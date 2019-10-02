Puma Biotechnology: A Speculative Investment At A Discount

I lay out my case for why PBYI is worth a speculative buy and then reveal my plans to enter a small position ahead of the Q3 ER.

The company is still reporting NERLYNX discontinuations, but management has identified the problem and has a plan in place to address the issue.

Nerlynx's Q1 numbers were disappointing, and the market punished the stock immensely. I believe the market took it too far and has discounted the stock following an encouraging Q2.

Back in August, Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) reported their Q2 earnings that revealed NERLYNX net sales were up from the disappointing Q1 report. The Q1 results showed a drop of 25% in revenue from Q4, which forced the management to cut 2019 net sales guidance from $268M to $230M. Obviously, this decimated the share price from ~$30 per share in May and finally bottom out in the ~$8 range in early August. Since the Q2 earnings, the stock has started to pull off the bottom and showing some bullish signal heading into Q4. It appears that the Q2 earnings numbers have enticed some buyers to step-in and take advantage of the discounted share price.

I intend to review the past earnings reports and how the fallout has provided an enticing opportunity to buy PBYI at a discount. In addition, I reveal my strategy for entering PBYI and developing a full-position in the coming months.

(Source: PBYI)

Q2 Recovery

The Q1 earnings report created a big sell-off as investors lost confidence in the company's ability to move NERLYNX. The company proposed several reasons why the company came up short, such as a higher gross-to-net reduction, vacant sales positions, and patients discontinuing therapy due to side effects.

Figure 1: PBYI Quarterly Revenue (Source: PBYI)

These issues caused a 20% drop in bottles sold in Q1 compared with Q4.

Figure 2: PBYI Quarterly Bottle Sales (Source: PBYI)

Although severe diarrhea is an identified side effect of NERLYNX, I was very perturbed about the company suspecting diarrhea being the primary reason for the 20% drop. Admittedly, the company's market research confirms that the majority of physicians are co-prescribing an antidiarrheal with NERLYNX, but it appears some patients are not filling the script. What is more, the company discovered that some physicians are failing to co-prescribe an antidiarrheal. NERLYNX discontinuations occur more frequently in the first month, so it is evident that patients are experiencing some side effects and deciding to discontinue. I would expect this from a drug that was only a quarter or two into launch and physicians are still learning how to manage their patients on the drug. Unfortunately, NERLYNX has been on the market for over a year and the side effects are not being properly addressed. If patients and physicians discount the need for an antidiarrheal drug, we can expect inconsistent persistence numbers, which will lead to undulating earnings numbers and diminished peak sales for NERLYNX.

Nonetheless, Puma was able to show a rebound in Q2 with net sales of NERLYNX coming at 53.8M, which was an increase of 18% from Q1. In terms of bottles sold, Puma recorded 4,791 bottles of NERLYNX, which was an increase of 7.6% over Q1.

The company attributed this recovery to several improvements. One of which was that they have filled the 18 territory rep positions that were open in Q1. In addition, the company noticed an increase in in-office dispensing of NERLYNX by the specialty distribution channel. Furthermore, the company's sales and marketing units have been persistent in educating physicians and patients on the significance of antidiarrheal management. Puma is still reporting that some physicians are not co-prescribing an antidiarrheal and some patients are failing to fill the script. Puma went as far as to launch a supportive care voucher to help the financial barrier for patients to get hold of antidiarrheal medications.

So, it appears the company has made some progress with filling their sales reps positions, but they still need to work on side effects and educating physicians.

Partnerships

Puma has an impressive list of partnerships throughout the world with companies that are market leaders in their respected regions (Figure 3). The company has already secured several regulatory and market partnerships for NERLYNX. In fact, Puma recently announced NERLYNX's marketing approval in Canada and Pint Pharma just secured approval in Argentina.

Figure 3: PBYI Partnerships (Source: PBYI)

NERLYNX still has several major milestones scheduled to be completed before year end. I have my eyes set on launch times in the EU, where Pierre Fabre is preparing to launch NERLYNX in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria before year-end. Obviously, these milestones are not as significant as a U.S. approval, however, they could provide a steady royalty stream but with little effort from Puma.

Keeping an Eye on the Financials

At the end of Q2, PBYI had $117.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities (Figure 4). The company had to repay their $155M outstanding loan using their cash on hand and $100M from a revised loan agreement.

Figure 4: PBYI Balance Sheet Summary (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Although I don't see dilution in the near term, investors should keep an eye on the financials as we close-out 2019. If Puma reveals another drop in revenues or a lack of growth, we could see the financial status become a pending issue at some point next year.

Discounted

My primary reason for considering an investment in PBYI is due to its current valuation metrics (Figure 5). The market cap is about $434M, yet, the company is expecting to pull in $230M for 2019.

Figure 5: PBYI Valuations (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Although that $230M is lower than the Street's estimates (Figure 6), it is still less than 2x price-to-sales, which is significantly under the sector's average of about 5x.

Figure 6: PBYI Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

If the PBYI was priced in-line with the sector's average, it would have a market cap around $1.15B or $29 per share. Considering, the current share price is around $11, I would say PBYI is undervalued just on 2019 revenue guidance numbers… so no growth, no label expansions, no milestones, or royalty increases.

Looking at the company's pipeline (Figure 7) and expected partnership progress (Figure 3), we can say that NERLYNX still has room left to grow outside its current indication.

Figure 7: PUMA Pipeline (Source: PBYI)

In fact, the company has revealed that there is "a small number of patients who have been prescribed NERLYNX for off-label use, such as metastatic, HER2-amplified, or HER2-mutated cancer." So, there is a demand from the market to move NERLYNX beyond its current label. Luckily, the company publicized that the FDA accepted NERLYNX's sNDA for third-line use in "combination with capecitabine for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer." The FDA has set the PDUFA date for late April 2020. So, it looks as if the company has a chance to tack-on another usage and could be tapped for other combinations or other lines of therapy.

NERLYNX has a long way to go before it is tapped out of its market potential, but the market seems to value PBYI as if it has reached its peak and is losing its market share to generics. Although the discontinuation rate is still a threat, I can't ignore the fact the stock is extremely discounted at this time.

Finding an Entry

Admittedly, I have been stalking an entry point ever since May, but other investment opportunities have taken my attention and extra cash. Now, I have some dry-powder and the charts are showing signs of a reversal in the share price. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 8), we can see the stock bottoming out right before the Q2 earnings report. Following the post-ER spike in the share price, the stock has been recording higher lows is trading right above the 50-day moving average. What is more, the stock is about to cross a long-term downtrend line, which could signal sellers' exhaustion.

Figure 8: PBYI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am going to wait and see if the share price can break that line before pressing the buy. If it does break the downtrend line, I will start off with a small position and will look to add around the Q3 ER.

(Source: PBYI)

Conclusion

Puma was able to show a resurgence in sales from Q1 to Q2, but the company needs to remain focused on making progress with physicians, payers, and patients. Puma has to reach more prescribers and commit to educating patients and physicians on how to receive antidiarrheal meds and stay on NERLYNX. Just because the company was able to show a recovery from Q1, doesn't mean NERLYNX is back on track, so I suggest investors remain vigilant as we approach the Q3 earnings and move into 2020.

Despite the disappointment, I believe the market has overshot and the stock is significantly undervalued. The stock is trading at less than 2x price-to-sales and the company has a healthy cash position. Therefore, I believe PBYI to be a speculative buy that could turn into a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBYI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.