi are likely to be 1000-2500 bps lower than that of traditional drugs due to an above-average sales and marketing expense. The 10% market share quoted above may only generate close to $67 million in EBITDA per year versus $100 million for a standard gynecological drug. Seeing how AMAG is running at a net loss largely due to abnormal sales expenses, this largely confirms the author's hypothesis.

Investors should also beware there has been no clinical evidence of safety of Vyleesi when used in synergy with alcohol, which is a key claim raised by Adam Feurestein in the past quarter. There has only been one study of limited statistical power (n=12) regarding intravenous Bremelanotide (which was discontinued) and cannot be applied to the subcutaneous variant on the market. Further marketing trials 2-5 years down the line regarding this safety concern, or with alternate efficacy metrics, may cause both substantial upside or downside to Vyleesi's operational performance, and remains a source of uncertainty moving forward.

Intrarosa Growth (+)

INTRAROSA vaginal inserts are a prescription medicine used in women after menopause to treat moderate to severe pain during sexual intercourse caused by changes in and around the vagina that happen with menopause. Take from Health News Reviews, Vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA) is a common condition affecting 50 to 60 percent of postmenopausal women. Symptoms include vaginal dryness, pain during sexual intercourse and irritation/itching. Like Vyleesi, Intrarosa addresses a large patient market with many individuals being under diagnosed. Despite having modest clinical significance, there has to date been no drug addressing painful sexual intercourse in post-menopausal women at all (although there are several competitors addressing generic vaginitis), and is likely one of the reasons why the FDA granted it approval.

Source: Intrarosa Label

As shown above, Intrarosa saw a 14.6% improvement in baseline Dyspareunia reduction, 4.71% increase in Superficial cells, 45.77% decrease in Parabasal cells, and 1 point reduction in vaginal pH (p values near or less than 0.01 for all), with the most common adverse reaction being vaginal discharge at 14.2%. The drug's risk reward profile is acceptable, and is further supported by the fact Intrarosa's API, Prasterone, has been used for decades off-label as a dietary supplement, with little to no serious adverse events reported. With $9.3 million sales in 1H2019, the drug has already seen a +73% growth from $5.2 million in 1H2018. Meanwhile, such rise was entirely due to a sharp increase in prescription volume e as opposed to price hikes, and should slowly but surely offer return on invested capital for patient shareholders.

Caligan Pressures For Changes (+)

Source: AMAG

The current management team took AMAG on a wild ride up and a wild ride down during the drug acquisition bubble of 2014-2016 which resulted in a few failed leveraged takeovers, and now have bounced back with a branded focus towards women's health. Unfortunately, AMAG's heavy sales and marketing spending has resulted in margins 1000-2000 bps lower than that of its peers, and with negligible stock appreciation in the past decade. Its divestiture of a +20% CAGR business, Cord Blood Registry, for as little as 5x EV/Sales and 13x EV/EBITDA in 2018 was arguably unnecessary as cash proceeds were used to extinguish debt due 5 years later from the sale of the business. Recently, management team's post-hoc fallacy with regards to the failure of a critical Makena confirmation trial also raises significant doubts on the executive team's commitment to science. In addition, the proposed exit of Makena's auto-injector in the intramuscular market after less than 2 years really shows the company's is not effective at maximizing innovation for shareholders.

Source: Caligan Partners LP Preliminary Consent Statement

Since 2006, AMAG's stock price has underperformed by both an absolute basis and a relative basis compared to the Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB). The underperformance resulted in a cumulative loss of -86.0% and -261.4% respectively. Unfortunately, AMAG's management is simply not competent at creating value for shareholders, despite possessing products with respectable growth potential and sound value proposition for patients.

Source: Caligan Partners LP Preliminary Consent Statement

Luckily, shareholders may finally be redeemed as hedge fund Caligan Partners LP has raised serious concerns regarding management's performance. The fund is planning to replace members of the board of directors with its own hand-picked candidates with an emphasis on marketing Feraheme and austerity for other products. In a preliminary proxy statement, Caligan has illustrated a glaring disparity between that of AMAG's current share price and the value of its pipeline. However, the author would like to direct the attention of readers to both euphoric projections for Makena sales, and pessimistic estimates for revenues of Vyleesi and Intrarosa. Due to factors mentioned above, Makena is more likely to go to zero than have an EV of $223M to $470.7M. In addition, the EV of "other products" including both Vyleesi and Intrarosa may be severely underestimated as Vyleesi alone is projected to have the capacity to generate $26 million in revenues and $2.08 million in EBITDA per 1% of the HSDD prescription market captured. Using this method, other products' EV maybe as high as $300 million to $700 million based on a 1.0x to 2.0x EV/Sales multiple, causing the value per share estimate to more resemble $15 to $30, after accounting for Feraheme's inflated value proposition.

Source: Caligan LP Preliminary Consent Statement

Source: Caligan Partners LP Preliminary Consent Statement

Previously, Feraheme was regarded as an inferior method in the treatment of generic iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, as the drug only had a treatment difference of 2.6% (p value insignificant) versus Iron Sucrose. However, in 2018, the drug was able to demonstrate efficacy in a non-inferiority study for IDA in non-CKD patients, with patients seeing hemoglobin levels improve 3.58% to 6.73% (p value less than 0.001) versus Oral Iron. It is important to note however, the prevalence of CKD lies near 15% in the U.S. while the prevalence of IKD rests at just 2%. Hence, there exists little market where Feraheme is able to address naturally occurring anemia, and even if launched internationally, exuberant SG&A spending and royalty deals would likely render its margins ineffective.

Source: Fintel

Despite not having the capacity to fully establish control over AMAG ($400M Market Cap versus $138M AUM), shareholders should breathe a sigh of relief as an activist investor is finally bringing management's track record into question. While SG&A are much needed for patient awareness campaigns for Vyleesi and Intrarosa, AMAG has spent over $1 billion in the past 5 years marketing a drug with negligible clinical significance (Feraheme), and which is about to experience patent expiry in 2023. This is evidence of a poor capital allocation strategy on behalf of management. Even if the proxy battle between Caligan and AMAG falters, such initiative should put pressure on AMAG's executive team for changes.

Valuation and Summary

Source: Author's Curation

Based on all investment rewards and risk factors analyzed above. AMAG’s revenues are projected to decline substantially in the next 2 fiscal years, hitting a nadir of $274 million in revenues in FY2020 before ultimately rebounding to its FY2018 levels between FY2022 and FY2023. A large factor contributing this decline is the suspected withdrawal of Makena due to substantial Type II errors in the clinical trials which lead to its approval. Even if this was not the case, generic competition and a production halt of its auto-injector will likely cause its sales to decline to zero regardless of the FDA AdCom this October. Next, Feraheme’s sales are likely to continue their momentum post-label expansion. Despite modest clinical significance, the drug is able to address a niche population of non CKD patients with IDK better than other competitors such as Oral Iron or Iron Sucrose. As for Vyleesi and Intrarosa, both drugs are likely to realize over $200 million in revenues by FY2023 as painful sexual disorder and HSDD remain chronically underdiagnosed due to lack of patient awareness.

In the short term, however, AMAG will likely see a material decline in EBITDA and earnings from its peak of $120 million last year. Between FY2019 and FY2021, EBITDA will likely range between -$80 to $16 million as SG&A spending into patient awareness campaigns gain momentum. From a valuation standpoint, AMAG will likely see EV/Sales multiples of 0.71x and EV/EBITDA multiples 5.68x by FY2023, but see substantial short term expansions.

Source: Author's Curation

Going forward, key contributors to AMAG’s portfolio will be that of its 2 women’s health products. With Makena patents expired and Feraheme LOEs looming by FY2023, management’s ability to steer this maverick company in the women’s health sector into consistent prescription volume growth will be a key factor of share appreciation moving forward. Previously, AMAG has not had a track record of success in delivering on its fiduciary duty. With an activist investor on its tails, however, management should be at least pressured to make changes as to its business operations. This is a critical catalyst needed for Vyleesi’s growth potential to be fully realized, and hence shares of AMAG will reiterated as buy today despite material declines in Makena revenues.

