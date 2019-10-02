Dozens Of Countries Pledged To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions At The Recent U.N. Climate Summit

It was an exciting one in capital markets last week and the world forgot about Saudi Arabian oil after bullish data points from the country on their production and rumors of a potential cease-fire in the Yemen conflict. Instead, focus shifted further east to the Ukraine where it is alleged by a whistleblower that President Trump tried to use his office to persuade the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden. This development led Nancy Pelosi to launch an impeachment inquiry at which White House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read a parody of the transcript from the call in question, exaggerating the dialogue. This resulted in the President’s call for Schiff to resign for attempting to defraud the American public. You can’t make this stuff up.

Meanwhile a couple of hundred miles up I-95, New York hosted the U.N. Climate Summit and the key highlights according to the group include:

77 countries committing to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050;

70 countries pledging to boost climate action plans by 2020;

more than 100 business leaders aligning themselves with the goals of the international Paris climate agreement; and

12 countries vowing to help fund developing countries adapt to climate change.

The notable shortfall was China who made no meaningful commitments

Related to this, it was a big week for developments in the global gas market tying into the key themes we have been talking about in the Teal Energy Deal. If you have no idea what I’m talking about then today is your lucky day. I’ve included a link that will take you to a detailed explanation, but in summary the Teal Energy Deal is Tortoise’s proposal to meet future growth in energy demand, while reducing energy poverty and combating C02 emissions by replacing coal generation with wind, solar and natural gas. We’ve been doing this in the U.S. for a while now and are the only major economy to significantly reduce C02 emissions over the last 10 years. Now, thanks to our domestic energy boom, the U.S. is exporting tons of low carbon energy to help the rest of the world replace coal and follow our blueprint. We are confident in the plan and several events last week support our position.

First LNG developer, Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) announced a memorandum of understanding with Petronet (OTC:PQRTY), the largest importer of LNG in India. Petronet was formed 20 years ago as a JV of India’s leading gas companies to build import terminals to support the country’s growing demand for natural gas. India is one of the fastest growing gas and LPG markets in the world thanks to the government’s desire to reduce pollution from coal power plants, transition from solid fuels such as coal and wood in home heating and cooking and eradicate energy poverty. In fact, in 2018, India announced plans to invest $10 billion in gas infrastructure including 50% growth in LNG import capacity by 2023.

Next, Japan announced plans to invest an additional $10 billion to encourage the broader use of the fuel worldwide. Already the world’s largest LNG importer with five decades of import history, Japan has now met its previous $10 billion investment goal from 2017 with four large scale LNG projects and this latest commitment will further support gas replacing coal.

Here at home, Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline was placed in service providing 2 bcf/d of access from the Permian Basin to markets along the Gulf Coast and the interstate gas pipeline network with access to export markets.

Finally, the Department of Energy reported that in July natural gas for power generation was up +4% year-over-year while coal for power generation dropped 13% year over year. This brings year-to-date growth in natural gas for power generation to 6% versus last year, while year-to-date coal for power gen is off 13%. Obviously, this information comes out on a delayed basis but is indicative of the trend in the market nonetheless.

Quickly in company news, Elliott Management has issued an open letter to Marathon Petroleum’s (NYSE:MPC) board calling for the separation of the refining, Speedway retail and pipeline business into three distinct companies. This follows Elliott’s engagement with the company three years ago calling for a similar plan. Call me crazy but I don’t think spinning off 670 million MPLX units to its refining investors most of which are not natural MLP holders is a particularly good idea but what do I know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The S&P 500® Index is a market-value weighted index of equity securities.



The PCE inflation rate is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index. It measures price changes for household goods and services. Increases in the PCEPI warn of inflation while decreases indicate deflation.



Broad Energy = The S&P Energy Select Sector® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of S&P 500® Index companies in the energy sector involved in the development or production of energy products.



Producers = Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM



The Tortoise North American Oil & Gas Producers IndexSM is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of North American energy companies primarily engaged in the production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas or natural gas liquids (NGLs). The index includes exploration and production companies structured as corporations, limited liability companies and master limited partnerships but excludes United States royalty trusts.



MLPs = The Tortoise MLP Index® is a float-adjusted, capitalization weighted index of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs). The index is comprised of publicly traded companies organized in the form of limited partnerships or limited liability companies engaged in transportation, production, processing and/or storage of energy commodities.



The indices are the exclusive property of Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) (“S&P Dow Jones Indices”) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index®,Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM and Tortoise North American Oil and Gas Producers IndexSM (each an “Index”). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC and its affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.