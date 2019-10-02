AT&T: How Investors Can Boost Their Income

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is, how?

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should, in theory, give you a better entry price point, as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

One of these stocks is high-yielding AT&T (T). Many love it, many hate it, but no matter what's your opinion, the fact that it is still paying a juicy 5.5% dividend yield is "real". Also "real" is the fact that this dividend remains safely covered, and this stream of regular and massive income can help investors weather volatility-induced markets. Investors can park their money in AT&T, a stock which does not seem to move in any direction, and then redeploy income into beaten-down stocks in case the trade war continues.

Investors in AT&T's stock have been treated to a superb year. The stock, having undergone two disappointing years, has rallied over 30% this year with total return amount to almost 38%, thanks to its strong dividend. The downside of this is of course that unless you invested into AT&T for stock appreciation, the rapidly declining yield has somewhat dampened income potential. It makes a big difference whether you can invest at a 6.5% yield or at 5.5%, especially with a stock that is only showing anemic dividend growth.

Next week, precisely on October 9, AT&T is going ex-dividend, and following the strong YTD performance of the stock, an opportunity that allows to buy the stock cheaper by forfeiting the dividend may be looming around the corner.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

Let's now turn to the analysis. With such a reliable dividend payer and regarded by many as a pure income play, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the ex-dividend date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the ex-dividend date drop? Let's find out!

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in AT&T has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 13 years (51 observations in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 51 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 4 cases; 7.8%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 14 cases; 27.5%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 33 cases; 64.7%

An astonishing record 92% of outcomes favor not buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that AT&T stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more of how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2015, investors have fared better not buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last fifteen years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy, while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of AT&T is among the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks, and below you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions. For instance, AT&T's main rival Verizon (VZ) shows virtually an identical pattern.

Figure II: Share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1. (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

(Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 . (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

(Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change . Day 1 + Day 2

Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium. Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy for by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if it were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on April 9, 2019, reads as follows:

Around the 4/9/2019 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.13 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.3 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of more than one additional dividend per share!

In fact, considering the last 15 ex-dividend dates, 12 times the strategy to forfeit the dividend allowed investors to benefit from that pattern in AT&T stock price behavior.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

While this analysis confirms that it is generally beneficial to forfeit the dividend and buy on or after the ex-dividend date, it does not answer the question whether investors are buying into the stock as the ex-dividend date approaches. To shed light on this, I investigated how the stock behaved in each of the five days preceding the ex-dividend date. Then I compared the percentage change from the day before the ex-dividend date to each of these five previous days and visualized the results as follows (click here for interactivity):

The results are a sea of blue-colored tiles with some red tiles in between where the gradient of the color illustrates the magnitude of the respective percentage change. With years plotted vertically and quarters horizontally, it allows to compare performance over each of the 51 ex-dividend dates used in the analysis mentioned above.

It becomes apparent that in the majority of cases, the stock slowly appreciated as the ex-dividend date approached. In 2019, the respective percentage change is substantially above the average, which is a testament to AT&T's strong stock price performance in this year.

As it is quite overwhelming to easily decipher the average performances over a given period, in a given year or in specific quarter, below I have slightly rearranged the view and added subtotals indicating the average percentage change.

Between 2014-2018 there is no period across each of the five days preceding the ex-dividend date where the average return eclipsed 1%. In many cases the performance is negative or less than 0.5% with only a few ex-dividend dates where investors bid the stock up by more than 0.5%. In 2008/Q4 we can easily observe the effects of the Great Recession with stock prices plunging regardless of ex-dividend dates.

And then in 2019, the picture has completely reversed. In 11 out of 12 cases, performance is positive with 9 cases of above +1% change and two cases in Q1 where AT&T's appreciated by over 5%.

To better understand how to read this seemingly overloaded view, let's take a detailed look at the metrics for Q3/2019 and how they are calculated:

The ex-dividend date in Q3/2019 was on 7/9/2019 and the respective closing stock prices fives days prior to that date were as follows:

5 Days before ex-dividend date: $33.43 on 7/1/2019

4 Days before ex-dividend date: $33.84 on 7/2/2019

3 Days before ex-dividend date: $33.98 on 7/3/2019

2 Days before ex-dividend date: $34.30 on 7/5/2019

1 Day before ex-dividend date: $34.25 on 7/8/2019

Calculating performance assuming an investor bought at the closing price on each of those five days vs. the closing stock price 1 day before ex-dividend date returns the following metrics shown in the chart above:

X-Div -5: 34.25/33.43 = 2.45%

X-Div -4: 34.25/33.84 = 1.21%

X-Div -3: 34.25/33.98 = 0.79%

X-Div -2: 34.25/34.30 = -0.15%

The best way to play AT&T

So overall, the best way to play AT&T stock as it approaches its ex-dividend date is to buy it 5 days prior, sell on the day before the ex-dividend date and then buy the stock back on ex-dividend date or the day after the ex-dividend date.

Naturally, a strategy like this only really makes sense for big transactions. However, in order to boost future income, it certainly also makes sense for small positions not to buy the day before the ex-dividend date but rather forfeit the dividend and make your purchase one or two days later.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks. Right now, conducting that analysis is a very time-consuming manual Excel-based process which makes it inefficient to extend it for multiple stocks and regularly monitor those. That's why I am planning to largely automate that analysis and do all the aggregations and calculations in Tableau which would allow for much quicker analysis and visualization. My end goal is to apply that analysis to many more dividend stocks across multiple sectors and regularly update those and share the results.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released and improved Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor takeaway

For me, as a dividend investor, my primary focus is on collecting as many dividends as early as possible, while preserving capital at the same time. In the past, one of the decisions for timing my purchases was the upcoming ex-dividend date, as buying right before this promised the most immediate capital returns.

In theory, investing one day after the ex-dividend date should lead to the best long-term performance, as you get more shares for your invested capital by just waiting an additional 1-2 days. The "missed" dividend payment should then be more than compensated by the higher number of shares you received.

In reality, it becomes very obvious that for AT&T, the theory seems to hold in most cases as well.

AT&T goes ex-dividend on October 9, and as historical analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors. Further analysis has shown that investors are regularly slowly bidding up the stock as the ex-dividend date approaches but, except for this year that performance was usually below 1% and only really profitable for big transactions.

Although, as is the case so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income. Also, there is not just one price during any day of trading, and stocks can swing wildly during a recession, which naturally means that opening and closing prices around ex-dividend types are in reality certainly impacted by other market factors as well. Simplifying reality for analysis is the main assumption of any model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

