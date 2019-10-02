Silver Miners: The Bulls Must Hold Here

It's been a massive sea change for those trading the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), as the unrelenting buying pressure has suddenly come to a screeching halt. All through Q3, every single 7% dip was a precursor to immediate new highs, but repeatable patterns rarely end with a bell ringing to warn of their termination. This pullback of 11% is not surprising given the extreme exuberance seem in early September, and fortunately, it hasn't done much technical damage yet either. However, the bulls must step up where they have to prevent any lasting technical damage. Critical support for the Silver Miners ETF sits just a few percent below, and this will be the real test of the bulls' appetite. An inability for the bulls to play defense here would be a red flag and would put a test of the 200-day moving average on the table at lower levels. I see no reason to panic for investors, as long as they are holding leading miners.

Just three weeks ago I wrote on the Silver Miners ETF and discussed that it was improbable the selling was over. Bullish sentiment for silver (SLV) was still at frothy levels, there was a complete lack of fear out there, and corrections rarely stop at the 5% level. While less volatile market indexes might be able to turn on a dime at the 5% correction mark, this is much less commonplace among volatile indexes among the metals complex. Since that time, the silver miners have slid further towards their Fed meeting lows, and bullish sentiment has retreated a little from prior levels. Currently, sentiment for silver based on Daily Sentiment Index data sits at 57% bulls, a step in the right direction. However, it is rare for sentiment to bottom out above the 55% level from a period when everyone and their little brother was in the pool previously. This was evidenced by the 95% and 97% readings we had in early September.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Photo, Musselman Design)

Based on the fact that silver is not likely done correcting just yet, it is unlikely that the Silver Miners have completed their corrections either. Ultimately, I believe that an undercut of the Fed meeting lows is highly likely. In the most recent sell signal for silver based on DSI data, the index corrected 24%, bounced, and then continued its decline. In the instances before that in May 2010 and November 2010, the Silver Miners ETF declined 20% and 17% before finding its lows. Charts of these occurrences to put them in perspective are shown below:

2016

(Source: TradingView.com)

2010

(Source: TradingView.com)

Based on the average correction before a meaningful bounce being 20.33%, I would be surprised if the current correction ends at the $29.10 level. However, we can glean from this that corrections of 20% are healthy, and are typically buying opportunities. Outside of the 2016 example which marked a multi-year top for silver, the Silver Miners ETF roared higher by 20% or more within the next six months after these sell signals. For this reason, investors should embrace sharp pullbacks if they have the cash to do so. This is why I warned several weeks ago to take profits above $31.35. Otherwise, there would be no cash available to take advantage of the ensuing pullback to wipe out all the impatient speculators.

History does not always repeat, but it does often rhyme, and we can attempt to figure out where the lows might be by using history as a guide. If past corrections in silver after sell signals saw a correction of 20.3% on average, and 20% as a median, we would expect this correction to at least shave 15% off of the Silver Miners ETF. From the $32.26 high, this would put us at the $27.42 level. If we were to see the average decline, this would bring the Silver Miners ETF down to the $25.80 level. While these figures do not mean that the Silver Miners ETF has to pull back this far, it does give us some perspective as to what it should do to shake out all of the weak-handed bulls. Once these bulls have thrown in the towel, the path of least resistance should switch to higher again.

So let's take a look at the charts:

Looking at the monthly chart, the Silver Miners ETF has been a portfolio anchor below its 20-month moving average, and a massive boon to the portfolio when above its 20-month moving average. For those wanting to own the index, it has only made sense to do so while the index is trading above its 20-month moving average. This period was March 2016 through June 2017, where a 1-year return of 35% would have been realized, assuming no profits were taken into strength. Realistically, the return would have been much higher unless one was extraordinarily greedy and took zero profits. The good news for investors is that the Silver Miners ETF reclaimed this level to finish August, and also put in a new 52-week high. This 20-month moving average is now pivotal on any pullbacks, as any corrections should find support here. The 20-month moving average currently sits at $26.85, and any monthly close below here would be a red flag. As the saying goes, "a winning horse does not back up into the gate." With the Silver Miners ETF reclaiming this key level to finish August, it should not be quick to give it back up.

(Source: Time.com)

Therefore, as long as any corrections are contained to $26.85 on a monthly closing basis, they can be considered as normal corrections. A monthly close below $26.85 would be a sudden change of character for the index and would suggest being less aggressive with the index as it's acting abnormally.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the daily chart, we can examine key support levels below. As we can see, the Silver Miners ETF broke its short-term uptrend three weeks ago and is now sitting outside it once again. Strong resistance continues to sit at $31.35 where the index was rejected, with multi-year resistance at $34.20. Upper support lies at $27.10, with strong support at $25.45. The first level the bulls are going to want to defend is $27.10 on a weekly close, which would also show commitment to the 20-month moving average retrieval. A weekly close below $27.10 will put a test of $25.45 and the 200-day moving average on the table. For now, there's no need to entertain a correction that deep.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The next week or so will be pivotal for the bulls, as playing defense at the $27.10 level or higher would suggest a big appetite to buy the dip as things get oversold. Also, a failure at this level would stack more resistance levels above, and likely put a lid on the Silver Miners ETF to finish the year. This means that the highs would likely be in for 2019 at $32.36. While we haven't seen any real fear yet or capitulation, we will likely begin to see some bulls rethink their decision to stand pat if this correction continues. This change of heart is precisely what I'd like to see, and I would be elated to see some of the gung-ho bulls at $32.00 throw in the towel. For now, however, overall sentiment seems to be that this correction has already run its course.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Everyone always talks about buying the dip and embracing the correction, but we often see the majority quickly change their mind when the real pullback finally hits. A correction down towards the $27.10 level would likely begin to make investors a little more skittish, and would also go a long way to pushing sentiment levels on silver back below the 40% bulls level. If this occurs, it is likely to present an opportunity to begin nibbling on silver miners again. However, the only silver miners I see worth owning are those above their 200-day moving averages. Hecla (HL), Endeavor Silver (EXK), Fresnillo PLC (OTCPK:FNLPF), Excellon (OTCPK:EXLLF), and Great Panther Silver (GPL) are the laggards among the sector. I see no use in owning these names, and would rather own the index on dips, than hope that laggards like these suddenly change their stripes.

In summary, 15% plus corrections are likely going to present buying opportunities, and this lines up with the $27.40 - $27.70 level on the Silver Miners ETF. However, the key is owning quality on dips, not buying the laggards that can barely hold up regardless of what the silver price is doing. As long as the bulls can defend $27.10, I would view this correction as simply a violent shakeout to get rid of the impatient and undisciplined that chose to add new names at the highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.