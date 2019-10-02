E-Trade: First Impressions On Schwab's Commission Cut

Companies in the online brokerage sector seem to be all out of pricing power, and I foresee more challenges than opportunities.

I should start this brief article with a disclaimer: until now, I have not done any research on the online brokerage sector. Therefore, take my observations below as the point of view of an outsider, more interested in pondering about the current state of the industry than to draw definitive conclusions about it.

But today's announcement that Charles Schwab (SCHW) intends to slash its commissions on stock, ETF, and options trades to zero in early October caught my attention, as the whole space took a sizable hit following the news. E-Trade (ETFC), for example, lost a whopping 16% of its market value in what turned out to be the stock's worst trading day of the past 10 years at least.

Credit: Wikipedia

Taken a bit by surprise

Being a frequent user of trading services, I may have been taking the price war among online brokers for granted. In my mind, the "race to the bottom" (i.e. the commoditization of trading services leading to zero or near-zero commissions) seemed inevitable, and stocks should have been priced accordingly to reflect the new industry dynamic. For example, ETFC had already lost one-third of its market value since reaching an all-time peak in June of last year - half of it now, following Tuesday's stock price action. But as it turns out, shares had (and maybe still have) quite a bit of fat to shed.

It is interesting to note that E-Trade's trading volume last year increased by a bit over 30% YOY. However, in line with the fierce competitive pressures, most of the recent volume growth seems to have been driven by the sharp drop in commissions that took place about two years ago (red bars below). Not coincidentally, E-Trade's most robust revenue growth period of 20% to 28% per quarter happened precisely between 2Q17 and 3Q18, aided by the increased volume but hurt a bit by lower per-trade revenues.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's report

With Schwab's move to lower trading commissions to zero, E-Trade is faced with the challenge of jump-starting revenue growth (sales dipped nearly 4% last quarter) without much pricing power - peer Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) already offers ultra-low to zero trading fees, along with highly competitive margin rates. It is the typical case of "a rock and a hard place": not diving head first into the commission war will likely hurt trading volume, but doing so will probably send per-unit commission revenues tumbling.

To be fair, E-Trade's total revenue does not come primarily from trade commissions, which barely accounted for one-fifth of it in fiscal 2018 - less than half of TD Ameritrade's (AMTD) commission revenues as a proportion of its total sales. But I imagine trading activity being perhaps the most important driver of E-Trade's top-line growth. As a result, the New York-based broker is likely to lower commissions as much as possible to protect its client base. This being the case, I bet E-Trade's commission revenues will most likely head towards zero in the foreseeable future, and the impact to the bottom line could be a hit of more than 20%, according to recent analyst estimates.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

The winds are blowing against

Without digging much deeper into E-Trade and the online brokerage sector, I am highly suspicious that investing in the space might prove to be a losing proposition - or a "value trap", considering ETFC's timid 10.6x forward P/E multiple (as of Monday, but likely to remain unchanged after Tuesday's stock price unwind coupled with expected forward EPS revisions). See chart below.

Data by YCharts

Companies within the sector seem to be all out of pricing power, and the highly competitive nature of the online brokerage and consumer lending businesses suggests that E-Trade and its peers might continue to fight industry-wide headwinds for a while.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.